Australia's LifeLine receives a call every 24 Seconds, begs for Donations. Ketamine prescriptions Surge. The Endotoxin Cause
Australian free to air TV is smothered in advertising the crisis Epidemic in Depression and Suicide, encouraging people to say 3 words - "I'm NOT OK".
My friend Rob has been studying drugs used to treat depression for decades and alerted me to the fact that telephone helplines can’t cope with demand, as shown on a Facebook post by LifeLine.1
I heard an ABC report about a mother driving hundreds of kilometres in Western Australia and waiting at hospitals for 60 hours before giving up on a failed Mental Health system.
All she wanted was urgent professional psychiatric attention to her suicidal teenage daughter.
Continuing my dive2 into the enormous subject of Endotoxin Brain Damage at nanogram doses in Humans, I found another delightful study including this MRI scan of a volunteer.3
They found sex differences in reward-related neural activity Ventral Striatum.
Note the paper was published in the devoted Journal - Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.
As some readers were gobsmacked at the 451,000+ links to peer-reviewed papers4 on Endotoxin, I thought another search focus could be useful.
Searching PubMed for “Endotoxin Mood” simplifies our study, finding just 6,441 papers5 published since 1953.
Among them I found a paper published on 23 July 2025 by the same research group6 who produced the MRI image at the top of this article. This article provides many useful references to Endotoxin induced Depression that I won’t copy here.
They found that older adults with Insomnia have roughly a threefold increase in depressive symptoms after experimentally induced Endotoxin inflammation compared with controls.
The experiment used (0.8 nanogram/kg body weight) vs saline placebo injection.
Of course many studies of Endotoxin changes of “Mood” use animals instead of Humans for ethical reasons, so I will point to a small sample where scientists were tracing biological mechanisms.7
In 2013 Ketamine was shown to abrogate deliberate Endotoxin induced Depression in C57BL/6J mice.8
Endotoxin Brain Olfactory Bulb Entry
As an aside, an interesting paper by Russian and Belgian scientists demonstrated that Endotoxin, tagged with a fluorescent dye, can also enter the Brain via the olfactory bulb in Wistar Rats.9 Smokers beware.10
Figure 2. Sagittal section of the skull of rat with schematic demonstration of intranasal application of Endotoxin (LPS) with Fluorescein IsoThioCyanate (FITC). Asterisks indicate brain and trachea areas where LPS fluorescence was detected.
They were actually using Endotoxin as a model to try to understand how the US Bioweapon Covid19 Virus enters the brain via the same route.
They used Ketamine, Xylazine, Acepromazine anesthesia for their rats.
The Ketamine connection
To further refine this contribution, I looked at my database and found numerous related papers mentioning Ketamine and Endotoxin.
Below is the structure of Ketamine, a nasty chlorinated aromatic molecule that is converted in your body to psychoactive metabolites.11
It has been used in high doses via intraperitoneal injection to anaesthetize laboratory animals.121314 Its use might have confounded many studies in Endotoxin research.
At the epigenetic level, Ketamine induced IgA Nephropathy shares 4 of the Endotoxin linked genes.15
It is described as a “a recreational drug for its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects” and in a 2010 study, “11th overall most dangerous drug”.
Ketamine, decreases pro-inflammatory cytokine levels.
However some animals are non-responders.16
In 2017 a study looked at effects of Ketamine on levels of Inflammatory Cytokines IL-6, IL-1b, and TNF-a in the Hippocampus of mice following acute or chronic administration in mice.17
Ketamine reduces excess inflammatory Nitric Oxide biosynthesis in various cell types.18
In 2010 it was found that Ketamine impairs recognition memory consolidation and prevents learning-induced increase in Hippocampal brain-derived neurotrophic factor levels.19 So the Endotoxin depressed animal might be happier but dumber.
Peripheral Endotoxin injection immune challenge leads to reduced brain Glutamate. Low dose Ketamine as an antidepressent is understood to alter Glutamate‑Glutamine ratios.20 Ketamine, is a N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist that, increases presynaptic glutamate release.
My friend Moriarty has likely looked at Ketamine because it was suggested it will affect the Endotoxin induced expression of High Mobility Group Box-1 (HMGB1) that was shown in 2019 to be “necessary and sufficient for stress-induced sensitization of innate immune cells and subsequent (neuro)inflammation” in the context of Depression.21
Recall that US Human Endotoxin Jabbing Guru Suffredini showed in 2003 that HMGB1 was involved in Endothelial damage22 .
In 2023 HMGB1 was linked to Parkinson’s Disease.23
Topical creams with Ketamine have been investigated to treat Endotoxin induced Peripheral Neuropathy.
Ketamine Deaths on FAERS
Dropped in today and found 731 Deaths from 6,025 reports, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 12.1%. Here is the FAERS chart showing some of the more common Adverse Reactions.
So don’t rush out and treat yourself to Ketamine as a Quack Cure like Chlorine Dioxide.
Past the email length limit, but we can add extra material later.
