Baric, Zelenko and Zinc - Essential for Virus Replication

The video clip comes from a very interesting 2021 paper from Gilead Sciences and The Rockefeller University which reported an optimized model, using 343,104 atoms (including protons) of the Coronavirus replication-transcription complex.

Here I will show some of the historical papers I have gathered that show, among other things, that Covid19 mutants became less lethal due to changes in how Humans were infected and the virus dealt with Zinc enzymes involved in Human immunity.

In 2005 German researchers looked at the vital importance of Zinc in repliication of the family of Nidoviruses.

Abstract Nidoviruses (Coronaviridae, Arteriviridae, and Roniviridae) encode a nonstructural protein, called nsp10 in arteriviruses and nsp13 in coronaviruses, that is comprised of a C-terminal superfamily 1 helicase domain and an N-terminal, putative Zinc-Binding Domain (ZBD). Previously, mutations in the Equine Arteritis Virus (EAV) nsp10 ZBD were shown to block arterivirus reproduction by disrupting RNA synthesis and possibly virion biogenesis. Here, we characterized the ATPase and helicase activities of bacterially expressed mutant forms of nsp10 and its human coronavirus 229E ortholog, nsp13, and correlated these in vitro activities with specific virus phenotypes. Replacement of conserved Cys or His residues with Ala proved to be more deleterious than Cys-for-His or His-for-Cys replacements. Furthermore, denaturation-renaturation experiments revealed that, during protein refolding, Zn2+ is essential for the rescue of the enzymatic activities of nidovirus helicases. Taken together, the data strongly support the Zinc-binding function of the N-terminal domain of nidovirus helicases. nsp10 ATPase/helicase deficiency resulting from single-residue substitutions in the ZBD or deletion of the entire domain could not be complemented in trans by wild-type ZBD, suggesting a critical function of the ZBD in cis. Consistently, no viral RNA synthesis was detected after transfection of EAV full-length RNAs encoding ATPase/helicase-deficient nsp10 into susceptible cells. In contrast, diverse phenotypes were observed for mutants with enzymatically active nsp10, which in a number of cases correlated with the activities measured in vitro. Collectively, our data suggest that the ZBD is critically involved in nidovirus replication and transcription by modulating the enzymatic activities of the helicase domain and other, yet unknown, mechanisms.

A much cited August 2006 paper from the US Scripps Institute reported the high resolution crystal structure of nonstructural protein 10 from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus.

Abstract The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) possesses a large 29.7-kb positive-stranded RNA genome. The first open reading frame encodes replicase polyproteins 1a and 1ab, which are cleaved to generate 16 “nonstructural” proteins, nsp1 to nsp16, involved in viral replication and/or RNA processing. Among these, nsp10 plays a critical role in minus-strand RNA synthesis in a related coronavirus, murine hepatitis virus. Here, we report the crystal structure of SARS-CoV nsp10 at a resolution of 1.8 A as determined by single-wavelength anomalous dispersion using phases derived from hexatantalum dodecabromide. nsp10 is a single domain protein consisting of a pair of antiparallel N-terminal helices stacked against an irregular beta-sheet, a coil-rich C terminus, and two Zn fingers. nsp10 represents a novel fold and is the first structural representative of this family of Zn finger proteins found so far exclusively in coronaviruses. The first Zn finger coordinates a Zn2+ ion in a unique conformation. The second Zn finger, with four cysteines, is a distant member of the “gag-knuckle fold group” of Zn2+-binding domains and appears to maintain the structural integrity of the C-terminal tail. A distinct clustering of basic residues on the protein surface suggests a nucleic acid-binding function. Gel shift assays indicate that in isolation, nsp10 binds single- and double-stranded RNA and DNA with high-micromolar affinity and without obvious sequence specificity. It is possible that nsp10 functions within a larger RNA-binding protein complex. However, its exact role within the replicase complex is still not clear.

Also in August 2006 Chinese researchers also published their work on nsp10 crystal structure at slightly lower resolution.

Abstract The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) nonstructural proteins nsp1 to nsp16 have been implicated by genetic analysis in the assembly of a functional replication/transcription complex. We report the crystal structure of nsp10 from SARS-CoV at 2.1-A resolution. The nsp10 structure has a novel fold, and 12 identical subunits assemble to form a unique spherical dodecameric architecture. Two Zinc Fingers have been identified from the nsp10 monomer structure with the sequence motifs C-(X)2-C-(X)5-H-(X)6-C and C-(X)2-C-(X)7-C-(X)-C. The nsp10 crystal structure is the first of a new class of Zinc Finger protein three-dimensional structures to be revealed experimentally. The Zinc Finger sequence motifs are conserved among all three coronavirus antigenic groups, implicating an essential function for nsp10 in all coronaviruses. Based on the structure, we propose that nsp10 is a transcription factor for coronavirus replication/transcription.

