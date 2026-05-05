Trending on social media.

Here is an Instagram clip.

In my reply to David Shoebridge, I pointed out that the US Navy is upgrading their Virginia Class attack submarines.

I included a link to a paywalled article published on 23 May 2025 that confirms upgrading the US missiles to NUCLEAR.

I mentioned previously that I was told a couple of years ago by a friend that he is happy his son is in control of US Nuclear Submarine Nuclear Missile Launch on another type of sub.

Nuclear Genocide is acceptable to a large percentage of Americans, but how will Australians feel when their citizens help launch the first strike Armageddon following the US President Directive?

There have been serious proposals that Australia dumps the AUKUS Submarine scam and instead rent subs from the Japanese.

Read more about the AUKUS madness.

and

Let me know how happy you are with the Warmonger politicians creating intergenerational poverty to pay for enhanced killing methods.

Reserve Bank lifting interest rates?