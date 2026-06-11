Aurora Australis June 2026

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir captured breathtaking time-lapse footage and photos of the Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft orbiting roughly 400 km above Earth.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing a copy.

Guess you might be among the billions who saw it via news services including BBC.

Makes me nostalgic for the days I spent making Silicon Nitride Oxide superlattices at the University of Western Australia.

People would come from far and wide when they heard I had switched on the Plasma Chemical Deposition reactor and enjoyed the different colours emitted depending on the ratio of gases, pressure and substrate.

Reminds me too how small our planet is. Look at our thin atmosphere!