In 2012 Singapore researchers published a very significant paper.

Abstract Coronaviruses RNA synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm and is regulated by host cell proteins. In a screen based on a yeast three-hybrid system using the 5’-untranslated region (5’-UTR) of SARS Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) RNA as bait against a human cDNA library derived from HeLa cells, we found a positive candidate cellular protein, Zinc Finger CCHC-type and RNA-binding motif 1 (MADP1), to be able to interact with this region of the SARS-CoV genome. This interaction was subsequently confirmed in Coronavirus Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV). The specificity of the interaction between MADP1 and the 5’-UTR of IBV was investigated and confirmed by using an RNA pull-down assay. The RNA-binding domain was mapped to the N-terminal region of MADP1 and the protein binding sequence to stem-loop I of IBV 5’-UTR. MADP1 was found to be translocated to the cytoplasm and partially co-localized with the viral replicase/transcriptase complexes (RTCs) in IBV-infected cells, deviating from its usual nuclear localization in a normal cell using indirect immunofluorescence. Using small interfering RNA (siRNA) against MADP1, defective viral RNA synthesis was observed in the knockdown cells, therefore indicating the importance of the protein in coronaviral RNA synthesis.

In 2014 French and German virus researchers including the infamous Christian Drosten published details of their research into Zinc requirement for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) replication.

Abstract The RNA-synthesizing machinery of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) is composed of 16 non-structural proteins (nsp1-16) encoded by ORF1a/1b. The 148-amino acid nsp10 subunit contains two Zinc Fingers and is known to interact with both nsp14 and nsp16, stimulating their respective 3’-5’ exoribonuclease and 2’-O-methyltransferase activities. Using alanine-scanning mutagenesis, in cellulo bioluminescence resonance energy transfer experiments, and in vitro pulldown assays, we have now identified the key residues on the nsp10 surface that interact with nsp14. The functional consequences of mutations introduced at these positions were first evaluated biochemically by monitoring nsp14 exoribonuclease activity. Disruption of the nsp10-nsp14 interaction abrogated the nsp10-driven activation of the nsp14 exoribonuclease. We further showed that the nsp10 surface interacting with nsp14 overlaps with the surface involved in the nsp10-mediated activation of nsp16 2’-O-methyltransferase activity, suggesting that nsp10 is a major regulator of SARS-CoV replicase function. In line with this notion, reverse genetics experiments supported an essential role of the nsp10 surface that interacts with nsp14 in SARS-CoV replication, as several mutations that abolished the interaction in vitro yielded a replication-negative viral phenotype. In contrast, mutants in which the nsp10-nsp16 interaction was disturbed proved to be crippled but viable. These experiments imply that the nsp10 surface that interacts with nsp14 and nsp16 and possibly other subunits of the viral replication complex may be a target for the development of antiviral compounds against pathogenic coronaviruses.

In 2016 the German GMO Virus rsearcher Christian Drosten and colleagues reported their studies of cellular E3 ubiquitin ligase Ring-Finger and CHY Zinc-Finger domain-containing 1 (RCHY1) as an interacting partner of the viral SARS-unique domain (SUD) and Papain-Like protease (PLpro).

Abstract Highly pathogenic Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) has developed strategies to inhibit host immune recognition. We identify cellular E3 ubiquitin ligase Ring-Finger and CHY Zinc-Finger domain-containing 1 (RCHY1) as an interacting partner of the viral SARS-unique domain (SUD) and papain-like protease (PL(pro)), and, as a consequence, the involvement of cellular p53 as antagonist of coronaviral replication. Residues 95-144 of RCHY1 and 389-652 of SUD (SUD-NM) subdomains are crucial for interaction. Association with SUD increases the stability of RCHY1 and augments RCHY1-mediated ubiquitination as well as degradation of p53. The calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II delta (CAMK2D), which normally influences RCHY1 stability by phosphorylation, also binds to SUD. In vivo phosphorylation shows that SUD does not regulate phosphorylation of RCHY1 via CAMK2D. Similarly to SUD, the PL(pro)s from SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and HCoV-NL63 physically interact with and stabilize RCHY1, and thus trigger degradation of endogenous p53. The SARS-CoV papain-like protease is encoded next to SUD within nonstructural protein 3. A SUD-PL(pro) fusion interacts with RCHY1 more intensively and causes stronger p53 degradation than SARS-CoV PL(pro) alone. We show that p53 inhibits replication of infectious SARS-CoV as well as of replicons and human coronavirus NL63. Hence, human coronaviruses antagonize the viral inhibitor p53 via stabilizing RCHY1 and promoting RCHY1-mediated p53 degradation. SUD functions as an enhancer to strengthen interaction between RCHY1 and nonstructural protein 3, leading to a further increase in in p53 degradation. The significance of these findings is that down-regulation of p53 as a major player in antiviral innate immunity provides a long-sought explanation for delayed activities of respective genes.

