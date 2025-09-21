World Health Organization is a slow moving collector of data from around the world, as demonstrated by this data that ends in 2022.

The graph was posted in The Adelaide Advertiser in February 2025, and is derived from a paywalled paper in Nature.

The abstract reads:

Updates of current and projected estimates of the burden are critical to monitoring the success of ongoing efforts in breast cancer control, such as the World Health Organization Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year. We investigated the current (2022) and future (2050) global burden of female breast cancer overall, and by age group, in 185 countries using the GLOBOCAN database, and 10-year trends in incidence and mortality rates in 50 and 46 countries, respectively, using the Cancer Incidence in Five Continents plus and World Health Organization mortality databases. Globally, 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths from female breast cancer occurred in 2022. Annual rates increased by 1–5% in half of examined countries. Mortality rates decreased in 29 countries with very high Human Development Index (HDI), and seven countries (for example, Belgium and Denmark) are meeting the Global Breast Cancer Initiative goal of at least a 2.5% decrease each year. By 2050, new cases and deaths will have increased by 38% and 68%, respectively, disproportionately impacting low-HDI countries. High-quality cancer and vital status data, and continued progress in early diagnosis and access to treatment, are needed in countries with low and medium HDI to address inequities and monitor cancer control goals.

Two of the authors are from Australia, Nehmat Houssami at The Daffodil Centre, University of Sydney, and Gail Garvey at School of Public Health, The University of Queensland.

Notice these WHO researchers project Breast Cancer out to 2050 !

Why didn’t they include Breast Cancer incidence for the years 2023-2024 ?

As you know, I don’t approach graphs like that, produced by Epidemiologists, uncritically.

Science of Endotoxin induced Breast Cancer

Previously I mentioned that Breast Cancer case numbers have been increasing as Fluoridation was rolled out in Australia.

Note that Fluoride and Endotoxin have similar epigenetics and will act in synergy.

In 2020, Jiang Gu and coworkers showed that IgG4, which is caused by repeated Endotoxin Jabbing, accelerated Breast Cancer.

In 2021 Yassine et al. also showed that short-term exposure to Endotoxin induces an inflammatory response in Human Breast Cancer MDA-MB-231 Cells.

Ferroptosis is part of the Endotoxin Breast Cancer tragedy.

I briefly mentioned a recent paper explored the role of Indoleamine 2, 3-dioxygenase and M2 macrophages in Breast Cancer and its deadly metastasis.

Here is a nice figure from a pre-pandemic 2017 paper showing Endotoxin (LPS) hitting your TLR4, and some of the key aspects of metastatic Breast Cancer.

As done for Bladder Cancer, I explored the literature for Breast Cancer.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is always a great place to look.

Searching CTD under “Breast Neoplasms” and Associated Chemicals you will find 20,892 line entries and thousands of references.

Why focus on the Endotoxin connection ?

Simply because every human carries Endotoxin shedding bacteria in their Gut and Jabs open the Gut.

CTD searches for Breast Neoplasms find gold, matched with the data.

Note how sensitive CTD searches are to keywords.

Endotoxin, Escherichia coli - 22 Genes and 30 papers.

AKT1 | CAT | CDH5 | CXCL2 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CYP17A1 | GSK3B | HMOX1 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | PARP1 | PTGS2 | RELA | SOD2 | TNF | YAP1

Endotoxin, Escherichia coli with Carcinoma, Ductal, Breast - 2 genes, 2 papers

PTGS2 | SOD2

Endotoxin, Escherichia coli, Inflammatory Breast Neoplasms - 2 genes, 1 paper.

CCL2 | CXCL8

Endotoxin, Escherichia coli, Triple Negative Breast Neoplasms - 3 genes, 2 papers.

CCL2 | CXCL8 | YAP1

Endotoxins (note plural), Breast Neoplasms - 8 genes, 10 papers.

ABCB1 | AHR | CXCL2 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | NOS2 | TNF

Endotoxins (note plural), Triple Negative Breast Neoplasms - 1 gene

CCL2

Enterotoxin A, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 3 genes, 4 papers

IFNG | STAT3 | TNF

Enterotoxin B, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 20 genes, 37 papers

ATG10 | BAX | CCND1 | CCNE1 | CSF1R | CSF3 | FOXP3 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | MIF | MIR132 | MIR222 | OCLN | PTGS2 | RELA | SIRT1 | STAT3 | TNF

Enterotoxin C, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 5 genes, 6 papers

ACTA2 | BAX | GZMB | IL1B | TNF

Enterotoxin F, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 4 genes, 5 papers

IFNG | IL1B | IL6 | TNF

Lipid A, Breast Neoplasms - 4 genes, 4 papers

CXCL8 | IFNG | IL6 | TNF

Monophosphoryl lipid A, Breast Neoplasms - 9 genes, 9 papers

CAT | HMOX1 | IFNG | IL1B | IL6 | NFKBIA | NOTCH1 | RELA | TNF

Lipid-linked Oligosaccharides, Breast Neoplasms - 1 gene, 4 papers

IL6

Lipopolysaccharide has lots of subdivision at CTD for Breast Cancer

Individual strains of E coli, as readers know well, produce Endotoxins with different potency - some of which have received more attention from bioweapons developers.

