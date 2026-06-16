Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Kemnitz's avatar
Bob Kemnitz
4h

Mind altering is a challenging concept in the case of Morrison. As the secretary of a branch of the Liberal Party, I had correspondence with him when he was secretary of the NSW division of the party. I found him to be as thick as the proverbial two short planks. On the day he became PM, I resigned from the Liberal Party, after 30+ years. Bob Kemnitz OAM, MIE, MAIES

Reply
Share
1 reply by GeoffPainPhD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture