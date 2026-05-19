One of my friends suggested I take a look at the history of Cholera that is killing people in poor countries through contaminated water, especially during droughts, and in wealthier countries through infected seafood.

The impact of climate change on naturally occuring Cholera species is of great interest to US Biodefense and Artificial Intelligence is being applied.

Photo credit: Master Sergeant Rose Reynolds. Bodies of Rwandan refugees wrapped in straw mats and blankets line the roadside. In the background, more bodies are off loaded from a truck. Because of the lack of fresh water and food as many as 50,000 people died in crudely established refugee camps, during an outbreak of Cholera. From Airman Magazine's December 1994 issue article "Will You Please Pray for Us?" -Relief for Rwandan Refugees, provided by Wikipedia.

As previously mentioned the US Government reported its work on Bioweapons to the UN in 2019 in its “Confidence Building” document with much of the effort at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland.

USAMRIID had a budget of just under US$100,000,000 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2018.

In that document they reveal that they collaborated with Cholera toxin researchers in Marburg Germany, Manchester UK and The Tauri Group in Virginia to look at chromosome transfer during cell division.

Abstract Chromosomal inheritance in bacteria usually entails bidirectional replication of a single chromosome from a single origin into two copies and subsequent partitioning of one copy each into daughter cells upon cell division. However, the human pathogen Vibrio cholerae and other Vibrionaceae harbor two chromosomes, a large Chr1 and a small Chr2. Chr1 and Chr2 have different origins, an oriC-type origin and a P1 plasmid-type origin, respectively, driving the replication of respective chromosomes. Recently, we described naturally occurring exceptions to the two-chromosome rule of Vibrionaceae: i.e., Chr1 and Chr2 fused single chromosome V. cholerae strains, NSCV1 and NSCV2, in which both origins of replication are present. Using NSCV1 and NSCV2, here we tested whether two types of origins of replication can function simultaneously on the same chromosome or one or the other origin is silenced. We found that in NSCV1, both origins are active whereas in NSCV2 ori2 is silenced despite the fact that it is functional in an isolated context. The ori2 activity appears to be primarily determined by the copy number of the triggering site, crtS, which in turn is determined by its location with respect to ori1 and ori2 on the fused chromosome.

They provide nice micrographs of their Cholera bacteria.

Differential interference contrast (DIC) microscopic images of cells of various V. cholerae strains growing in exponential phase. (A–C) N16961 represents the typical 2 chromosome V. cholerae and NSCV1 and NSCV2 are Chr1 and Chr2 fusion strains.

Cholera in Democratic Republic of Congo

A very recent paper looked at modeling Climate-Driven Cholera in Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

Very relevant considering the current Ebola disaster in Congo and surrounding countries with risk of export beyond Africa.

Other mentions of Cholera and its Toxins

I have touched on Cholera before, including the work of Jane Yeadon in attempts to develop a Cholera Jab.

Cholera Jabs had a Death to report ration of 5,524 per Million when I looked two years ago.

Curtin University in Western Australia includes Cholera in its List of Weaponisable Pathogens or Toxins.

Elisabeth Bik was involved in developing Jabs for new strains of Vibrio cholerae involved in Cholera epidemics across India and Bangladesh.

The organism causing Cholera is closely related to the E. coli bacteria used in production of Covid19 and other Jabs.

Akiko Iwasaki and coworkers performed detailed research in 2009 showing Cholera toxin inhibits IL-12 production and CD8α+ dendritic cell differentiation by cAMP-mediated inhibition of IRF8 function.

Cholera Toxins used as “Adjuvants” in Jabs

That’s right, many Jabs under development use the Cholera poisons to shock your system.

An example back in 1990.

I mentioned one example from a Curevac (now wholly owned subsidiary of BioNTech) patent that included these lovelies:

Cholera Toxin (CT), Cholera holotoxin, mCT-E1 12K, Cholera Toxin B subunit (CTB), Cholera Toxin A1- subunit-ProteinA D-fragment fusion protein, CTA1-DD gene fusion protein, Chimeric A1 subunit of Cholera Toxin (CTA1 )-DD, E. coli heat-labile Enterotoxin (LT), LT(R192G), LTK63, LTK72, LT-R192G, LT B subunit, LT-OA (E coli labile enterotoxin protoxin).

