Chasing mutations in Covid19 will only end in tears.

Here is the current Global and US situation presented to VRBPAC by Carol D. Weiss, Medical Officer, Division of Clinical and Toxicology Review, OVRR/CBER/FDA.

I noted in documents from the VRBPAC meeting on 28 May 2026, where Aaron Siri was given just 3 minutes to speak, differences in opinion on how the new vile vials should be manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech and Novavax were presented.

But the FDA preference before the debate was made clear by putting the JN.1-lineage XFG variant (Blue in the chart above) as preferred for the monovalent Jabs.

Australian Bette Liu of WHO advising US what to do - Target the LP.8.1 Variant !

Many people think that the US has left WHO, but in fact that organization was invited with open arms to the VRBPAC meeting advise Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr. what should be in the 2026-2027 Covid19 Jabs.

I spotted Bette Liu, second down on the right in the list of WHO Technical Advisory Group on Covid19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC).

Please click to inspect Mug Shots and let me know of any TAG-CO-VAC you find interesting.

Bette Liu and her WHO colleagues recommended the LP.8.1 Bioweapon variant be the target of a monovalent Jab, instead of the FDA preferred JN.1-lineage XFG variant and advised not to wait for a more “effective” antigen.

Previously I have mentioned Bette Liu as lead author of an extremely dodgy paper, supervised by Kristine Macartney.

Note Stanley Perlman who I mentioned is interested in Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED) is now on TAG-CO-VAC.

Stanley Perlman worked with Ralph Baric in 2013 on Coronavirus Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Sanofi NovaVax VRBPAC Presentation

Tonya Colpitts of Sanofi pushed their Nuvaxovid Jab.

She directly contradicted the WHO team, stating that “Even 18 months after emergence, BA.3.2, has not become dominant globally, has not diversified and is not associated with severe disease; notably LP.8.1 is not circulating”.

Then she went on to predict the future variants of the US Bioweapon.

Read more about Nuvaxovid.

Pfizer BioNTech VRBPAC presentation

Kayvon Modjarrad, Global Medical Affairs, Vaccines, Pfizer Inc. slides are interesting.

He pointed to recent measurements of variants circulating in the US, and indicated Pfizer BioNTech could supply whatever Jab composition VRBPAC voted for.

I mentioned Kayvon Modjarrad worked with Melinda Hamer on a Marburg Virus Jab in 2023.

Moderna VRBPAC presentation

Darin Edwards, now COVID-19 Program Leader Moderna, Inc., who subscribers will recall worked with Ralph Baric, made a slide presentation spruiking the new mRNA-1283 Jab.

He was backed up by Rituparna Das, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Infectious and Rare Diseases, Moderna, Inc. previously involved in bivalent Covid19 Jabs concluded, contradicting WHO:

Evidence supports a monovalent XFG vaccine as best option for 2026-2027

VRBPAC documents don’t mention Deaths, Adverse Events or Jab Ingredients

Guess my readers won’t be shocked.

How Did They Vote ?

Here is the 6 hour 30 minute video.

At the 5 hour 55 minute mark, voting closed.

8 Yesses, 0 Nos and 1 Abstain (Hana El Sahly) !

Among the Yesses, we see Manisha Patel, expert in Endotoxin induced Brain inflammation mentioned in my article on another famous Endotoxin expert who made the news in recent times.

Might be interesting to delve further into Hana El Sahly who worked on a plasmid DNA-based Anthrax Jab in 2009 as well as Moderna clinical trials.

Hana El Sahly wrote a review of Jab “adjuvant” MF59 in 2010 emphasizing increased harms 3-7 days post-jab.

Hana El Sahly has also used, with Endotoxin expert colleague Peter Hotez, Glucopyranosyl lipid A (GLA) a synthetic derivative of natural bacterial Lipid A in Jab development along with Aluminium Hydroxide.

After the vote VRBPAC spent 35 minutes discussing the problem of concurrently circulating Bioweapon Virus variants.

Will FDA accept or modify the VRBPAC recommendation ?

Will FDA opt for a bivalent Jab as hinted by David Kaslow in summing up ?

David Kaslow was a Jab developer colleague of Vinay Prasad before his second departure.

Which companies will make the most $$$$ when manufaturing orders are placed ?

Further Reading

Check out VRBPAC meeting in May 2025.