Attracting Artificial Intelligence?
Has Substack been invaded by Bots or is it just coincidence that 4 ladies who are not subscribers sent me message requests?
Lovely for an old man like me to be approached by 4 ladies in quick succession for private direct messaging here on Substack.
Are any of them real?
One lady tried to lure me into Telegram, but I explained I can hardly keep track of X, Gettr and ResearchGate websites.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have a bridge to sell you....
I think it was your Yin Yang essay that attracted them
https://www.thoughtco.com/yin-and-yang-629214