Breast Cancer from Endotoxin
How do we account for Breast Cancer cases growing faster than population in Australia?
World Health Organization is a slow moving collector of data from around the world, as demonstrated by this data that ends in 2022.
The graph was posted in The Adelaide Advertiser in February 2025, and is derived from a paywalled paper in Nature.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers read more and that makes me happy.
The abstract reads:
Updates of current and projected estimates of the burden are critical to monitoring the success of ongoing efforts in breast cancer control, such as the World Health Organization Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year. We investigated the current (2022) and future (2050) global burden of female breast cancer overall, and by age group, in 185 countries using the GLOBOCAN database, and 10-year trends in incidence and mortality rates in 50 and 46 countries, respectively, using the Cancer Incidence in Five Continents plus and World Health Organization mortality databases.
Globally, 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths from female breast cancer occurred in 2022.
Annual rates increased by 1–5% in half of examined countries. Mortality rates decreased in 29 countries with very high Human Development Index (HDI), and seven countries (for example, Belgium and Denmark) are meeting the Global Breast Cancer Initiative goal of at least a 2.5% decrease each year.
By 2050, new cases and deaths will have increased by 38% and 68%, respectively, disproportionately impacting low-HDI countries. High-quality cancer and vital status data, and continued progress in early diagnosis and access to treatment, are needed in countries with low and medium HDI to address inequities and monitor cancer control goals.
Two of the authors are from Australia, Nehmat Houssami at The Daffodil Centre, University of Sydney, and Gail Garvey at School of Public Health, The University of Queensland.
Notice these WHO researchers project Breast Cancer out to 2050 !
Why didn’t they include Breast Cancer incidence for the years 2023-2024 ?
As you know, I don’t approach graphs like that, produced by Epidemiologists, uncritically.
Science of Endotoxin induced Breast Cancer
Previously I mentioned that Breast Cancer case numbers have been increasing as Fluoridation was rolled out in Australia.2
Note that Fluoride and Endotoxin have similar epigenetics and will act in synergy.3
In 2020, Jiang Gu and coworkers showed that IgG4, which is caused by repeated Endotoxin Jabbing, accelerated Breast Cancer.4
In 2021 Yassine et al. also showed that short-term exposure to Endotoxin induces an inflammatory response in Human Breast Cancer MDA-MB-231 Cells.5
Ferroptosis is part of the Endotoxin Breast Cancer tragedy.6
I briefly mentioned a recent paper explored the role of Indoleamine 2, 3-dioxygenase and M2 macrophages in Breast Cancer and its deadly metastasis.7
Here is a nice figure from a pre-pandemic 2017 paper8 showing Endotoxin (LPS) hitting your TLR4, and some of the key aspects of metastatic Breast Cancer.
As done for Bladder Cancer, I explored the literature for Breast Cancer.
The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) is always a great place to look.
Searching CTD under “Breast Neoplasms” and Associated Chemicals you will find 20,892 line entries and thousands of references.9
Why focus on the Endotoxin connection ?
Simply because every human carries Endotoxin shedding bacteria in their Gut and Jabs open the Gut.
CTD searches for Breast Neoplasms find gold, matched with the data.
Note how sensitive CTD searches are to keywords.
Endotoxin, Escherichia coli - 22 Genes and 30 papers.
AKT1 | CAT | CDH5 | CXCL2 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CYP17A1 | GSK3B | HMOX1 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | PARP1 | PTGS2 | RELA | SOD2 | TNF | YAP1
Endotoxin, Escherichia coli with Carcinoma, Ductal, Breast - 2 genes, 2 papers
PTGS2 | SOD2
Endotoxin, Escherichia coli, Inflammatory Breast Neoplasms - 2 genes, 1 paper.
CCL2 | CXCL8
Endotoxin, Escherichia coli, Triple Negative Breast Neoplasms - 3 genes, 2 papers.
CCL2 | CXCL8 | YAP1
Endotoxins (note plural), Breast Neoplasms - 8 genes, 10 papers.