I also pointed out the some Cholera enthusiasts want to squirt Cholera Toxin B up your nose.

Mark Zuckerberg patent says:

“Other exemplary adjuvants include, but are not limited to, Cholera toxin ..”.

In 2021 Moderna published a patent claiming they could make a Jab against Hanta virus and they included Cholera toxin, Cholera toxin B subunit among their list of “adjuvants”.

PubMed lists 15,296 peer-reviewed papers when seaching “Cholera toxin”.

Of those 1,783 papers mention the structure.

Glycocalyx and Cholera

Recently Martha Carlin and her Australian coworkers Barry Ninham and Matthew Battye published an important review, including 116 references, on the emerging understanding of the role of the Glycocalyx in numerous diseases, with a focus on Parkinsons disease.

Their work primed me to see a recent article on the Glycocalyx related to Cholera by Laia Saltor Núñez et al.

ABSTRACT: AB5 toxins are a class of bacterial toxins that recognize cell surface carbohydrates to facilitate their uptake by the target cell. Among them are Cholera Toxin (CT) from Vibrio cholerae that causes Cholera, and Shiga toxin (STx) from Shigella dysenteriae and certain strains of Escherichia coli, which cause Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. While the glycolipid ligands for CT and STx (gangliosides GM1 and Gb3, respectively) have long been known, recent studies have shown that fucosylated structures, like Lewisx (Lex), also play a role in CT binding. This realization raises questions about the importance of interactions between these toxins and nonglycolipid components of the Glycocalyx, which are not well understood. To address this challenge, we created Glycocalyx models of defined thickness and tunable molecular composition through grafting of mucin-like glycopolymers on solid-supported lipid bilayers (SLBs). The synthesized mucin-like glycopolymers comprised a Hyaluronic Acid (HA) backbone, an anchor tag (biotin or hexa-histidine) at the HA reducing end, and side chains of relevant oligosaccharides (Lex, Gb3, or lactose) at defined densities. Analyses by quartz crystal microbalance with dissipation monitoring and spectroscopic ellipsometry provided quantification of the thickness, mesh size, and target glycan concentration of the Glycocalyx models and of toxin binding kinetics. The B subunit pentamers of both CT and STx showed significantly enhanced affinity in the model Glycocalyx environment due to multivalent binding to their respective target glycans. Most notably, toxin binding increased superlinearly with the concentration of the target glycan in the model Glycocalyx. We propose that such “superselective” binding is an important factor in host cell selection. Our approach provides a new set of tools to make designer Glycocalyces and analyze multivalent protein-glycan interactions in a controlled environment.

Here is their Figure 1.

Models of (A) Cholera toxin and (B) Shiga toxin bound to their carbohydrate ligands. The model of Cholera toxin bound to GM1 (bottom face) and Lewisx (lateral face) is based on Protein Data Bank files 3CHB, 1XTC, and 6HJD. The model of Shiga toxin bound to Gb3 oligosaccharide (bottom face) is based on Protein Data Bank files 1BOS and 1DM0. In each case, the B5 subunit is colored red, the A1 toxin domain is colored blue, and the A2 linker peptide is colored green. The oligosaccharides are shown as stick representations in the colors corresponding to the symbolic nomenclature for glycans: glucose and N-acetylglucosamine in blue; galactose and N-acetylgalactosamine in yellow; fucose in red; and sialic acid in purple. (C) Schematic representation of a glycocalyx model with tunable target glycan density to analyze multivalent binding of B5 subunits in molecularly defined microenvironments. The glycan (represented as a green star) density is modified by mixing different mucin-like structures (top) up to saturating the surface with one type of glycopolymer (bottom).

Recall that Pfizer reported Deaths from Sepsis and specifically Shigella in its Covd19 Jab trials.

Read more about Escherichia coli bacteria producing Shiga-Like Toxin that kills people by destroying their Kidneys via Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

Now we can learn more about the common lethal toxic mechanisms involving Cholera and the Glycocalyx that also apply to Jab Deaths and injuries.

I was looking at Cholera toxins designed to penetrate the Blood Brain Barrier, a big topic worth a separate page.

Just now Martha Carlin published a highly relevant post!

Please let me know your favourite papers on Cholera toxicology.