Australians Must Follow US Navy Nuclear Weapon Launch Orders on Virginia Class Submarines
Greens Senator David Shoebridge hands Leaked Document to free-to-air TV Channnel 7.
Trending on social media.
Here is an Instagram clip.
In my reply to David Shoebridge, I pointed out that the US Navy is upgrading their Virginia Class attack submarines.
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I included a link to a paywalled article1 published on 23 May 2025 that confirms upgrading the US missiles to NUCLEAR.
I mentioned previously that I was told a couple of years ago by a friend that he is happy his son is in control of US Nuclear Submarine Nuclear Missile Launch on another type of sub.
Nuclear Genocide is acceptable to a large percentage of Americans, but how will Australians feel when their citizens help launch the first strike Armageddon following the US President Directive?
There have been serious proposals that Australia dumps the AUKUS Submarine scam and instead rent subs from the Japanese.
Read more about the AUKUS madness.
and
Let me know how happy you are with the Warmonger politicians creating intergenerational poverty to pay for enhanced killing methods.
Reserve Bank lifting interest rates?
https://navalinstitute.com.au/getting-nuclear-missile-on-virginia-class-subs/
Wow! You are one amazing truthteller and technologist : O I kept reading each link and ended up way back in 2024. Very eye-opening and unfortunately depressing information. Thank you so much for your service! Praying for Australia and the World. 🙏
You imply too much credit to the nation. As clearly shown over the last 6 years comfort has made the population functionally retarded and besides their immediate ongoing comfortable existence they give zero fucks.
Look around you Geoff, hard to give people credit or allowances when 2 years ago they would have happily had us in concentration camps or forcibly genetically modified like they volunteered for.