ABCB1 | AHR | CXCL2 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | NOS2 | TNF
Endotoxins (note plural), Triple Negative Breast Neoplasms - 1 gene
CCL2
Enterotoxin A, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 3 genes, 4 papers
IFNG | STAT3 | TNF
Enterotoxin B, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 20 genes, 37 papers
ATG10 | BAX | CCND1 | CCNE1 | CSF1R | CSF3 | FOXP3 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | MIF | MIR132 | MIR222 | OCLN | PTGS2 | RELA | SIRT1 | STAT3 | TNF
Enterotoxin C, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 5 genes, 6 papers
ACTA2 | BAX | GZMB | IL1B | TNF
Enterotoxin F, Staphylococcal, Breast Neoplasms - 4 genes, 5 papers
IFNG | IL1B | IL6 | TNF
Lipid A, Breast Neoplasms - 4 genes, 4 papers
CXCL8 | IFNG | IL6 | TNF
Monophosphoryl lipid A, Breast Neoplasms - 9 genes, 9 papers
CAT | HMOX1 | IFNG | IL1B | IL6 | NFKBIA | NOTCH1 | RELA | TNF
Lipid-linked Oligosaccharides, Breast Neoplasms - 1 gene, 4 papers
IL6
Lipopolysaccharide has lots of subdivision at CTD for Breast Cancer1011
Individual strains of E coli, as readers know well, produce Endotoxins with different potency - some of which have received more attention from bioweapons developers.
Lipopolysaccharide, E. coli O26-B6, Breast Neoplasms - 45 genes, 54 papers
ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ABCG2 | BAX | BCL2 | BIRC2 | CAT | CCL20 | CD40 | CNR2 | CSF2 | CSF3 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | GJA1 | HIF1A | HMOX1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | LPAR1 | MAP3K1 | MMP1 | MMP2 | MMP3 | MMP9 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | NQO1 | PARP1 | PTGS2 | RELA | SLC2A1 | SOD2 | STAT3 | TNF | TNFSF10
Lipopolysaccharide, E coli O55-B5, Breast Neoplasms - 144 genes, 175 papers
ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ADAM33 | AHR | AKAP12 | AKT1 | AKT2 | ALDOA | ALKBH8 | ANGPTL4 | BAX | BCL2 | BMP2 | BMP4 | BRCA1 | BRIP1 | CASP8 | CAT | CCL20 | CCND1 | CD40 | CD74 | CDH1 | CDH2 | CDH5 | CLDN1 | CLDN4 | CNR2 | COMT | CRHR1 | CSF1R | CSF2 | CSF3 | CTNNB1 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCR4 | CYP17A1 | CYP19A1 | CYP1A1 | DAP3 | DDIT3 | DLL1 | DNMT1 | EGFR | EIF2S2 | EIF6 | ELP1 | EP300 | ESR1 | ETS2 | F3 | FABP7 | FASN | FGF10 | FGFR2 | FLNA | FOS | FOXP3 | GJA1 | GPNMB | GPX1 | GPX4 | GSTP1 | HADHB | HHEX | HIF1A | HMOX1 | HSP90AA1 | HSPA1B | ICAM5 | IDO1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IGF1 | IGFBP5 | IGFBP7 | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JUN | LEP | MACIR | MAP2K7 | MAP3K1 | MDM2 | MIR10B | MIR221 | MIR222 | MMP9 | MRPS22 | MTDH | MTOR | NCOA1 | NCOA2 | NDRG1 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOS3 | NOTCH1 | NOTCH2 | NQO1 | NQO2 | NR2F6 | OCLN | PAK1 | PARP1 | PDGFA | PDPK1 | PGR | PLA2G4A | PPP1R12B | PRC1 | PTEN | PTGS2 | RAF1 | RELA | RGS2 | RRAD | RUNX2 | RXRB | SHMT1 | SIRT1 | SLC16A3 | SLC2A1 | SLC2A5 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | STARD8 | STAT3 | SULT1A1 | SYNE1 | TFRC | TGM2 | THBS1 | TNF | TRIM47 | VEGFC | VIM | WNT1 | WNT10B
