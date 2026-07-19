Berlin crowded with Endotoxin Experts

Falko Seger (Genervter Bürger) of Berlin prompted me to delve into Endotoxin and Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Jabs expertise in his home town.

Berlin is famous for its stand-up comedy clubs.

Seaching PubMed, I found Berlin punches well above its weight in Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS).

You can peruse 794 papers from Berlin experts on Lipopolysaccharide.

PubMed also lists 630 papers for Berlin Endotoxin of which 31 were published in 2025 and 15 published so far in 2026.

You can also find 562 papers when searching for Berlin LPS and 220 papers for Berlin Enterotoxin.

Subscribers are invited to help me identify key Endotoxin discoveries by Berliners.

I will start the ball rolling with a few that popped up that should interest readers concerned about Jab Harms.

In October 1989 East Berliners reported their work on incorporating Endotoxin in LNPs.

This was just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, a 155-kilometer guarded concrete barrier built by East Germany that was commenced by the British in 1961.

I would be most grateful if someone can get me a copy of this key paper by Hans Schäfer et al.

I guess Robert Malone would have a copy.

Many subscribers are aware of the Endotoxin research at the Robert Koch Institut in Berlin and in particular Endotoxin interactions with LNPs that I covered 2 years ago.

RKI in Berlin contributed much to understanding Lipopolysaccharide Binding Protein at the atomic level.

Also of interest is the fact that Paul-Ehrlich-Institut was founded in Berlin in 1896.

I have mentioned PEI, now relocated, many times and Berliners collaborate with Endotoxin experts all around the world, including China and Japan.

Nice 2025 Berliner paper of specal interest to those of us interested in Jab Induced Blood Clots.

Abstract The organismal roles of the class II PI3K isoform PI3K-C2α remain poorly understood. Recent studies have found PI3K-C2α to promote Arterial Thrombosis and Breast Cancer metastasis, generating interest in this kinase as a drug target, with small molecule PI3K-C2α inhibitors now available. However, the consequences of systemic PI3K-C2α inactivation in the nondiseased, postnatal state are largely unknown. Here, we show that induction of genetic PI3K-C2α inactivation in adult Mice is well tolerated, without adverse effects on normal physiology. Surprisingly, however, Mice with inactive PI3K-C2α display strong sensitization to challenge with bacterial Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin), a model of Endotoxic Shock. This sensitization is recapitulated by vascular endothelial-specific deletion of PI3K-C2α. Furthermore, sensitization to LPS can be fully rescued by disabling extrinsic induction of cell death by combined caspase-8- and RIPK3 deficiency. These observations validate the tolerability of systemic PI3K-C2α inhibition in principle but reveal an unexpected role for PI3K-C2α in the regulation of extrinsic cell death pathways.

In 2025 Berlin Endotoxin experts collaborating with others in Iran and UK published a useful review on Leaky Gut, looking at Pro-, Syn- and Pre-Biotics.

Abstract Background: Given the magnitude and variety of chronic metabolic disease linked to increased intestinal permeability, appropriate strategies to reinforce gut barrier function are urgently needed. Methods: This systematic review and meta-analysis explores the effects of pro- and synbiotic, or prebiotic administration, on various intestinal permeability markers. Systematic searches across the Medline and Scopus databases were performed from 1961 to January 2023. The review included data from 46 published studies on pro- and synbiotics, and 22 studies on prebiotics. The meta-analysis calculated standardized mean differences (SMD) along with 95 % confidence intervals (95 %CIs) using a random-effects model to evaluate the average effect sizes (ES). To analyze heterogeneity, we employed Galbraith plots and performed the Cochrane Chi-squared test. Results: The analysis on 24 trials (28 ES, n = 1603) revealed a significant reduction in Lipopolysaccharide levels following pro- and synbiotics consumption with high heterogeneity and very low certainty of evidence (SMD (95 %CI) = -0.54 (-1.01, -0.07); I2 (%) = 94.4). Synthesis of 13 trials showed Zonulin levels were significantly lowered after pro- and synbiotics consumption with high heterogeneity and moderate certainty of evidence (15 ES, n=778) (SMD (95 %CI) = -0.49 (-0.79, -0.18); I2 (%) = 74.9). Following prebiotics supplementation, a significant reduction in Lipopolysaccharide levels was observed, with high heterogeneity identified from data including 16 RCTs (n = 792; SMD (95 %CI) = -0.88 (-1.28, -0.47); P < 0.001; high certainty of evidence; I2 (%) = 85.7; P-heterogeneity< 0.001). Conclusion: This meta-analysis revealed promising findings regarding the efficacy of pro- and synbiotic and prebiotic supplements in alleviating “leaky gut”.

