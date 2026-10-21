In a lecture on 13 October 2026 sacked Tracy Beth Høeg Former Head of CDER-FDA told an audience at Rutgers University about the very nasty Fluorinated aromatic compound CCX168.

5 Deaths in Australia

On 21 October 2026 TGA displayed 5 Deaths from 27 cases where it was the single suspected medicine.

Australia’s TGA issued a notice on 16 October 2026 that Tavneos, aka CCX168 or Aavacopan is to be withdrawn.

US FAEMS Deaths & FDA Notice to Withdraw

On 21 October 2026 US FDA reported:

Avacopan 681 Deaths from 6,635 cases

Tavneos 582 Deaths from 6,086 cases

This gives an average Death to Report Ratio of 9.9%.

On 30 April 2026 FDA issued a notice of intention to withdraw with Opportunity for a Hearing.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA, Agency, or we) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is proposing to withdraw approval of the new drug application (NDA) for TAVNEOS (Avacopan) capsule, 10 milligrams (mg), held by ChemoCentryx, Inc., One Amgen Center Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 (ChemoCentryx or applicant), and is announcing an opportunity for the applicant to request a hearing on this proposal. The grounds for the proposal are twofold: (i) on the basis of new information before FDA, evaluated together with the evidence available to FDA when the application was approved, there is a lack of substantial evidence that the drug will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its labeling; and (ii) the application contains untrue statements of material fact.

What happened next? Perhaps Tracy Beth can let us know.

Metabolites - How Many and in which Organs?

The drug is IUPAC chemical name of (2R,3S)-2-{4-[(cyclopentyl)amino]phenyl}-1-(2-fluoro-6-methylbenzoyl)-N-(3-(trifluoromethyl)-4-methylphenyl)piperidine-3-carboxamide.

Note it has Chiral centres. I doubt the different enantiomers were ever studied for differences in toxicity.

It was approved with focus on only one metabolite, M1, identified by mass spectrometry. That leaves 70.1% of the drug unaccounted for in Plasma.

Most of the information we want could be hidden behind paywalled papers.

Monkeys used after Transgenic Mice

In 2016 a paper announced Human Clinical Trials, which now the FDA says were conducted fraudulently, after testing in animals.

Abstract The complement 5a receptor has been an attractive therapeutic target for many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. However, development of a selective and potent C5aR antagonist has been challenging. Here we describe the characterization of CCX168 (Avacopan), an orally administered selective and potent C5aR inhibitor. CCX168 blocked the C5a binding, C5a-mediated migration, calcium mobilization, and CD11b upregulation in U937 cells as well as in freshly isolated human neutrophils. CCX168 retains high potency when present in human blood. A transgenic Human C5aR knock-in Mouse model allowed comparison of the in vitro and in vivo efficacy of the molecule. CCX168 effectively blocked migration in in vitro and ex vivo chemotaxis assays, and it blocked the C5a-mediated neutrophil vascular endothelial margination. CCX168 was effective in migration and neutrophil margination assays in Cynomolgus Monkeys. This thorough in vitro and preclinical characterization enabled progression of CCX168 into the clinic and testing of its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profiles in a Phase 1 clinical trial in 48 healthy volunteers. CCX168 was shown to be well tolerated across a broad dose range (1 to 100 mg) and it showed dose-dependent pharmacokinetics. An oral dose of 30 mg CCX168 given twice daily blocked the C5a-induced upregulation of CD11b in circulating neutrophils by 94% or greater throughout the entire day, demonstrating essentially complete target coverage. This dose regimen is being tested in clinical trials in patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. Trial Registration ISRCTN registry with trial ID ISRCTN13564773. PubMed Disclaimer Conflict of interest statement The work was funded by ChemoCentryx, Inc. The ChemoCentryx, Inc. website notes that CCX168 is under development by this company and have market exclusivity. This does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.

The 2016 paper required corrections that appeared in 2019.

Read more about C5a triggered by Endotoxin.

CD11b up-regulation by Endotoxin.

ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Presenting With Rhabdomyolysis and Pauci-Immune Crescentic Glomerulonephritis After Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA.

Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibodies (ANCA) to Bactericidal/Permeability-Increasing (BPI) protein recognize the carboxyl terminal domain (see my reference 6).

The triFluoromethyl group makes Tavneos, aka CCX168, Avacopan another worrying Persistent Environmental Pollutant with unknown consequences on exposed organisms.