Surfers reported stinging eyes, coughing, rashes, headaches and breathing difficulties as they waded into the poisoned sea in March 2025 and then it was realized the wind was carrying the foam inland. Inhalation is the greatest risk.

Local tradie Dale Madden, who had been swimming nearby, was hospitalised with severe gastroenteritis and a bacterial infection. “It was like razor blades in my gut. I was rolling around on the floor in the emergency room, coughing and spewing blood,” he said.

Kangaroos, including this one, were paralyzed and many died horrific deaths before over 100 were euthanized.

Authorities were forced to put down more than 100 animals on welfare grounds, and performed autopsies on seven of them. Further testing was ordered on two of the animals. When the results arrived in late June, they showed Brevetoxins were present. This time in the heart, liver, spleen and kidneys.

Picture Credit Anthony Rowland. Please see ABC article.

Brevetoxin never seen before in Australia ?

The Brevetoxins have been found in molluscs causing Neurotoxicity in New Zealand.

This what the Brevetoxin B generic Structure looks like.

The “R” on the right can vary. Three variants were detected.

Brevetoxin-2 (PbTx-2) R = -CH 2 C(=CH 2 )CHO

Brevetoxin-3 (PbTx-3) R = -CH 2 C(=CH 2 )CH 2 OH

Brevetoxin-5 (PbTx-B5) R = -CH 2 C(-CH 3 )CO 2 H

Australian scientists working with NZ colleagues published their analysis as a preprnt in November 2025.

Mechanism of Harm

Brevetoxins are of great interest in Chemical Warfare, so much so that Kyriacos Costa Nicolaou and coworkers synthesized Brevetoxin-B in 123 steps with 91% average yield giving a tiny final yield ~9·10−6

Later they were able to 90 steps with an average 93% yield for each step (0.14% overall).

Brevetoxin returns 611 papers on PubMed.

Brevetoxins activate Voltage-Sensitive Sodium Channels (VSSCs) lowering of the activation potential required to activate and open the Sodium channel, causing persistent activation of the channel and therefore repetitive firing of nerves, and the inability to reverse the prolonged open state.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows the affected genes for Brevetoxin-2 with 415 associated diseases.

Brevetoxin-3 is associated with Sodium voltage-gated Channel alpha subunit 9 (SCN9A) gene, which in turn has 1,442 associated diseases.

Evil Peter Malinauskas, SA State Premier

The Four Corners report shows the political spin:

The premier says it is important to balance informing people without unnecessarily frightening them. "[The algae] doesn't represent a risk to people's safety, largely, provided people adhere to the SA Health advice," Mr Malinauskas told a press conference the next week.

Watch Tonight Live Broadcast or on iView

Here is the link to taxpayer funded ABC Four Corners “Toxic Tide”.

The main reporter is Angus Grigg, who you might lke to follow on X, despite ABC management restricting what their journalists can do on social media.

Please share widely to maximize views.