Lipopolysaccharide, E. coli O26-B6, Breast Neoplasms - 45 genes, 54 papers

ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ABCG2 | BAX | BCL2 | BIRC2 | CAT | CCL20 | CD40 | CNR2 | CSF2 | CSF3 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | GJA1 | HIF1A | HMOX1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | LPAR1 | MAP3K1 | MMP1 | MMP2 | MMP3 | MMP9 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | NQO1 | PARP1 | PTGS2 | RELA | SLC2A1 | SOD2 | STAT3 | TNF | TNFSF10

Lipopolysaccharide, E coli O55-B5, Breast Neoplasms - 144 genes, 175 papers

ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ADAM33 | AHR | AKAP12 | AKT1 | AKT2 | ALDOA | ALKBH8 | ANGPTL4 | BAX | BCL2 | BMP2 | BMP4 | BRCA1 | BRIP1 | CASP8 | CAT | CCL20 | CCND1 | CD40 | CD74 | CDH1 | CDH2 | CDH5 | CLDN1 | CLDN4 | CNR2 | COMT | CRHR1 | CSF1R | CSF2 | CSF3 | CTNNB1 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCR4 | CYP17A1 | CYP19A1 | CYP1A1 | DAP3 | DDIT3 | DLL1 | DNMT1 | EGFR | EIF2S2 | EIF6 | ELP1 | EP300 | ESR1 | ETS2 | F3 | FABP7 | FASN | FGF10 | FGFR2 | FLNA | FOS | FOXP3 | GJA1 | GPNMB | GPX1 | GPX4 | GSTP1 | HADHB | HHEX | HIF1A | HMOX1 | HSP90AA1 | HSPA1B | ICAM5 | IDO1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IGF1 | IGFBP5 | IGFBP7 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | LEP | MACIR | MAP2K7 | MAP3K1 | MDM2 | MIR10B | MIR221 | MIR222 | MMP9 | MRPS22 | MTDH | MTOR | NCOA1 | NCOA2 | NDRG1 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | NOTCH1 | NOTCH2 | NQO1 | NQO2 | NR2F6 | OCLN | PAK1 | PARP1 | PDGFA | PDPK1 | PGR | PLA2G4A | PPP1R12B | PRC1 | PTEN | PTGS2 | RAF1 | RELA | RGS2 | RRAD | RUNX2 | RXRB | SHMT1 | SIRT1 | SLC16A3 | SLC2A1 | SLC2A5 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | STARD8 | STAT3 | SULT1A1 | SYNE1 | TFRC | TGM2 | THBS1 | TNF | TRIM47 | VEGFC | VIM | WNT1 | WNT10B

Lipopolysaccharide, E coli O111 B4, Breast Neoplasms - 88 genes, 133 papers

ACTA2 | AKT1 | AURKA | BAX | BCHE | BCL2 | BIRC5 | BRCA1 | BRIP1 | CASP7 | CAT | CAV1 | CCL20 | CD109 | CD40 | CDH1 | CDH5 | CENPF | CHEK2 | CLDN1 | CNR2 | COMT | CSF1 | CSF2 | CSF3 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CXCR4 | CYP3A4 | DDIT3 | ESR1 | ESR2 | EXO1 | F3 | FLT1 | FOS | FOXM1 | GPX1 | GSK3B | H2AX | H2BC12 | HEY2 | HIF1A | HMMR | HMOX1 | HP | IFNB1 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JAG1 | JUN | KDR | LEP | MAP2K7 | MKI67 | MMP9 | MTOR | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOTCH1 | NQO1 | OCLN | PIM1 | PRC1 | PTGS1 | PTGS2 | RAD51 | RAD54L | RELA | SIRT1 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | STAT3 | STMN1 | TANK | TNF | TOP2A | TP53 | UBE2C | VEGFC | VIM

Lipopolysaccharide, Helicobacter pylori, Breast Neoplasms - 10 genes, 8 papers

CCL20 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | DDIT3 | IL1B | LEP | MAL | NFKBIA | TNF

