My friend Chris Edwards sent me startling data from the UK.

So let’s look at the mechanisms.

Here is a 20-year-old previously healthy fellow who suffered terribly after his first Pfizer Process 2 Poojab in April 2021.

Nurse Dee Dee sent out the reference in August 2024 and I cross posted at the time.

The case report published by the University of Pennsylvania is available for free download.

In April of 2021, a 20-year-old male college student with no medical history presented to the emergency department for evaluation of new-onset Nausea, Emesis, Myalgias, Abdominal Pain, Hematuria, and a diffuse Pustular Rash two days after receiving the first dose of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine.

The paper is very useful because the authors measured changes in his pathology over time.

Laboratory diagnostic evaluation was performed during admission was notable for a systemic dysregulated inflammatory process, including elevated C-reactive protein, Erythrocyte sedimentation rate, Lactate Dehydrogenase, and Lymphopenia. Evaluation for malignancy was negative. He had a negative serum COVID-19 IgG and multiple negative COVID-19 PCR tests during admission, which ruled out a prior COVID-19 infection. He was negative for all other infectious work-up. Extensive autoimmune and genetic panel was notable for elevated IL-2, IL-10, IL-13, IL-6, and C-X-C Motif Chemokine Ligand 9 (CXCL9). He was negative for all other autoimmune markers including antinuclear antibodies, anticardolipin antibody, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies, anti-scl-70 antibodies, rheumatoid factor, SS-A antibodies, and SS-B antibodies.

And

Furthermore, despite clinical and laboratory improvements, he continued to have elevated levels of CXCL9, a chemokine specifically induced by IFN-gamma, suggestive of an interferonopathy that predisposes him to massive inflammatory responses

Pfizer Cataract Reports and Death

To Jun 2022, Pfizer reported 1 Death of a person aged less than or equal to 17 years of age. They also reported in that PSUR3 the following numbers of cases:

Cataract 150

Cataract cortical 1

Cataract nuclear 4

Cataract subcapsular 3

Cataract operation 3, one of which was Fatal in a person aged 70+

Cataract congenital 2

Moderna Cataract

To 31 December 2021, Moderna reported 33 cases of Cataract after ther Spikevax Jab.

CXCL9 and Cataract

I have mentioned CXCL9 before.

It is also known as Monokine Induced by Gamma interferon (MIG).

CXCL9 is associated with transplant rejection.

CXCL9 is another cytokine demonstrating Positive Feedback Loop, defeating the “Dose makes the Poison” dogma and creating Autoimmune diseases including Sjögren syndrome.

In 2004 Australian Endotoxin experts described the process:

IL-12 and IFN-γ coordinate the link between pathogen recognition by innate immune cells and the induction of specific immunity, by mediating a positive feedback loop to amplify the Th1 response [4]. LPS and other pathogen-associated molecular patterns directly trigger IL-12 production upon recognition by macrophages, DCs, and neutrophils [316–319], which in turn induces IFN-γ secretion in antigen-stimulated, naive CD4 T cells and NK cells [320, 321]. IL-12-induced IFN- γ participates in positive feedback by further promoting IL-12 production in macrophages [296, 297]. This amplification may be important in initiation or stabilization of the Th1 response (reviewed in refs. [4, 322]). IL-18 is highly synergistic with IL-12 for IFN- γ production and has important functions in the in vivo Th response [23, 24].

I discussed MIG positive feedback loop in my Chapter of the AMPS book “Too Many Dead” that you can download free.

Picture the Mechanism

A 2024 review by Japanese researchers references Cataract caused by different Jabs, including MMR.

Here is their Figure 1 covering damage to eye tissues:

Figure 1. Potential pathways/mechanisms of ocular inflammation induced by vaccine adjuvants. (a) After patients carrying genetic susceptibility genes are injected with vaccines containing adjuvants, the recruitment depot effect of immune cells will be promoted, thereby promoting the activation of more antigen-presenting cells (APCs). (b) The interaction between APCs and T cells promotes the production of greater numbers and types of helper T cell, cytokines, inflammatory cells, and B cells. (c) Among them, Th1 and Th17 cells migrate and infiltrate into eye tissue, and macrophages and neutrophils can be recruited into the eye and cause damage to eye tissue.

If you look closely you will see IFN- γ. Please click to enlarge.

Note they propose some Jabbees might be more susceptible due to genetics.

Cataract Endotoxin Literature Explodes

Cataract is a well known disease caused by Endotoxin.

Today I had a look at PubMed and found 2,260 peer-reviewed papers when searching “Cataract Endotoxin”. Note the doubling of publication rate from 2020.

PubMed currently lists 197,760 papers on Endotoxin.

Here is data from Chris on UK cases he downloaded from the National Health Service.

See also how US Endotoxin experts have called on all Cataract surgeons to report Batch numbers of injectons that might be contaminated.

Ozempic causes Cataracts.

Mounjaro not surprisingly causes Cataracts.

Xarelto likewise.

The TWC offering Ondansetron causes Cataracts.

Estonian researchers are on the case.

Fluoride causes Cataracts via crystal depositon and other effects that I should delve into via epigenetics.

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin Cataract papers.