Bette Schulz - Murdered Fluoride Fighter
Remembering my friend Bette who was shot to death in 2018.
Today the Australian Federal Parliament voted to support increased Gun Control in a special recall initiated in reaction to the Bondi Beach shootings.
Bette Schulz was murdered by her son.
Paul Cohrs, president of the Mildura Sporting Shooters Association of Victoria and former deputy mayor of Wentworth Shire Council, killed his brother Ray Cohrs and his 82-year-old mother Bette Schulz.
Paul then drove more than 100 kilometres to Red Cliffs, near Mildura in Victoria, to his mother's home and killed her with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Her four-year-old great-grandson had been shopping with her earlier that day and was in the bathroom at the time of the murder, and was left alone to find her body.
Paul then drove back to Rufus River Road and shot himself in the chest.
Paul Cohrs was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Bette.2
Bette was one of the key activists in The Australian Anti-Fluoridation Association, which I joined when returning to Victoria.