Lipopolysaccharide, E coli O111 B4, Breast Neoplasms - 88 genes, 133 papers
ACTA2 | AKT1 | AURKA | BAX | BCHE | BCL2 | BIRC5 | BRCA1 | BRIP1 | CASP7 | CAT | CAV1 | CCL20 | CD109 | CD40 | CDH1 | CDH5 | CENPF | CHEK2 | CLDN1 | CNR2 | COMT | CSF1 | CSF2 | CSF3 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CXCR4 | CYP3A4 | DDIT3 | ESR1 | ESR2 | EXO1 | F3 | FLT1 | FOS | FOXM1 | GPX1 | GSK3B | H2AX | H2BC12 | HEY2 | HIF1A | HMMR | HMOX1 | HP | IFNB1 | IFNG | IL10 | IL1B | IL6 | JAG1 | JUN | KDR | LEP | MAP2K7 | MKI67 | MMP9 | MTOR | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NOS2 | NOTCH1 | NQO1 | OCLN | PIM1 | PRC1 | PTGS1 | PTGS2 | RAD51 | RAD54L | RELA | SIRT1 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | STAT3 | STMN1 | TANK | TNF | TOP2A | TP53 | UBE2C | VEGFC | VIM
Lipopolysaccharide, Helicobacter pylori, Breast Neoplasms - 10 genes, 8 papers
CCL20 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | DDIT3 | IL1B | LEP | MAL | NFKBIA | TNF
Lipopolysaccharides (note plural) Breast Neoplasms - 267 genes, 246 papers
ABCB1 | ABCB1B | ABCC1 | ABCG2 | ABL1 | ACACB | ACHE | ACTA2 | ADAMTS1 | ADAR | AFP | AHR | AKAP12 | AKT1 | ALDOA | ANGPTL4 | ANKRD34A | APOBEC3A | AR | AREG | ARRDC3 | AURKA | B4GAT1 | BAP1 | BAX | BCAR3 | BCL2 | BCL2A1 | BIRC2 | BMP2 | BMP4 | BRCA1 | BRCA2 | CASP7 | CASP8 | CAT | CAV1 | CCL20 | CCND1 | CD109 | CD40 | CDH1 | CDH2 | CDH5 | CDKN1B | CDKN2A | CFL1 | CLDN1 | CNR2 | COTL1 | CPT1A | CRHR1 | CSF1 | CSF1R | CSF2 | CSF3 | CTNNB1 | CXCL12 | CXCL2 | CXCL3 | CXCL8 | CXCL9 | CXCR4 | CYP17A1 | CYP19A1 | CYP1A1 | CYP24A1 | CYP3A4 | DDIT3 | DEPP1 | DIO3 | DKK1 | DLL1 | DLL4 | DPYD | DSC3 | E2F1 | EFNA1 | EGF | EGFR | ELK3 | EPB41L3 | EPOR | ESR1 | ESR2 | ETS2 | ETV4 | EZH2 | F3 | FASN | FGD5 | FGF10 | FLNA | FLT1 | FN1 | FOS | FOXA1 | FOXM1 | FOXP3 | FOXQ1 | FST | GALNT16 | GDF10 | GJA1 | GNAI2 | GPI | GPNMB | GPX1 | GPX2 | GPX4 | GSK3B | GSTP1 | GUCY1A2 | GZMB | H2AX | HES1 | HEY1 | HEY2 | HHEX | HIC1 | HIF1A | HMOX1 | HNRNPK | HOXB9 | HOXD11 | HP | HPSE | HRAS | HRG | IBSP | IDO1 | IFNB1 | IFNG | IGF1 | IGF1R | IGFBP5 | IL10 | IL1B | IL24 | IL6 | JAG1 | JMJD6 | JUN | KCNH1 | KDR | KIT | KLK10 | KRAS | KRT18 | L3MBTL3 | LDHAL6B | LEP | LEPR | LPAR1 | MAP3K1 | MDM2 | MIF | MIR132 | MIR141 | MIR146A | MIR152 | MIR205 | MIR221 | MIR342 | MME | MMP1 | MMP14 | MMP2 | MMP3 | MMP9 | MRPL13 | MRPL19 | MRPS22 | MRPS23 | MRPS7 | MST1 | MTOR | MYH9 | NCOA1 | NCOA2 | NDRG1 | NDUFS3 | NECTIN2 | NFE2L2 | NFKBIA | NMBR | NORAD | NOS2 | NOS3 | NOTCH1 | NOTCH3 | NQO1 | NRG1 | OCLN | PARP1 | PCDHGB6 | PDGFA | PDPK1 | PHGDH | PIM1 | PLA2G4A | PPARGC1B | PTEN | PTGS1 | PTGS2 | RAD51 | RAD51B | RAF1 | RARA | RARB | RB1 | RELA | RGS2 | RIC8A | RPL23A | RPS6 | RRAD | RUNX2 | RXRB | SERPINB2 | SFRP2 | SFRP5 | SHMT1 | SIM1 | SIRT1 | SLC10A6 | SLC2A1 | SLC2A10 | SLC2A2 | SLC39A6 | SNAI1 | SNAI2 | SOD2 | SPP1 | SRC | SREBF2 | STAT3 | STAT5A | STC2 | STMN1 | TANK | TBX3 | TFAP2A | TFPI2 | TFRC | TGM2 | THBS1 | TNF | TNFSF10 | TNIP1 | TOP2A | TP53 | TP73 | TRERF1 | TRIM47 | TRP53 | TXN | TYMS | UBD | UBE2C | VDR | VEGFC | VIM | WNT1 | WT1 | YBX1 | ZNF365
