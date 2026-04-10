Thanks to Ian Brighthope for highlighting the latest in Nose Squirting Flu “vaccines”.

He points out all the results were from experiments in Mice.

I recently found a review where 7 Deaths and 6 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome were registered after the Flumist Intranasal Flu treatment that is currently being pushed in Australia.

The publication that prompted the Herald Sun advertorial is free to read and I will outline some science below.

The acknowledgements and conflicts of interest are interesting:

Acknowledgements This work was supported by the Victorian State Government Operational Infrastructure Scheme, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd and the Victorian Medical Research Acceleration Fund (VMRAF). The authors acknowledge Monash FlowCore and Monash Micro Imaging at the Monash Health Translation Precinct (MHTP) for the provision of equipment, advice and support used in this study. The authors also acknowledge the services of the Monash Histology Platform at MHTP Declaration of competing interest The authors of this manuscript have several competing interests. MDT received research funding from Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd. AJG (Andrew J Gearing) receives consultancy fees from Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd. AJG and DK are the inventors of the related patent which has been fully assigned to Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd and which owns all commercial rights to LAT9997. SM and DK are employees of Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd.

I checked out the company Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd. and its patents.

Read on to see what I found, starting with Endotoxin expert Andrew J Gearing who has a long history in Jab development including investigation of Urethral and Vaginal topical immunization in non-human Primates.

Circulating early for paid subscribers who have special interest in Big Pharma.

Please share to any of your friends who can claim a free read.