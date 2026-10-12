The patented feed “supplement” including 3-NitroOxyPropanol (3-NOP, IUPAC preferred name 3-HydroxyPropyl Nitrate) that reduces cow Methane gas emissions has raised concerns about trace residues in Human food, but I am more interested in Animal Welfare and the Metabolites.

My friend Rob has been following BOVAER for some time. He alerted many of us via an email bulletin to a Japanese Government Food Safety Bureau study released in June 2024 that urged application of a safety factor of 100 in dosing based on many animal studies.

Abstract Food Safety Commission of Japan (FSCJ) conducted a risk assessment of 3-NitroOxypropanol (3-NOP) (CAS No. 100502-66-7), using the evaluation documents for feed additive designation. This feed additive is a nitrate ester of 1,3-propanediol developed to reduce methane generated in the first stomach of cattle (rumen). The data used in the assessment include the fate in animals (Mice, Rats, Cattle), residues (Cattle), genotoxicity, acute toxicity (Rats), subacute toxicity (Mice, Rats and Dogs), chronic toxicity/carcinogenicity (Rats), reproductive/developmental toxicity (Rats and Rabbits), and others. The lowest No-Observed-Adverse-Effect Level (NOAEL) for possible adverse effects of 3-NOP was 100 mg/kg bw per day in 52-chronic toxicity, 104-week chronic toxicity/carcinogenicity, and two-generation reproductive toxicity studies in Rats. Given this, FSCJ specified an acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 1 mg/kg bw per day by applying a safety factor of 100 to the NOAEL.

A 2019 free downloadable paper describes use of radioactive tracer to look at BOVAER 3-NOP metabolism and concluded “Xenobiotic residues are unlikely in aqueous phase of milk”.

Fig. 1. Proposed metabolic pathway of 3-NOP showing the chemical structure of 3-NOP (*indicates position of the radiolabel) and the main plasma metabolites NOPA, HPA and inorganic nitrate. The bold arrow indicates the major degradation pathway.

The paper abstract created uncertainty about safety.

3-NOP (3-NitroOxyPropanol) reduces enteric Methane formation in ruminants. A series of ADME studies in Rats, Lactating Goats and Beef cattle was performed. 3-NOP was entirely absorbed from the GIT of Rats: approximately 75% of the administered 3-NOP was eliminated as carbon dioxide via exhalation and approximately 20% were excreted via urine. 3-NOP is oxidized to 3-nitrooxypropionic acid (NOPA) which is then hydrolyzed to 3-hydroxypropionic acid (HPA) and inorganic Nitrate, the major Rat plasma metabolites. NOPA is also a plasma metabolite in Beef. The metabolism of 3-NOP is fast as indicated by the negligible amounts of 3-NOP found in rat plasma 2 h after dosing. HPA is a naturally occurring metabolite. It is either metabolized into Carbon Dioxide and Acetyl-CoA or into Propanoyl-CoA, the latter serves as substrate for Gluconeogenesis. Gluconeogenesis is very prominent in lactating ruminants which use Propanoyl-CoA as their main carbon source. Thus, the formation of lactose from 3-NOP by lactating goats is not unexpected. Lactose was the major metabolite of 3-NOP in the aqueous phase of milk. The incorporation of 3-NOP into endogenous metabolism makes it difficult to derive a marker residue, however, conservative risk assessment could be based on the measured radioactivity in tissues.

ADME = Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion

The difficulty they had in deriving a marker residue was due to the Limit Of Quantification (LOQ) of 200 ppb.

The only 14C-radiolabelled metabolite in milk was identified as lactose confirming a very high degree of 3-NOP breakdown and incorporation of the components into endogenous compounds. The incorporation of the radiolabel into endogenous compounds is also supported by the presence of non-extractable residues. Neither 3-NOP nor its oxidation product NOPA were detected (LOQ ≤ 200 ppb) in Milk from a lactating Goat treated with approximately 4 mg/kg bw, which represents the highest foreseen dietary dose of 3-NOP for lactating animals. Therefore, only minute amounts of xenobiotic substances (i.e. organic nitrate esters), if any, originating from administration of 3-NOP are expected in milk. It is also considered unlikely that such organic nitrate ester compounds will be present in edible tissues. Based on the results presented it is concluded that the majority of 3-NOP (a primary alcohol) is oxidized to NOPA most likely by alcohol dehydrogenase/aldehyde dehydrogenase enzymes in the intestine and liver. NOPA is present in the circulation and further cleaved into HPA and inorganic nitrate (Fig. 1). The parent compound 3-NOP entering the circulation will be quickly metabolized.

3-NitroPropionic Acid = NOPA hits many Genes

Oxidation product also known as 3-NP. There is a Wikipedia page.

The US Chemical Toxicogenomics Database is a useful resource if you use the correct search terms.

NOPA has received above average Human Curation over decades because it occurs naturally as a poison. Here is the Disease Summary Chart. Please click to enlarge.

NOPA Infertility

In 2025 Chinese scientists reported that NOPA inhibits embryo development in Mice.

