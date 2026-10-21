Geoff Pain PhD

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damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
5d

Amazing that, 5 deaths and it's withdrawn, how much harm have the genetic editing drugs done and they're still being tricked into people's bodies.

Treason and mass complicity spanning multiple administrations and public service positions.

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