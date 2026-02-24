Subscribers will recall my interest in US Bioweapons and Patents.

I asked elswhere whether the little man at bottom left could be Bill himself.

Previous Substacks on Mosquitoes.

The Australian effort in Viruses carried by them.

and

and

and how attract them

and Silver Spring West Nile Virus

Now I am told by subscriber “Larry” that public comments can and should be directed to Dr Kenneth Fink.

Check out

I have not subscribed to this page, but a number of my subscribers have.