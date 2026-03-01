Saturday evening, Sabbath in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, saw thousands of people line the streets to see numerous groups marching to celebrate their sexual orientation. Here is a snap of the action. Hours of free-to-air ABC TV were devoted to the annual event that has now been added to Australia’s “National Heritage” status.

The Government website says:

The participants in the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and the protests that followed are known as the 78ers. The 78ers were on the frontline of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement in 1978. The treatment they experienced by the police and media highlighted the discrimination LGBTQIA+ people faced in Australia. The 78ers’ legacy is integral to the parade today.

But the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras banned the group Pride in Protest from marching in Saturday's parade over “a series of inflammatory social media posts directed at Jewish LGBTQ organisation Dayenu”.

Picture below and quotes from ABC journalist Jessica Kidd.

Adding that the complaints over the posts were a “distraction”, and that if safety was an issue, “the fact that police smashed and rioted against protesters would mean that the police float is out”. “This is not about Bondi, the reality is that Mardi Gras is taking the position that Jewish people must feel threatened by criticism of the genocide and thereby are all complicit in it.” Pride in Protest said they would continue their tradition of marching to Hyde Park ahead of the parade, where they would have 1,000 trans flags to hand out. “The board should be reconsidering its decision and allowing for a genuinely inclusive pride that allows people to be critical of genocide and supportive of trans rights,” it said.

Sad day for Australia.