Abstract 3-NitroPropionic acid (3-NP) is a naturally occurring mycotoxin produced by various fungi and plants. Despite reports on its toxicity, the potential impact of 3-NP exposure on reproductive health remains elusive. To this end, we conducted an in vitro study to investigate the toxic effects of 3-NP on the developmental processes of Mouse embryos. Our results suggested that exposure to 50 μM 3-NP resulted in significant pre-implantation developmental arrest , with most embryos arrested at the 2-cell stage, indicating disruption of normal development. Further analysis indicated that 3-NP exposure altered embryonic gene expression, disrupted zygotic genome activation and maternal gene degradation, and inhibited maternal-zygote transition. Moreover, it impaired Mitochondrial dysfunction, causing dysfunctional cellular energy metabolism and elevated intracellular oxidative stress, culminating in increased DNA damage. Additionally, 3-NP exposure caused aberrant epigenetic modifications, particularly the upregulation of Histone methylation levels, including elevated H3K27me3 and H3K9me3, which are strongly related to gene expression silencing. In summary, this study elucidates the in vitro toxic effects of 3-NP on Mouse embryo development and highlights its potential adverse effects on Female reproductive health.

NOPA Neurotoxicity

NOPA has been used by many research groups to induce Huntington’s Disease symptoms. I will only mention a few here.

In 2024 researchers in India explored the mechanism of NOPA Brain Damage using high doses in Rats.

Abstract Saroglitazar (SGZ), a Peroxisomal Proliferated Activated Receptor α/γ agonist showed neuroprotective effects in various neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. However, no studies were performed on Huntington’s, so the goal of the current study is to examine the effect of SGZ on Huntington’s disease like symptoms induced by 3-Nitropropionic Acid. In this protocol, twenty-four Rats were divided into four groups, each group consisting of 6 animals. Group 1: The control group received 1 % CMC 10 mg/kg, p.o. for 14 days. Groups 2, 3, and 4 received 3-NP 15 mg/kg, i.p. from Day 1 to Day 7. Groups 3 and 4 received SGZ 5 mg/kg, p.o. and 10 mg/kg, p.o. respectively once daily from day 1 to day 14. Various behavioral tests like OFT, rotarod, hanging wire, narrow beam walk, MWM, and Y-maze were performed. On day-15, the animals were euthanised by cervical dislocation and Brain sample were isolated for biochemical and histopathological analysis. Administration of 3-NP showed a significant decrease in motor coordination and cognitive function. Furthermore, 3-NP altered the activity of Acetylcholinesterase, anti-oxidant enzymes, Nrf-2, NF-κB, BDNF, CREB levels, and histological features. However, treatment with SGZ showed ameliorative effects in the 3-NP induced neurotoxicity via PPAR α/γ pathway by reducing motor dysfunction, memory impairment, cholinesterase levels, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation. It also enhanced the levels of Nrf-2, BDNF, and CREB expression and improved histological features. In conclusion, treatment with Saroglitazar attenuated Huntington’s disease-like symptoms in rats which are induced by 3-NP via activation of PPAR α/γ pathway.

Also in 2024 researchers in Egypt looked at effects of NOPA on Mitochondria.

Abstract Huntington’s disease (HD) is an inheritable autosomal-dominant disorder that targets mainly the striatum. 3-Nitropropionic acid (3-NP) induces obvious deleterious behavioral, neurochemical, and histological effects similar to the symptoms of HD. Our study aimed to examine the neuroprotective activity of Tropisetron, an alpha-7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α-7nAChR) agonist, against neurotoxic events associated with 3-NP-induced HD in Rats. Forty-eight rats were randomly allocated into four groups. Group I received normal saline, while Groups II, III and IV received 3-NP for 2 weeks. In addition, Group III and IV were treated with Tropisetron 1 h after 3-NP administration. Meanwhile, Group IV received MethylLycaconitine (MLA), an α-7nAChR antagonist, 30 min before tropisetron administration. Treatment with Tropisetron improved motor deficits as confirmed by the behavioral tests and restored normal histopathological features of the striatum. Moreover, Tropisetron showed an anti-oxidant activity via increasing the activities of SDH and HO-1 as well as Nrf2 expression along with reducing MDA level. Tropisetron also markedly upregulated the protein expression of p-PI3K and p-Akt which in turn hampered JAK2/NF-κB inflammatory cascade. In addition, Tropisetron showed an anti-apoptotic activity through boosting the expression of Bcl-2 and reducing Bax expression and caspase-3 level. Interestingly, all the aforementioned effects of tropisetron were blocked by pre-administration of MLA, which confirms that such neuroprotective effects are mediated via activating of α-7nAChR. In conclusion, Tropisetron showed a neuroprotective activity against 3-NP-induced HD via activating PI3K/Akt signaling and suppressing JAK2/NF-κB inflammatory axis. Thus, repositioning of Tropisetron could represent a promising therapeutic strategy in management of HD.

Thanks to Viesha Lewand who prompted me to compose this with her Substack today.

Take home message is that, like Mebendazole, the metabolites are more of a worry and more autopsies using sensitive detection techniques are required in Food Animals.

Please let me know when you find high quality research so I can add to the list.