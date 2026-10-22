When I was young, my father was sent to Gladstone, Queensland to supervise construction of a part of the Alumina plant that he and friends had designed.

So our family was plunged into the Cane Toad infestation.

My friends and I devised various ways of killing them at sunset.

One of my key jobs was to blast remnants of the squidged Cane Toads out of the tyre treads of the company car with a high pressure hose, because if left to dry overnight there was no way to gain traction on the roads.

This recent TV report covers the history of a really dumb idea and creative thinking.

Looks like a little AI augmentation on the opening image!

Will the Cane Toad “disappear” ?

Is deletion of a gene not really GMO ?

Want to drop Thyroid Hormone into scarce fresh water ?

Taking the opportunity to mention recently update articles.

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