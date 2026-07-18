Recently I saw mention of Myra Forster-van Hijfte who was thanked for pre-submisson review of a paper by Falko Seger (Genervter Bürger), L. Maria Gutschi and Stephanie Seneff on mRNA LNP Jabs. I was critical of omissions in that paper.

So I did a quick search and found some publications by Myra Forster-van Hijfte.

In 2021 she was one of many UK citizens who felt the need to mass vaccinate the population, and volunteered to help.

Here is her letter to VET RECORD published in January 2021.

As we see, she did online, followed by hands on, training to move from animal injecting to Human jabbing with the experimental products.

It is not clear whether Myra injected people with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or both.

Myra and coworkers published an interesting study of Cat Gut lining and microbiome in 2001 when she was at the London Cat Clinic.

The work was supported by Nestlé Research Centre, Switzerlad, Nestec Ltd (Friskies Research) and the Beryl Evetts & Robert Luff Animal Welfare Trust.

Two of her colleagues subsequently moved to Australia.

Here is their abstract:

Objective - To determine whether a colony environment predisposes healthy cats to high bacterial counts, including counts of obligate anaerobes, in the duodenum and whether increased numbers of bacteria could be found in the duodenum of cats with signs of chronic gastrointestinal tract disease. Design - Prospective study. Animals - 20 healthy control cats (10 from a colony environment and 10 pet cats) and 19 cats with a history of chronic gastrointestinal tract disease. Procedure - Undiluted duodenal fluid was quantitatively and qualitatively assessed by bacteriologic culture under aerobic and anaerobic conditions. Serum concentrations of Cobalamin and Folate were also measured. Results - Significant differences were not detected in the numbers of bacteria found in the duodenum of cats housed in a Colony environment, compared with Pet cats fed an identical diet prior to sampling. All healthy cats were, therefore, combined into 1 control group. Compared with healthy cats, cats with clinical signs of gastrointestinal tract disease had significantly lower counts of microaerophilic bacteria, whereas total, anaerobic, and aerobic bacterial counts were not significantly different. None of the cats with disease had total bacterial counts higher than expected from the range established in the control cats. Differences were not detected in regard to serum Folate or Cobalamin concentrations between diseased and healthy cats. Conclusions and Clinical Relevance - These findings indicated that healthy colony cats and pet cats have high numbers of bacteria in the duodenum, including high numbers of obligate anaerobes. Our findings also suggest that bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine is not a common clinical syndrome in cats with chronic nonobstructive gastrointestinal tract disease.

More about Cobalamin.

Know a good lawyer in South Australia ?

One of my subscribers is looking for a no-win, no-fee lawyer to help in a very long running case against RSPCA. Please let me know privately.

Other mentions of Cats, their viruses and bacteria.

I used to work with large animal vet “Charlie” Stewart and we published together many moons ago.