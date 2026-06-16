We learned in 26 April 2024, courtesy of the ABC, that Scott Morrison was being treated for anxiety and depression while in office.

3 days later ABC shared this video.

The ABC article provides some useful quotes from Morrison

Mr Morrison shared an extract of his forthcoming book to The Australian, where he wrote that he experienced "debilitating and agonising" anxiety during much of his time as prime minister, and that he would have become seriously depressed without medication.

Morrison stated:

"Because I sought help I was fully functional. [It is] important that people understand that this doesn't have to hold you back. I went on to land AUKUS in the midst of this," Mr Morrison said.

When I searched for the drugs Morrison was on, Google AI responded:

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not publicly disclosed the exact name of the antidepressant he was prescribed during the AUKUS agreement. While he confirmed in his memoir that he was taking medication for acute anxiety during 2021, he specifically declined to name the exact drug

Interestingly, then UK PM Boris Johnson has publcly derided the use of antidepresents.

Biden Drugs are Known according to AI

I just asked Google AI “Which drugs were being gven to Joe Biden at the time of the AUKUS agreement” ?

The answer came back immediately:

At the time the AUKUS agreement was first announced on September 15, 2021, President Joe Biden was taking Apixaban, Rosuvastatin, Esomeprazole, and Fexofenadine. This medical information was documented and officially released in the comprehensive White House Medical Summary published by his physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor.

When I asked “Which antidepressants were being given to Joe Biden at the time of the AUKUS agreement”

The answer was:

Joe Biden was not taking any antidepressants at the time the AUKUS agreement was announced in September 2021. According to the medical summaries released by his physician, his prescription medications at that time consisted of Eliquis: Used to prevent blood clots and treat atrial fibrillation.

Crestor: Used to manage cholesterol levels.

Dymista: A nasal spray used for seasonal allergies.

Do you think we have a Right to Know ?

Should Scott Morrison’s exact drugs use be revealed when he “landed” the 3 second hand US Subs and High Level Nuclear Waste “deal”?

Could his Pill Popping come out in the AUKUS crowd-funded Inquiry?

Recently Carmen Lawrence wrote about the Inquiry.

She was a research psychologist before entering politics in 1986, becoming the first woman premier of a state government. Carmen from 1994 to 2007 served as a minister in the Keating government. She is now a Senior Honorary Research Fellow and Professor Emerita at UWA’s School of Psychological Science.

Carmen Lawrence mentions Morrison only once:

Even supporters of the broad thrust of the AUKUS trilateral security agreement were unsettled by the secrecy surrounding its development and the short-term political manoeuvring embedded in its genesis. Demanding a response within 24 hours, the Morrison government clearly hoped to wedge Labor in the lead-up to the 2022 election, intending to portray any reluctance to endorse the proposal as evidence that the ALP could not be trusted with Australia’s national security. Labor’s swift and poorly considered decision to endorse the agreement meant there was no serious debate ahead of the election. Both major parties committed us to AUKUS before any independent, informed public scrutiny and debate were possible, and both are now apparently unwilling to entertain any doubts about the deal, the anticipated total cost of which is $368 billion (already blown out in the most recent budget).

I note that The Wellness Company is flogging Buspirone as Anti-anxiety Pills.

Buspirone has 3,122 Deaths registered in US FAERS, with completed suicides making up the majority.

I am working my way through the list of TWC antidepressants to add to my running total of Big Pharma Deaths for selected drugs.

Those not included yet:

Amitriptyline

Citalopram

Desvenlafaxine

Doxepin

Escitalopram

Imipramine

Lithium Carbonate

Mirtazapine

Nortriptyline

Trazodone

Already tallied:

Bupropion

Duloxetine

Fluoxetine

Fluvoxamine

Paroxetine

Sertraline = Zoloft

Venlafaxine

Know any Psychiatrists or GPs (Internists) prescribing these killer Pills?