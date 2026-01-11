Previously I have briefly mentioned CCL5 gene and the effects of the CCL5 protein, Chemokine C-C ligand 5 it expresses.

It was discovered in 1990 and is located on Chromosome 17q11.2-q12.

More commonly known as RANTES = Regulated on Activation, Normal T-cell Expressed and Secreted. One of the genes over-expressed in Adenovirus Jabs like AstraZeneca.

Here I look at CCL5 including some of its top 80 interacting genes including CCR5.

Nurse Lyndsey House has discussed the importance of CCR5 Gene and the receptor it produces in Chronic Inflammation and Cancer.

Here is a nice scheme showing relevance to Stroke by Chinese authors, mainly from the Third Military Medical University (Army Medical University) in Chongqing.

Diagram showing that severe peripheral inflammation increases CCR5 expression in inflammatory cells, including Astrocytes, Microglia, and Monocytes, by elevating the level of CCL5 in the Brain and Circulating Blood. Overexpression of CCR5 accelerates JAK2 phosphorylation and subsequently promotes pSTAT3 production and nuclear transport to facilitate MMP9 secretion. The increase in MMP9 protein expression decreases the expression of tight junction proteins such as ZO-1 and CLDN5, causing loss of BBB (Blood Brain Barrier) integrity. MVC can partly reverse these impairments by specifically inhibiting CCR5 expression, and CRISPR-mediated JAK2 knockdown exerts identical effects by impeding the phosphorylation of downstream proteins. Conversely, rCCL5 disrupts BBB integrity via the specific activation of CCR5.

CCL5 Synonyms and Literature

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) shows a useful guide if you want to delve further. Try all the tabs.

Note that Endotoxin is the top interacting chemical. Please click to enlarge.

PubMed has 9,576 peer-reviewed papers on CCL5.

Searching CCL5 Lipopolysaccharide 594 papers.

Searching CCL5 with LPS 529 papers.

Searching CCL5 with Endotoxin finds 421 papers.

PubMed has 11,655 papers on RANTES.

Please let me know your favourites, perhaps search synonyms if you have time.

CCL5 Diseases

CTD lists 2,321 diseases with much human curation and many thousands of references. I will just mention a few that caught my eye.

In 2018 Chinese researchers found CCL5 is related to Infantile Pneumonia.

Abstract Objectives: Aberrant expression of CCL5 has been found in several kinds of inflammatory diseases, and the roles of CCL5 in these diseases have also been reported. However, the role of CCL5 in Infantile Pneumonia is still unclear. Thus, the function and acting mechanism of CCL5 in the in vitro model of infantile pneumonia were researched in this study. Materials and methods: Human Fetal Lung fibroblast WI-38 cells were subjected with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) to mimic an in vitro model of pneumonia. CCL5 was silenced by transfection with CCL5-targeted siRNA, and then cell viability, apoptosis, and the expressions of apoptosis-associated factors were respectively assessed by CCK-8 assay, flow cytometry and Western blot. Besides, expressions of CCL5 and pro-inflammatory factors were analyzed by qRT-PCR and Western blot. The secretions of pro-inflammatory factors were measured by ELISA. Finally, the expressions of main factors in JNK and NF-κB pathways were detected. Results: LPS treatment suppressed cell viability, promoted cell apoptosis, and enhanced the secretion of IL-6, MCP-1, and TNF-α. Overexpression of CCL5 was found in LPS-treated cells. CCL5 silence protected WI-38 cells from LPS-induced inflammatory damage, with increasing cell viability, inhibiting cell apoptosis, and reducing the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Besides, CCL5 silence inhibited LPS-induced activations of JNK and NF-κB pathways. Conclusion: Down-regulation of CCL5 could protect WI-38 cells from LPS-induced inflammatory damage via inactivating JNK and NF-κB pathways.

Denis Wakefield showed in 2010 that Endotoxin increases CCL5 secretion in Iris pigment epithelial cells.

I mentioned German researchers looking at CCL5 in Prostate Cancer in 2003.

US CDC knows about CCL5

Earlier I mentioned that former CDC official Fiona Havers was looking at “adjuvants” including MF59 that is known to induce a mixture of Chemokines including CCL5.

Producing Endotoxin free CCL5 Protein

I mentioned crazy people want to use damaging CCL5 (RANTES) protein as Jab “adjuvant”.

Interesting 2024 article on use of GMO E coli bacteria to produce CCL5 with low Endotoxin contamination so they could avoid confounding in their studies.