More on Zonulin.

For those interested in the effects of ingested Endotoxin, including Damon, a very interesting Berliner paper in collaboraton with others.

Note they used LNPs (colloidal Liposomes).

Abstract A hallmark of the main secreted antibody Immunoglobulin A (IgA) is its mutational load that accumulates throughout life. Although this is mainly interpreted in terms of continuing microbial induction, we show that dietary composition during early life can promote IgA induction, its repertoire, and mutational diversification independently of microbial exposure. Using germ-free and colonized Mice fed different diets formulated with proprietary grain-based processing or from purified chemicals with different principal macronutrient calorie sources, we found that dietary Lipopolysaccharide contamination led to Toll-like receptor (TLR) 4 signaling and promoted germinal center activity in the intestinal immune compartment. The effects of Lipopolysaccharide on mucosal immune induction were phenocopied only when presented within Colloidal Liposomes (LNPs) rather than in dispersed solution. These findings indicate that dietary composition and its formulation can leave a durable impression on the resultant IgA repertoire.

Nice 2026 Berliner review covering Endotoxin in the Gut, Brain, Heart, and kidney.

Abstract Introduction: The current understanding of interactions and crosstalk among essential organs remains incomplete, mainly due to the limitations of studies on the systemic mechanisms at play. The Gut and the Liver are essential for the functioning of the entire body, and their derived mediators circulate through Blood or Lymph, impacting other organs like the Brain, Heart, and Kidneys. Aim: This publication reviews gut-liver-derived mediators, which were tested and validated in vivo in Humans and Rodents, together with the current knowledge of their systemic effects on key vital organs. Method: Original articles published up to February 2025, based on clinical trials or in vivo experimental models, were retrieved from PubMed and Web of Science. Results: During this systematic analysis, 28 gut-liver-derived mediators were identified from 52 publications and classified into five distinct groups based on their molecular characteristics: (a) low molecular weight metabolites, (b) Endotoxins, (c) hormones, (d) lipids and (e) proteins. Additionally, the mechanism of action for each of these molecules was specified, aimed at providing a mechanistic overview of their effects on the Brain, Heart, and Kidneys. Discussion: The diverse and occasionally conflicting impact of the identified mediators on comorbidities necessitates further investigations pinpointing key mechanisms influencing disease genesis and progression. Conclusion: Our research shows the necessity of a thorough examination of these mediators, exploring their diagnostic and therapeutic potential in a holistic multi-organ setting, to elucidate inter-organ crosstalk.

Berliners made a comment on the paper “Endotoxin, not DNA, determines the host response and tissue regeneration behavior of acellular biologic scaffolds” but it is locked behind a paywall. Perhaps a friend with institutional access can tell us if that is interesting?

Cationic LNP-formulated mRNA in Berlin

In 2023 Berliners used Endotoxin in their LNP mRNA experiments.

Abstract Dysfunction of Endothelial Cells (ECs) lining the inner surface of blood vessels are causative for a number of diseases. Hence, the ability to therapeutically modulate gene expression within ECs is of high therapeutic value in treating diseases such as those associated with lung edema. mRNAs formulated with Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) have emerged as a new drug modality to induce transient protein expression for modulating disease-relevant signal transduction pathways. In the study presented here, we tested the effect of a novel synthetic, nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding COMP-Ang1 (mRNA-76) formulated into a cationic LNP on attenuating inflammation-induced vascular leakage. After intravenous injection, the respective mRNA was found to be delivered almost exclusively to the ECs of the Lung, while sparing other vascular beds and bypassing the Liver. The mode of action of mRNA-76, such as its activation of the Tie2 signal transduction pathway, was tested by pharmacological studies in vitro and in vivo in respective mouse models. mRNA-76 was found to prevent lung vascular leakage/lung edema as well as Neutrophil infiltration in a Lipopolysaccharide-challenging model.

