I will focus on the huge volume of literature linking Bladder Cancer to Endotoxin and point to how that is directing research to promising treatments.

Speaking of Elephants

Bladder Cancer from Endotoxin mentioned in passing

Bladder Cancer from Endotoxin Lipid A, Pfizer’s patented “adjuvant”.

I have mentioned Bladder Cancer from Xarelto

and weight loss drug Mounjaro

Bladder Cancer is recognized as a TLR2 Disease

Bladder Cancer is recognized as a TLR9 Disease

Bladder Cancer involving Ferroptosis

Natural Killer Cells in Bladder Cancer

Read on if interested.

This article will grow further as it is already beyond email length.