Geoff Pain PhD

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Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
4h

Wow! You are one amazing truthteller and technologist : O I kept reading each link and ended up way back in 2024. Very eye-opening and unfortunately depressing information. Thank you so much for your service! Praying for Australia and the World. 🙏

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damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
5hEdited

You imply too much credit to the nation. As clearly shown over the last 6 years comfort has made the population functionally retarded and besides their immediate ongoing comfortable existence they give zero fucks.

Look around you Geoff, hard to give people credit or allowances when 2 years ago they would have happily had us in concentration camps or forcibly genetically modified like they volunteered for.

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