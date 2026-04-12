Here is Zoe Wainer, daughter of famous Safe Abortion campaigners Bertram and Jo Wainer, pictured in 2011 in her laboratory.

Picture credit.

Zoe Wainer was recipient of the RACS Research Foundation Scholarship in 2009 and the Raelene Boyle Scholarship for 2010. She was part of a large team that found while most people have two copies of the gene responsible for expression of FGFR-1, patients with squamous cell lung cancer typically have 10 to 15 copies.

One of her publications, with a very large number of co-authors, reported on the FGFR-1 work in 2010. Two corrections were published in 2011 when it was found the inhibitor was not as effective as originally published and a minor change in 2012.

Abstract Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in developed countries. Although lung adenocarcinomas with EGFR mutations or EML4-ALK fusions respond to treatment by epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibition, respectively, squamous cell lung cancer currently lacks therapeutically exploitable genetic alterations. We conducted a systematic search in a set of 232 lung cancer specimens for genetic alterations that were therapeutically amenable and then performed high-resolution gene copy number analyses. We identified frequent and focal Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1) amplification in Squamous Cell Lung Cancer (n = 155), but not in other lung cancer subtypes, and, by fluorescence in situ hybridization, confirmed the presence of FGFR1 amplifications in an independent cohort of squamous cell lung cancer samples (22% of cases). Using cell-based screening with the FGFR inhibitor PD173074 in a large (n = 83) panel of lung cancer cell lines, we demonstrated that this compound inhibited growth and induced apoptosis specifically in those lung cancer cells carrying amplified FGFR1. We validated the FGFR1 dependence of FGFR1-amplified cell lines by FGFR1 knockdown and by ectopic expression of an FGFR1-resistant allele (FGFR1(V561M)), which rescued FGFR1-amplified cells from PD173074-mediated cytotoxicity. Finally, we showed that inhibition of FGFR1 with a small molecule led to significant tumor shrinkage in vivo. Thus, focal FGFR1 amplification is common in squamous cell lung cancer and associated with tumor growth and survival, suggesting that FGFR inhibitors may be a viable therapeutic option in this cohort of patients.

Altered expression of the FGFR-1 gene, located on human chromosome 8, was known in 2011 to be involved in Pancreatic, Ovarian, Testicular, Breast, Head and Neck, Gastric and Prostate cancers.

FGFR1 has numerous synonyms, including CD331, as shown by the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database (CTD). Please click to enlarge.

It has 2,102 associated diseases.

In 2018 Chinese researchers showed that Endotoxin (LPS) upregulates FGFR-1 in their studies of Osteoarthritis following Inflammation and used short interfering RNA to counter the response.

Here is their Figure 5. S100B is a 21 kDa EF hand‑type cytosolic calcium‑binding protein involved in inflammatory response of numerous cell types, including Macrophages, Lymphocytes, Endothelial cells, Vascular Smooth Muscle cells and Cardiomyocytes.

Figure 5. FGFR1 mediates the inflammatory effects of S100B. (A) FGFR1 mRNA expression levels were increased or decreased in S100B‑overexpressing and S100B‑siRNA synovial fibroblasts, respectively, as measured by RT‑qPCR. (B) FGFR1 protein expression levels were increased or decreased in S100B‑overexpressing and S100B‑siRNA synovial fibroblasts, respectively, as measured by western blotting. (C) Validation of the FGFR1 knockdown FGFR1, by RT‑qPCR. (D) RT‑qPCR and (E) western blotting were used to determine FGFR1 expression levels in LPS‑simulated S100B overexpressed synovial fibroblasts. Increased FGFR1 expression induced by LPS and S100B overexpression was significantly attenuated by FGFR1 siRNA. (F) TNF‑α expression levels were decreased following FGFR1 knockdown in LPS‑simulated, S100B‑overexpressing synovial fibroblasts. (G) IL‑1β expression levels were decreased following FGFR1 knockdown in LPS‑simulated, S100B‑overexpressing synovial fibroblasts. **P<0.01 vs. LPS + Empty vector or LPS + Scrambled siRNA; †P<0.05 vs. LPS + Empty vector; $P<0.05 vs. LPS + Scrambled siRNA; #P<0.05 vs. LPS + S100B + Scrambled siRNA. IL‑1β, interleukin 1β; FGFR, fibroblast growth factor receptor; LPS, lipopolysaccharide; RT‑qPCR, reverse transcription‑quantitative polymerase chain reaction; siRNA, small interfering RNA; TNF‑α, tumor necrosis factor.

Searching PubMed for FGFR1 finds 6,100 papers since 1991.

FGFR1 is involved in Endotoxin Induced Liver fibrosis and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Endotoxin suppresses the expression of FGF21 and β-klotho (KLB) in a dose-dependent manner.

FGFR1 expression is upregulated in adipose tissue of Endotoxin-injected animals.

Not surprising that researchers in China found in 2020 that FGFR1 is involved in Endotoxin Induced Kidney Damage.

In 2020 researchers in China found that FGFR1 is involved in Endotoxin Induced Depression in Mice.

In 2021 researchers in China found that FGFR1 is involved in Endotoxin Induced Periodontitis in Rats.

In 2025 researchers in China found that FGFR1 is involved in Autophagy in Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

Here is their Figure 12 showing FGF21 crossing the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB).

Fig. 12 The influence of FGF21 on PD through the FGFR1-Sirt1 pathway. The BBB is composed of proteins such as claudin, occludin, and ZO-1, and astrocytes (with GFAP as the marker) are involved in it. When FGF21 crosses the BBB, it binds to FGFR1, which activates the Sirt1 pathway. Once Sirt1 is activated, it further activates PGC-1α. As an important regulatory factor for mitochondrial dynamic balance, PGC-1α can promote the expression of mitochondrial fusion-related proteins Mfn1 and OPA1, enhancing the mitochondrial fusion process. At the same time, it inhibits the activities of mitochondrial fission-related proteins Drp1 and Fis, reducing mitochondrial fission. Meanwhile, the binding of FGF21 to FGFR1 also activates the AMPK pathway. As a key regulatory kinase for cellular energy metabolism, AMPK acts on mTOR on the one hand, regulating the autophagy process. Abnormal mitochondrial autophagy will lead to the accumulation of damaged mitochondria in nerve cells. On the other hand, AMPK can inhibit NF-κB, and then inhibit the activities of apoptosis-related proteins Casp3 and Bax, reducing the apoptosis of nerve cells. The FGF21 can promote the transformation of pro-inflammatory M1-type microglia into anti-inflammatory M2-type microglia. In conclusion, through multiple signaling pathways, FGF21 plays a regulatory role in aspects such as mitochondrial dynamic balance, microglial polarization, autophagy, apoptosis, and the survival of neuronal cells in PD.

In 2025, Korean researchers used the FDA approved Urothelial Cancer drug Erdafitinib, an inhibitor of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR), to study the effects of Endotoxin Induced neuroinflammatory responses in the Brains of Mice.

There are many Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors, which could expand your reading list. Some are designated with Cluster of Differentiation numbers.

In recent years Zoe Wainer has published papers more suited to a Master of Public Health than a research cardiologist and cancer researcher.

Let’s hope she finds time to return to reading advances in the molecular sciences and worries about Jab Endotoxin Harms.

Previously I mentioned that in 2020 scientists in Shanghai demonstrated that Endotoxin induced Warburg Effect induces Collagen deposition in Lungs via FGFR and FGFR2 is also associated with Endotoxin Induced Breast Cancer.

Please let me know if you find other papers of interest.