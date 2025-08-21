Foster Coulson empire expands with a new “Tax Hack” angle to overcome resistance to price gouged Big Pharma, including Off-Label use of Veterinary products and “supplements” sold by his The Wellness Company.

Here is snip from the recent announcement by Coulson’s Peter A McCullough.

WellnessPay has its own LinkedIn page.

The scheme collects personal medical and taxation data from customers.

said Foster Coulson, Founder, Wellness Pay. “This is the most overlooked tax opportunity in America and we’re giving people the chance to do it with the click of a button.” One Click. Thousands Back.

Paying for a “Premium” membership includes unlimited LMNs (Letters of Medical Necessity), telehealth visits, personalized wellness lab testing, and smart product recommendations.

Users can get reimbursed for wellness products from top brands like Oura, WHOOP, HigherDOSE, Viome, DreamCloud, The Wellness Company, and more.