Lipopolysaccharides (note plural) Breast Neoplasms - 267 genes, 246 papers

ABCB1 | ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ABCG2 | ABL1 | ACACB | ACHE | ACTA2 | ADAMTS1 | ADAR | AFP | AHR | AKAP12 | AKT1 | ALDOA | ANGPTL4 | ANKRD34A | APOBEC3A | AR | AREG | ARRDC3 | AURKA | B4GAT1 | BAP1 | BAX | BCAR3 | BCL2 | BCL2A1 | BIRC2 | BMP2 | BMP4 | BRCA1 | BRCA2 | CASP7 | CASP8 | CAT | CAV1 | CCL20 | CCND1 | CD109 | CD40 | CDH1 | CDH2 | CDH5 | CDKN1B | CDKN2A | CFL1 | CLDN1 | CNR2 | COTL1 | CPT1A | CRHR1 | CSF1 | CSF1R | CSF2 | CSF3 | CTNNB1 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CXCR4 | CYP17A1 | CYP19A1 | CYP1A1 | CYP24A1 | CYP3A4 | DDIT3 | DEPP1 | DIO3 | DKK1 | DLL1 | DLL4 | DPYD | DSC3 | E2F1 | EFNA1 | EGF | EGFR | ELK3 | EPB41L3 | EPOR | ESR1 | ESR2 | ETS2 | ETV4 | EZH2 | F3 | FASN | FGD5 | FGF10 | FLNA | FLT1 | FN1 | FOS | FOXA1 | FOXM1 | FOXP3 | FOXQ1 | FST | GALNT16 | GDF10 | GJA1 | GNAI2 | GPI | GPNMB | GPX1 | GPX2 | GPX4 | GSK3B | GSTP1 | GUCY1A2 | GZMB | H2AX | HES1 | HEY1 | HEY2 | HHEX | HIC1 | HIF1A | HMOX1 | HNRNPK | HOXB9 | HOXD11 | HP | HPSE | HRAS | HRG | IBSP | IDO1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IGF1 | IGF1R | IGFBP5 | IL10 | IL1B | IL24 | IL6 | JAG1 | JMJD6 | JUN | KCNH1 | KDR | KIT | KLK10 | KRAS | KRT18 | L3MBTL3 | LDHAL6B | LEP | LEPR | LPAR1 | MAP3K1 | MDM2 | MIF | MIR132 | MIR141 | MIR146A | MIR152 | MIR205 | MIR221 | MIR342 | MME | MMP1 | MMP14 | MMP2 | MMP3 | MMP9 | MRPL13 | MRPL19 | MRPS22 | MRPS23 | MRPS7 | MST1 | MTOR | MYH9 | NCOA1 | NCOA2 | NDRG1 | NDUFS3 | NECTIN2 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NMBR | NORAD | NOS2 | NOS3 | NOTCH1 | NOTCH3 | NQO1 | NRG1 | OCLN | PARP1 | PCDHGB6 | PDGFA | PDPK1 | PHGDH | PIM1 | PLA2G4A | PPARGC1B | PTEN | PTGS1 | PTGS2 | RAD51 | RAD51B | RAF1 | RARA | RARB | RB1 | RELA | RGS2 | RIC8A | RPL23A | RPS6 | RRAD | RUNX2 | RXRB | SERPINB2 | SFRP2 | SFRP5 | SHMT1 | SIM1 | SIRT1 | SLC10A6 | SLC2A1 | SLC2A10 | SLC2A2 | SLC39A6 | SNAI1 | SNAI2 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | SREBF2 | STAT3 | STAT5A | STC2 | STMN1 | TANK | TBX3 | TFAP2A | TFPI2 | TFRC | TGM2 | THBS1 | TNF | TNFSF10 | TNIP1 | TOP2A | TP53 | TP73 | TRERF1 | TRIM47 | TRP53 | TXN | TYMS | UBD | UBE2C | VDR | VEGFC | VIM | WNT1 | WT1 | YBX1 | ZNF365

Methylene Blue, Breast Neoplasms - 13 genes, 23 papers

ACHE | BAX | BCL2 | GSTP1 | HMOX1 | IL6 | NFE2L2 | NOS2 | NQO1 | SLC2A1 | TNF | TP53 | TXN

PubMed search quick path to Abstracts & Papers

The CTD links to papers on PubMed as the most convenient US Government taxpayer owned resource.

Endotoxin + Breast cancer, 328 papers

Enterotoxin + Breast cancer, 110 papers

Lipopolysaccharide + Breast cancer, 522 papers

LPS + Breast cancer, 512 papers

Tell us which Paper is your favourite

Don’t be overwhelmed, dive in!

Remember I provided 451,537 links to peer reviewed Endotoxin papers listed on PubMed.

Focus on Breast Cancer to make your task easier.

Or tell us about your favourite Gene, whose expression is altered by Endotoxin.