In 2018 some of Christian Drosten’s colleagues reviewed structural information available for Nsp3 (ectodomain 3Ecto, also called “Zinc-Finger domain”) in Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2003 as well as Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in 2012.

In 2019 Chinese researchers looked at Zinc Fingers in Grouper fish viral response involving Krϋppel-Like Factor 9 (KLF9). ecKLF9 gene highest expression was detected in the gonads but significantly increased in Kidney, Spleen and Brain during Red-spotted Grouper Nervous Necrosis Virus (RGNNV) and Singapore Grouper IridoVirus (SGIV) infections.

In 2020 a Chinese researcher in Canada found how Covid19 evades immune response.

Abstract Wild mammalian species, including Bats, constitute the natural reservoir of betacoronavirus (including SARS, MERS, and the deadly SARS-CoV-2). Different hosts or host tissues provide different cellular environments, especially different antiviral and RNA modification activities that can alter RNA modification signatures observed in the viral RNA genome. The Zinc Finger Antiviral Protein (ZAP) binds specifically to CpG dinucleotides and recruits other proteins to degrade a variety of viral RNA genomes. Many mammalian RNA viruses have evolved CpG deficiency. Increasing CpG dinucleotides in these low-CpG viral genomes in the presence of ZAP consistently leads to decreased viral replication and virulence. Because ZAP exhibits tissue-specific expression, viruses infecting different tissues are expected to have different CpG signatures, suggesting a means to identify viral tissue-switching events. The author shows that SARS-CoV-2 has the most extreme CpG deficiency in all known betacoronavirus genomes. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may have evolved in a new host (or new host tissue) with high ZAP expression. A survey of CpG deficiency in viral genomes identified a virulent canine coronavirus (alphacoronavirus) as possessing the most extreme CpG deficiency, comparable with that observed in SARS-CoV-2. This suggests that the canine tissue infected by the canine coronavirus may provide a cellular environment strongly selecting against CpG. Thus, viral surveys focused on decreasing CpG in viral RNA genomes may provide important clues about the selective environments and viral defenses in the original hosts.

In 2021 Chinese researchers looked at structural details of many Cocid19 nonstructural proteins.

Abstract Transcription of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA requires sequential reactions facilitated by the replication and transcription complex (RTC). Here, we present a structural snapshot of SARS-CoV-2 RTC as it transitions toward cap structure synthesis. We determine the atomic cryo-EM structure of an extended RTC assembled by nsp7-nsp82-nsp12-nsp132-RNA and a single RNA-binding protein, Nsp9. Nsp9 binds tightly to nsp12 (RdRp) NiRAN, allowing nsp9 N terminus inserting into the catalytic center of nsp12 NiRAN, which then inhibits activity. We also show that nsp12 NiRAN possesses guanylyltransferase activity, catalyzing the formation of cap core structure (GpppA). The orientation of nsp13 that anchors the 5’ extension of template RNA shows a remarkable conformational shift, resulting in Zinc Finger 3 of its ZBD inserting into a minor groove of paired template-primer RNA. These results reason an intermediate state of RTC toward mRNA synthesis, pave a way to understand the RTC architecture, and provide a target for antiviral development.

In 2021 Chinese researchers discussed Zinc Fingers in their review of Covid19.

