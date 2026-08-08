I saw another paper being cited by Falk Seger in support of his focus on Lipid Nanoparticle toxicology.

The offending paper from University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada by Alina Kunitskaya and others including Anna Blakney, used Lipids purchased from BroadPharma, but contains no mention of Endotoxin or Lipopolysaccharide.

So I used Google to search for any BroadPharma Lipid Endotoxin measurements and the search engine’s Artificial Intelligence sprang into action with this response when I used ALC-0315 as an example that interests man students of Jab LNPs.

Please click to expand.

Can you help me find papers where BroadPharm Lipids have been used in experiments where the authors have addressesd the Endotoxin contamination problem?

Today I searched the BroadPharm website for “Endotoxin” and drew Zero results.

What do you think of editorial standards letting papers through without mention of the Elephant in the Room?

Recall that Anna Blakney was involved in peer review of another dodgy paper and thanked by the journal Nature for her contribution.

Anna Blakney also used Lipids contaminated with Endotoxin purchased from Avanti.

Subscribers will recall that Endotoxin Jab Developer Foster Coulson hails from Vancouver Canada.

I wonder who owns BroadPharm ?