The Australian Labor Party won’t allow discussion of AUKUS at its stage-managed conferences.

Let’s look at the American prowess in building Nuclear Submarines with 1963 loss of USS Thresher contaminating ~ 1,000,000 square feet of the Ocean Floor.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing recent headlines.

If the RAN can’t recruit young Submariners, perhaps Gina Rinehart’s ONE Nation might look at Conscription.

Gina might want to stack Australian Submarines with Israeli migrants.

Fancy a bet on AUKUS disasters?

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating accused Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles of misleading Australians over the plan to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, arguing the outcome would sacrifice Australian sovereignty.

Keating made blistering comments about “flogging a dead seahorse” came after Marles met his United States and United Kingdom counterparts in London in September 2024.

In August 2025, The Australian Labor Party Victorian Left faction, led by Andrew Giles worked behind the scenes to water down a motion submitted by the anti-US Labor Against War to Labor’s state conference that slammed US President Donald Trump and demanded the government “withdraw” from AUKUS.

On 4 July 2026 New South Wales Labor Premier Chris Minns arranged for debate on AUKUS to be suppressed by referring a committee report to the Labor’s national conference.

Labor Friends of Palestine and Labor Against War have written a letter to the party’s NSW general secretary, Dominic Ofner, seen by Guardian Australia, calling for a debate to go ahead. The group said a debate was a “clear priority for the party rank and file” and that sections of the report were at odds with motions passed by branches. The report includes a lengthy endorsement of AUKUS, despite “not a single” branch motion supporting that view, the groups wrote in their letter.

For more impressive American Nuclear Submarine history, remember USS Scorpion sinking in 1968.