Abstract SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 encode four structural and accessory proteins (spike, envelope, membrane and nucleocapsid proteins) and two polyproteins (pp1a and pp1ab). The polyproteins are further cleaved by 3C-like cysteine protease (3CLpro ) and Papain-Like protease (PLpro ) into 16 nonstructural proteins (nsps). PLpro is released from nsp3 through autocleavage, and then it cleaves the sites between nsp1/2, between nsp2/3 and between nsp3/4 with recognition motif of LXGG, and the sites in the C-terminus of ubiquitin and of protein interferon-stimulated gene 15 (ISG15) with recognition motif of RLRGG. Alone or together with SARS unique domain (SUD), PLpro can stabilize an E3 ubiquitin ligase, the Ring-Finger, and CHY Zinc-Finger domain-containing 1 (RCHY1), through domain interaction, and thus, promote RCHY1 to ubiquitinate its target proteins including p53. However, a dilemma appears in terms of PLpro roles. On the one hand, the ubiquitination of p53 is good for SARS-CoV because the ubiquitinated p53 cannot inhibit SARS-CoV replication. On the other hand, the ubiquitination of NF-κB inhibitor (IκBα), TNF receptor-associated factors (TRAFs), and stimulator of interferon gene (STING), and the ISGylation of targeted proteins are bad for SARS-CoV because these ubiquitination and ISGylation initiate the innate immune response and antiviral state. This mini-review analyzes the dilemma and provides a snapshot on how the viral PLpro smartly manages its roles to avoid its simultaneously contradictory actions, which could shed lights on possible strategies to deal with SARS-CoV-2 infections.

In 2022 Italian researchers used computer modeling:

Abstract Zinc is an essential element for human health. Among its many functions, zinc(II) modulates the immune response to infections and, at high concentrations or in the presence of ionophores, inhibits the replication of various RNA viruses. Structural biology studies on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) revealed that Zinc(II) is the most common metal ion that binds to viral proteins. However, the number of Zinc(II)-binding sites identified by experimental methods is far from exhaustive, as metal ions may be lost during protein purification protocols. To better define the Zinc(II)-binding proteome of Coronavirus, we leveraged the wealth of deposited structural data and state-of-the-art bioinformatics methods. Through this in silico approach, 15 experimental zinc(II) sites were identified and a further 22 were predicted in Spike, open reading frame (ORF)3a/d, ORF8, and several nonstructural proteins, highlighting an essential role of Zinc(II) in viral replication. Furthermore, the structural relationships between viral and eukaryotic sites (typically Zinc Fingers) indicate that SARS-CoV-2 can compete with Human proteins for Zinc(II) binding. Given the double-edged effect of Zinc(II) ions, both essential and toxic to coronavirus, only the complete elucidation of the structural and regulatory Zinc(II)-binding sites can guide selective antiviral strategies based on zinc supplementation.

In 2023 Japanese researchers discussed the role of Zinc Finger proteins in Coronavirus mutation as they change hosts.

Porcine Virus research has generated numerous papers on the role of Zinc Finger proteins.

In 2021 Wuhan researchers used GMO techniques.

Abstract Porcine deltacoronavirus (PDCoV) is a novel swine enteropathogenic coronavirus that causes serious vomiting and diarrhea in piglets. Previous work demonstrated that PDCoV infection inhibits type I interferon (IFN) production. Here, we found that ectopic expression of PDCoV nsp10 significantly inhibited Sendai virus (SeV)-induced IFN-β production by impairing the phosphorylation and nuclear translocation of two transcription factors, IRF3 and NF-κB p65 subunit. Interestingly, experiments with truncated mutants and site-directed mutagenesis revealed that PDCoV nsp10 mutants with missing or destroyed Zinc Fingers (ZFs) domains also impeded SeV-induced IFN-β production, suggesting that nsp10 does not require its ZF domains to antagonize IFN-β production. Further work found that co-expression of nsp10 with nsp14 or nsp16, two replicative enzymes, significantly enhanced the inhibitory effects of nsp10 on IFN-β. Taken together, our results demonstrate that PDCoV nsp10 antagonizes IFN via a ZF-independent mechanism and has a synergistic effect with nsp14 and nsp16 on inhibiting IFN-β production.

In May 2025 Chinese researchers found Zinc-containing Finger CCHC-type protein 3 (ZCCHC3) is an antiviral factor against Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV).

