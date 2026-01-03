Because my email address and service provider changed, I was not able to use a paid service that delivers musical video E-cards in time for Christmas, but I was able to reclaim my account late on New Year’s Day and selected from a menu.

I chose one of a piper playing Auld Lang Syne (that translates roughly as Times Long Past) at Edinburgh Castle. It’s about 45 years since I visited that lovely place.

The E-cards accept a personalized message with generous character limit and are launched simultaneously to all selected email addresses, as occurs with Substack.

Here is the opening scene.

Before sending I had a look at the old list of recipents from years ago and sadly had to cull some of my friends and relatives who I knew had passed away.

Sadly a number of E-card deliveries failed, contact lost. Only one was blocked by a spam filter.

My good friend Andrew responded with this lovely cartoon.

He also asked about my family and sent a delightful assembly of pictures of his grandson, and we agree that life is good as we see our genes passed on.

Let me know if you would like to be added to my E-card list that can be used at any time of year. It is free to receive and acknowledge.