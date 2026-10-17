Thanks to Janine who asked me to ask my subscribers to delve into the role and position of bioMérieux with a focus on their activity in Australia.

The Lyon France based company with branches in Italy, Germany and USA is very interesting to me on a number of topics.

Famous Wuhan “Bat Lady” Zhengli Shi undertook a Biosafety course in BioMérieux P4 laboratory at bioMérieux, Lyon, France from 2nd to 23rd October 2006. As subscribers will recall, Australia was heavily involved in her Coronavirus activities.

bioMérieux has invested heavily in identifying Retrotransposons embedded in our DNA as a result of Virus and Bacterial pathogen exposure over millions of years.

More bioMérieux references to add there.

Previously I mentioned that Prof Graeme Nimmo has been a sponsored speaker for bioMérieux among other companies.

Australia’s TGA listed BIOMERIEUX AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. as a sponsor in September 2023.

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Mentioned one of bioMérieux major activities is Extracorporeal Blood Purification in attempts to remove Endotoxin and save some critically ill patients from Death.

I will add some references to my old article.

and more recent one.

Also some people involved in promoting deadly Remdesivir moved on to bioMérieux.

bioMérieux has conducted Human Endotoxin Jabbing experiments in The Netherlands and are very interested in Feedback Loops leading to Cytokine Storm.

Women Excluded from Double Dose Endotoxin experiments in Netherlands GeoffPainPhD · May 2, 2025 Please see my recent piece on the 110 volunteers in The Netherlands who opened their veins to Endotoxin twice with a 7 day interval.Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Read full story

bioMérieux has made extensive study of the inadequacy of Endotoxin tests.

Janssen Jcovden Adenovirus Covid19 Jab Review GeoffPainPhD · December 30, 2025 Over the last 5 years, including the time that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife and Twitter were paid big $$$ to silence me on Social Media, I have mentioned this Adenovirus Vector Jab that was withdrawn in order to let Moderna and Pfizer grab the market. Read full story

Join the crowd sourcing experiment to see how many people are interested in bioMérieux.

PubMed lists 7,167 papers mentioning the company, often referencing them as declared interests and suppliers of materials and software.