Abstract Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) infection in pigs is characterized by vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea. The structural proteins of PEDV play crucial roles in viral entry, release, assembly, outgrowth, and host immune regulation. Similar to other viruses, PEDV primarily relies on host cellular mechanisms for productive infection. However, the host factors associated with PEDV infection remain undefined. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of the pathogenic mechanisms of PEDV is essential for comprehending this disease. Zinc-containing Finger CCHC-type protein 3 (ZCCHC3) is an antiviral factor known to interact with RIG-I and cGAS, inhibiting the replication of PseudoRabies Virus (PRV). In this study, we investigated the role of porcine ZCCHC3 in PEDV proliferation. We first demonstrated that the expression of ZCCHC3 in LLC-PK1 cells is downregulated upon PEDV infection. Overexpression of ZCCHC3 inhibited PEDV replication, whereas knockdown of ZCCHC3 increased viral titer and N protein levels. Further studies revealed that ZCCHC3 interacts and co-localizes with N proteins, and that ZCCHC3-mediated antiviral effects depend on its zinc finger protease activity. Taken together, these findings provide valuable insights into the role of ZCCHC3 in PEDV proliferation and enhance our understanding of host-virus interactions.

In June 2025 Chinese researchers reported on Palmitoylation in relation to Zinc Finger proteins involved in Porcine virus replication.

Abstract Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) is a highly pathogenic and infectious intestinal disease caused by the PED virus (PEDV) and has inflicted substantial economic losses on the global swine industry. Therefore, it is imperative to explore appropriate targets to restrain PEDV infection. PEDV spike (S) protein is crucial for viral infection and is regarded as an ideal target for the development of vaccines and antiviral therapeutics. Palmitoylation is a significant post-translational modification implicated in multiple viral replication cycles. Despite the fact that palmitoylation of certain Coronavirus S proteins has been reported, the specific biological significance and underlying molecular mechanisms of PEDV S protein palmitoylation have not been fully defined. In the present study, we uncover that palmitoylation enhances the stability of PEDV S protein to promote viral proliferation. Mechanistically, we identify that a cysteine-rich region within the cytoplasmic tail of PEDV S protein is palmitoylated by the Zinc Finger Asp-His-His-Cys domain palmitoyltransferase 5 (ZDHHC5). We further illustrate that palmitoylation prevents the recognition of Lys-Phe-Glu-Arg-Gln (KFERQ)-like motif in PEDV S protein by heat shock cognate protein of 70 kDa (HSC70), thereby antagonizing its degradation via chaperone-mediated autophagy (CMA). Collectively, our findings underscore the importance of palmitoylation for PEDV pathogenesis and provide prospective targets for the development of antiviral interventions.

In July 2025 Chinese researchers from Wuhan and Beijing with colleagues from Thailand published another paper on Pig Virus:

Abstract Porcine DeltaCoronavirus (PDCoV) is an emerging enteropathogenic coronavirus that causes severe diarrhea in neonatal piglets worldwide and presents a significant public health threat due to its potential for cross-species transmission. Selective macroautophagy/autophagy, mediated by autophagy receptors such as NBR1 (NBR1 autophagy cargo receptor), plays a key role in restricting viral infection and modulating the host immune response. In this study, we revealed that overexpression of NBR1 inhibits PDCoV replication, while its knockdown increases viral titers. Further analysis demonstrated that NBR1 interacts with the PDCoV envelope (E) protein independently of ubiquitination, directing it to phagophores for autophagic degradation to limit viral proliferation. To counteract this defense, PDCoV 3C-like protease, encoded by NSP5, cleaves porcine NBR1 at glutamine 353 (Q353), impairing its selective autophagy function and antiviral activity. Additionally, we demonstrated that NSP5 proteases from other coronaviruses including PEDV, TGEV, and SARS-CoV-2 also cleave NBR1 at the same site, suggesting that coronaviruses employ a conserved strategy of NSP5-mediated cleavage of NBR1 to evade host antiviral responses and facilitate infection. Overall, our study underscores the importance of NBR1-mediated selective autophagy in the host’s defense against PDCoV and reveals a strategy by which PDCoV evades autophagic mechanisms to promote successful infection.

They studied the ZZ-type Zinc Finger domain.

Endotoxin and Zinc Finger Proteins

Further work in Fish immune response appeared in 2024 from Korean researchers who looked at expression of AcDDX41 gene.

They emphasized the protein sequence “Asp-Glu-Ala-Asp (D-E-A-D)!

They also found Endotoxin as well as viruses upregulate AcDDX41 expression.

Fish research saw a July 2025 paper from China looking at antiviral innate immunity in Black Carp involving Zinc Finger proteins.

In December 2025 Korean researchers reported Endotoxin .

They found Endotoxin exposure, as well as Grass Carp ReoVirus (GCRV) and Spring Viremia of Carp Virus (SVCV), affected bcZFYVE1 gene expression.

Manganese in Coronavirus Replication

