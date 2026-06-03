ABC TV devoted over 12 minutes to the news last night, reaching millions of viewers.

Peter Garret’s estimate of Half a Trillion Dollars AUKUS cost to 28 Million Australians and their descendants for thousands of years is quite realistic.

How better might that taxpayer money and debt be spent?

Read more about, and make a submission to, these Public Inquiry Commissioners.

Click this link for details. You can download a pdf with full Terms of Reference.

The Inquiry will commence early June 2026 and produce a final report by 30 October 2026.

Admiral Chris Barrie served as Chief of Australia’s Defence Force from 1988 to 2002.

His role as one of the Public Inquiry Commissioners will have shocked many conservatives.

My friend Carmen Lawrence, former premier of Western Australia and Federal MP for Fremantle, who helped recruit Peter Garrett to join Labor and be “parachuted” into Federal Parliament, is also a Commissoner on the AUKUS Public Inquiry.

Karina Lester, daughter of an Aboriginal man who went blind due to British nuclear tests in South Australia in the 1950s, brings personal experience and detailed technical understanding of radiation legacy and the fight for compensation.

Leanne Minshull is most widely known from her work at The Australia Institute.

An impressive number of community organizations have publicly backed the Inquiry, including Religious, Peace and Nuclear Disarmament movements.

Note 3 powerful Unions.

Warmonger MPs committing Australians to intergenerational poverty to prop up the failing Trump and UK economies by borrowing money for AUKUS secondhand submarines and agreeing to store high level radioactive waste might like to consder whether they will be flushed out of their political careers in the 2028 election.

The Public inquiry was big news on the BBC via its Sydney reporter Lana Lam.

I expect US News broadcasters will cover it extensively.

Please share widely.