Found an important 2025 Berlin paper, collaborating with researchers in other parts of Germany and China on effects of prenatal exposure to Endotoxin on Lung development.

Abstract Background: BronchoPulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) is one common and severe complication of preterm births. Prenatal infection/inflammation is the major cause driving preterm deliveries, but its contribution to the early-life lung development remains unclear. Methods: Pregnant C57BL/6J Mice were randomized at 15.5 or 18.5 days post coitum (dpc) to receive intraperitoneal injection of sterile saline, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) 50 μg/kg, or LPS 100 μg/kg. Animal experiments were performed compliantly to the ARRIVE guidelines. Lungs of newborn pups of mixed genders were harvested at the first postnatal day (P1) for histopathology to investigate prenatal LPS-induced structural changes. Expression of key pro- and anti-inflammatory mediators was assessed at both transcriptional and translational levels. Based on bulk RNA sequencing and exploratory transcriptomic analysis, signature gene and phenotypical expression of two major mesenchymal fibroblasts subsets, myofibroblasts (MYFs) and lipofibroblasts (LIFs), were analyzed with qPCR, immunofluorescence, and western blot. Human embryo-derived WI-38 fibroblast cell line was used as an in vitro model to investigate LPS-induced fibroblast inflammatory responses and MYFs-LIFs differentiation. Results: Newborn mice exposed to prenatal LPS exhibited enlarged air spaces and thinner septal walls, with an enhanced interleukin 6 (IL6) response in lung tissues. The degree of lung structural changes is LPS dose- and timing-dependent. Exploratory transcriptomic analysis revealed the enrichment in myofibrogenic pathways in LPS-exposed lungs. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Alpha (PDGFRA)-expressing progenitor lung fibroblasts were generally suppressed by prenatal LPS exposure. The expression of MYFs signature markers (ELN and ACTA2) in relation to LIFs (PLIN2 and FGF10) demonstrated a highly heterogeneous and dynamic pattern, depending on LPS doses and timing. Upon LPS exposure, Human WI-38 fibroblasts upregulated a panel of pro-inflammatory mediators via nuclear factor kappa B signaling and displayed diverse MYFs and LIFs differentiation depending on the dose and duration of LPS stimulation. Conclusions: Prenatal LPS exposure induces heterogeneous structural and molecular changes in the newborn Mice lung, showing LPS dose- and time-dependent modulation of mesenchymal fibroblast differentiation. These findings may contribute to refine the risk stratification of preterm infants exposed to prenatal infection/inflammation. Mesenchymal fibroblast plasticity and MYFs-LIFs phenotypic shifts may inspire preventive and therapeutic strategies for BPD.

Companies supporting Berlin Endotoxin Research

Rather than attempting to list probably over 1,000 Berliner Endotoxin scientists, it might be useful to look at Big Pharma companies currently funding the work that is mainly done in German taxpayer funded institutes and unversities in Berlin.

These include:

Berlin Jewish Hospital

Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und -prüfung (BAM)

Charité-Universitätsmedizin

Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology ITMP

German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE)

German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment

German Sepsis Society (DSG)

Humboldt University

Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine

Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens.

In addition to Human targets, there is much Veterinary Medicine Endotoxin work in Berlin, related to Food production, especially Poultry and Pigs.

In just the last 2 years I found a few companies funding Endotoxin research in Berlin.

Angelini Pharma

Berlin Chemie

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Desitin

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Labor Berlin - Charité Vivantes GmbH

Ligandis UG

medac GmbH

OMEICOS Therapeutics

Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH

Roche Pharma Research and Early Development

Sedana Medical

UCB

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin papers from Berlin.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing a copy of the Henning Wehn video clip.