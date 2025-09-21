Geoff Pain PhD

Robert M. Davidson MD PhD
2h

Very interesting data, Geoffry! So, human breast cancers are "pluri-causal". It would imply that multiple "magic bullets" would be required, unless we were to target the earliest steps in the chain of causation, i.e. target the "initial common pathway". High dose intravenous vitamin C is well-known to promptly reverse endothelial dysfunction associated with cancer(s). Such a strategy would protect the gut-blood barrier, yes? Do endotoxin(s) impair CD38 function? Certainly endotoxin is one of many causes of the Shwartzman reaction. IMO, there are quite a few substances (both declared and undeclared substances) that can sensitize and provoke the Shwartzman reaction.

3 replies by GeoffPainPhD
damon mcclure
1h

"which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year."

It's a farce when they want to maximise profits over minimising the disease by eliminating or pushing their funders to eliminate the environmental/life insults which contribute to it.

No disease no mortality but no ptofits off the people suffering to sell them poison.

3 more comments...

