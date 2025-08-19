Following a post on X by one of my lovely subscribers about recent research on the US Bioweapon Covid19 Virus causing disruption of Glucose Metabolism measured via Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and ElectroEncephaloGram (EEG), I thought it might be useful to add a deeper dive into the extensive literature on the Brain Numbing effects of Endotoxin in living Humans.

Here is a lovely image from one paper, somewhat resembling a weather map, where Glucose metabolism is simultaneously increased in some parts of your brain (Red scale) and reduced in others (Blues scale) when you are jabbed with nanogram per kilogram of Endotoxin.

Of course it varies with the “slice” of data collected in 3 dimensions, displayed in two.

Read my early 2023 post on Brain Temperature surge in similar Human experiments and some on Endotoxin effects on Mood.

And look at how Endotoxin, via Galectin-9 upregulation causes Depression, Alzheimer's memory loss, Jab Brain Fog.

Below, I will cover more science on how the immediate post-Jab damage creates chronic Brain Fog and how people are looking for natural remedies to ameliorate Endotoxin Brain Damage.

I don’t promote any Pill Popping and rely solely on subscriptions to survive.