Abstract Chemokines are proteins important for a range of biological processes from cell-directed migration (chemotaxis) to cell activation and differentiation. Chemokine C-C ligand 5 (CCL5) is an important pro-inflammatory chemokine attracting immune cells towards inflammatory sites through interaction with its receptors CCR1/3/5. Recombinant production of large quantities of CCL5 in Escherichia coli is challenging due to formation of inclusion bodies which necessitates refolding, often leading to low recovery of biologically active protein. To combat this, we have developed a method for CCL5 production that utilises the purification of SUMO tagged CCL5 from E. coli SHuffle cells avoiding the need to reform disulfide bonds through inclusion body purification and yields high quantities of CCL5 (~ 25 mg/L). We demonstrated that the CCL5 produced was fully functional by assessing well-established cellular changes triggered by CCL5 binding to CCR5, including receptor phosphorylation and internalisation, intracellular signalling leading to Calcium flux, as well as cell migration. Overall, we demonstrate that the use of solubility tags, SHuffle cells and low pH dialysis constitutes an approach that increases purification yields of active CCL5 with low Endotoxin contamination for biological studies.

There are many articles on CCL5 folding that I have not read.

Amelioration of Endotoxin CCL5

As you know I would never recommend Pill Popping, however I reference a few dietary and natural defences we have.

In 2012 South Korean researchers reported in the Journal of Pineal Research that Melatonin reduced CCL5 damage to Mouse Microglia.

Abstract Melatonin influences sleep and circadian rhythm, and it has anti-inflammatory functions. However, the mechanism of its anti-inflammatory roles is not well understood. In our studies, we show that Melatonin blocked Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced CCL2 (monocyte chemotactic protein-1; MCP-1), CCL5 (Regulated upon Activation, Normal T-cell Expressed, and Secreted), and CCL9 (macrophage inflammatory protein-1γ) chemokine mRNA expression in BV2 murine microglial cells. Melatonin markedly inhibited LPS-induced Akt phosphorylation and NF-κB activation. Furthermore, Melatonin inhibited LPS-induced STAT1/3 phosphorylation and interferon-gamma activated sequence (GAS)-driven transcriptional activity. Interestingly, these effects were not associated with reactive oxygen species scavenging effects of Melatonin or Melatonin receptor signal pathways. Taken together, our results suggested that Melatonin has anti-inflammatory functions through down-regulation of chemokine expression by inhibition of NF-κB and STAT/GAS activation in LPS-stimulated BV2 murine microglial cell line.

American researchers showed in 2006 that Vitamin D3 inhibits CCL5 and other inflammatory cytokines.

Abstract In addition to its well-known role in mineral and skeletal homeostasis, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 [1,25-(OH)2, D3] regulates the differentiation, growth and function of a broad range of immune system cells, including monocytes, dendritic cells, T and B lymphocytes. Vascular endothelial cells play a major role in the innate immune activation during Infections, Sepsis and Transplant Rejection; however, currently there are no data on the effect of 1,25-(OH)2 D3 on microbial antigen-induced endothelial cell activation. Here we show that 1,25-(OH)2 D3 pretreatment of Human Microvessel Endothelial Cells (HMEC) inhibited the enteric gram-negative bacterial Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) activation of transcription factor NF-kappaB and interleukin (IL)-6, IL-8 and Regulated upon Activation Normal T cell Exposed and Secreted (RANTES) release. The effect of 1,25-(OH)2 D3 was not due to increased cell death or inhibition of endothelial cell proliferation. 1,25-(OH)2 D3 pretreatment of HMEC did not block MyD88-independent LPS-induced interferon (IFN)-beta promoter activation. 1,25-(OH)2 D3 pretreatment of HMEC did not modulate Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) or MD-2 expression. These data suggest that 1,25-(OH)2 D3 may play a role in LPS-induced immune activation of endothelial cells during gram-negative bacterial infections, and a suggest a potential role for 1,25-(OH)2 D3 and its analogues as an adjuvant in the treatment of gram-negative Sepsis.

Resolvin D5, an oxidized lipid mediator derived from one of the omega-3 essential fatty acids, DocosaHexaenoic Acid (DHA) reduces CCL5 expression.

Some Other Interacting Genes

Joining dots, or knitting threads, I have mentioned CXCL10, PF4.

Let me know your favourite CCL5 interacting genes, perhaps related to Copper or Chloride Ion Channels.