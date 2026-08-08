BroadPharm San Diego Lipid Endotoxin Contamination - Can You Help ?
While new Lipid Nanoparticle Jabs continue to be rolled out, the published studies don't mention the Elephant in the Room - Confounding by Endotoxin. Artificial Intelligence appears interested.
I saw another paper being cited by Falk Seger in support of his focus on Lipid Nanoparticle toxicology.
The offending paper from University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada by Alina Kunitskaya and others1 including Anna Blakney,2 used Lipids purchased from BroadPharma, but contains no mention of Endotoxin or Lipopolysaccharide.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So I used Google to search for any BroadPharma Lipid Endotoxin measurements and the search engine’s Artificial Intelligence sprang into action with this response when I used ALC-0315 as an example that interests man students of Jab LNPs.
Please click to expand.
Can you help me find papers where BroadPharm Lipids have been used in experiments where the authors have addressesd the Endotoxin contamination problem?
Today I searched the BroadPharm website for “Endotoxin” and drew Zero results.
What do you think of editorial standards letting papers through without mention of the Elephant3 in the Room?
Recall that Anna Blakney was involved in peer review of another dodgy paper and thanked by the journal Nature for her contribution.4
Anna Blakney also used Lipids contaminated with Endotoxin purchased from Avanti.56
Subscribers will recall that Endotoxin Jab Developer Foster Coulson hails from Vancouver Canada.7
I wonder who owns BroadPharm ?
Alina Kunitskaya, Sunny P. Chen, Chia Hao Ho, Melaina Del Grosso, Anna K. Blakney, James M. Piret. 12 May 2026. Increased mRNA-lipid nanoparticle transfection per ng mRNA by concentrating cells. Journal of Biotechnology 416:175-186. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168165626001562
Han Han Ly, Simon Daniel, Shekinah K. V. Soriano, Zoltán Kis, and Anna K. Blakney. May 2022. Optimization of Lipid Nanoparticles for saRNA Expression and Cellular Activation Using a Design-of-Experiment Approach. Mol. Pharmaceutics. 19:1892-1905. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.2c00032