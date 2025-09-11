Look at the molecule. It had 3 million prescriptions and was the 142nd most commonly prescribed Big Pharma drug in USA in 2023.

PubMed lists 855 peer-reviewed papers on Azelastine.

These show that the drug rapidly passes the Blood Brain Barrier.

Azelastine induces the secretion of interleukin-1α (IL-1α), a marker of pyroptosis and the cell death accompanied by caspase-8, caspase-3, and Gasdermin E (GSDME) activation in macrophages.

CTD has some Human Curation

Pleased to see the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows that there is some interest in the mechanisms of harm with 132 diseases listed.

The top listed effects are:

Seizures

Chorea - spasmodic involuntary movements of the limbs or facial muscles.

Somnolence

Lipidoses

Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Taste Disorders

Death Count

I visited US FAERS for the latest information and found thousands of adverse reports for the chemical under these brand names found so far.

Azelastine Generic

7 Deaths, 119 Serious cases from a total of 208 case reports.

Azelastine Hydrochloride Generic

16 Deaths, 593 Serious cases from a total of 6,517 case reports.

Astelin

1 Death, 132 Serious cases from a total of 624 case reports.

Astepro

1 Death, 95 Serious cases from a total of 1,861 case reports.

Dymista

6 Deaths, 412 Serious cases from a total of 1,111 case reports.

Please let me know of any other brands or data from other countries.

Australia’s TGA DAEN has 0 Deaths from 67 Adverse Event Reports.

Prescribers would describe 31 Deaths and 10,321 Adverse Reaction reports as evidence this chemical is “safe”.

What do you think?