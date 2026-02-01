Prompted by an article just published by my friend Dr Bine Stebel, it is time to add to the “Gene of the Day” collection. She discussed a 2025 paper by Lesgards et al. comparing patients with Long COVID and COVID vaccine side effects that gave some emphasis to the ACE2 receptor.

Readers will recall this receptor is a prime target for Bioweapons makers.

Dr Jean-François Lesgards has at least two active profiles on X and I see some of my friends follow him.

Found a nice 2019 paper from researchers in Brazil and here is their figure describing what they found. They used Wistar Rats, gave them quite massive doses of Endotoxin from E coli serotype 1 O111:B4 and only made measurements starting 24 hours after exposure while the animals were under anaesthetic. Their focus was Blood Pressure that intially dropped, but then increased to abnormal levels

FIGURE 10 Schematic proposal of the mechanisms involved in the development of secondary pressor responses to Bradykinin after Endotoxin challenge. Increased levels of B2 receptors and occurrence of the AT1 / B2 receptor complexes (heterodimers) disclose a novel “biochemical fingerprint” in resistance arteries from Endotoxemic Rats (right), compared with healthy arteries obtained from non‐Endotoxemic animals (left). The enlarged arrow indicates the potentiation of angiotensin II‐induced contraction. This hypothetical model of AT1 / B2 receptor heterodimerization is supported by in vivo and in vitro results obtained in this study, using both pharmacological and biochemical approaches. AT1R, AngioTensin II AT1 receptor; B2R, bradykinin B2 receptor; EC, endothelial cell; eNOS, endothelial NOS; MLC, myosin light chain; MLCK, myosin light chain kinase; MLCP, myosin light chain phosphatase; PGI2, prostacyclin; pMLC, phosphorylated myosin light chain; pMLCP, phosphorylated myosin light chain phosphatase; RhoA, small G protein; ROCK, Rho‐associated kinase; VSMC, vascular smooth muscle cell.

Literature

Here is the introductory page from the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD) for the BDKRB1 gene. Note they include BDKRB2 as a synonym, which can be misleading.

Please click to enlarge where you will also see the top interacting chemicals are des-Arg(10) Kallidin (aka Lysyl-Bradykinin) followed by Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides) then various Bradykinins.

CTD lists 1,688 line entries for diseases linked to BDKRB1 but could do with more Human curation. There are many thousands of references.

Here is the CTD summary for BDKRB1 and Lipopolysaccharide from which you can see links to studies in Rabbits, Mice, Rats and Humans.

BDKRB2 summary looks like this at CTD.

Using CTD as a guide, I then had a look at PubMed.

Bradykinin 22,889 papers

Bradykinin with Endotoxin finds 354 papers since 1964.

Bradykinin with Lipopolysaccharide finds 324 papers since 1964.

Better to study Humans

As we know, Humans are far more sensitive to Endotoxin than rodents, so I am happy to report that my quick delve into this topic produced gold.

Our old friend, master Endotoxin Jabber Suffredini, was on top of the Bradykinin damage pathways more then 32 years ago.

Please see reference 16 in my list of his papers called “Activation of the Kallikrein-Kinin System After Endotoxin Administration to Normal Human Volunteers”.

Two papers referenced in the article reviewed by Dr Bini caught my eye.

The 2008 article by Zhang et al. on use of Ivermectin that I have mentioned before.

In 2018 Sodhi and coworkers in USA told us about Endotoxin hitting the Bradykinin/BKB1R axis.

Kallikrein and Contact Activated Coagulation

Learning as I go that certain words are more useful than others, I found 45,746 Kallikrein papers on PubMed if you want to help sort out its role in Jab Harms.

To narrow the sample, there are 161 Kallikrein papers dealing with Endotoxin.

Contact Activated Coagulation is very relevant with 9,474 papers and publication rate rising exponentially.

Only 107 papers if you add Endotoxin to the search.

I hardly scratched the surface when I found Endotoxin is the most efficient driver of Blood Clots and all commercial samples of Covd19 Spike protein are contaminated.

Hope you find this useful. Please share to maximize feedback.