Methylene Blue, Breast Neoplasms - 13 genes, 23 papers
ACHE | BAX | BCL2 | GSTP1 | HMOX1 | IL6 | NFE2L2 | NOS2 | NQO1 | SLC2A1 | TNF | TP53 | TXN
PubMed search quick path to Abstracts & Papers
The CTD links to papers on PubMed as the most convenient US Government taxpayer owned resource.
Endotoxin + Breast cancer, 328 papers12
Enterotoxin + Breast cancer, 110 papers13
Lipopolysaccharide + Breast cancer, 522 papers14
LPS + Breast cancer, 512 papers15
Tell us which Paper is your favourite
Don’t be overwhelmed, dive in!
Remember I provided 451,537 links to peer reviewed Endotoxin papers listed on PubMed.16
Focus on Breast Cancer to make your task easier.
Or tell us about your favourite Gene, whose expression is altered by Endotoxin.
Joanne Kim, Andrew Harper, Valerie McCormack, Hyuna Sung, Nehmat Houssami, Eileen Morgan, Miriam Mutebi, Gail Garvey, Isabelle Soerjomataram and Miranda M. Fidler-Benaoudia. 2025. Nature Medicine 31:1154–1162. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03502-3
JUN LI , JING YIN, WENZHI SHEN, RUIFANG GAO, YANHUA LIU, YANAN CHEN, XIRU LI, CHENGHU LIU, RONG XIANG and NA LUO. 2017. TLR4 Promotes Breast Cancer Metastasis via Akt/GSK3b/b-Catenin Pathway upon LPS Stimulation. THE ANATOMICAL RECORD 300:1219–1229.
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?acc=MESH%3AD001943&view=chem&sort=chemNmSort&type=disease&dir=asc
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?acc=MESH%3AD001943&view=chem&sort=chemNmSort&page=253&type=disease&dir=asc
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?acc=MESH%3AD001943&view=chem&sort=chemNmSort&page=254&type=disease&dir=asc
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Breast+cancer+endotoxin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Breast+cancer+enterotoxin
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Breast+cancer+Lipopolysaccharide
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Breast+cancer+LPS
Very interesting data, Geoffry! So, human breast cancers are "pluri-causal". It would imply that multiple "magic bullets" would be required, unless we were to target the earliest steps in the chain of causation, i.e. target the "initial common pathway". High dose intravenous vitamin C is well-known to promptly reverse endothelial dysfunction associated with cancer(s). Such a strategy would protect the gut-blood barrier, yes? Do endotoxin(s) impair CD38 function? Certainly endotoxin is one of many causes of the Shwartzman reaction. IMO, there are quite a few substances (both declared and undeclared substances) that can sensitize and provoke the Shwartzman reaction.
"which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% per year."
It's a farce when they want to maximise profits over minimising the disease by eliminating or pushing their funders to eliminate the environmental/life insults which contribute to it.
No disease no mortality but no ptofits off the people suffering to sell them poison.