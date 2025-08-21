Artificial Intelligence used in WellnessPay Tax Hack promotion of Sister Companies Big Pharma Drugs and Gadgets
doctor-approved Letter of Medical Necessity powered by patented telehealth engine, turns items like supplements, smart rings, sleep tools and fitness equipment into tax-deductible wellness spending
Foster Coulson empire expands with a new “Tax Hack” angle to overcome resistance to price gouged Big Pharma, including Off-Label use of Veterinary products and “supplements” sold by his The Wellness Company.12
Here is snip from the recent announcement by Coulson’s Peter A McCullough.3
WellnessPay has its own LinkedIn page.
The scheme collects personal medical and taxation data from customers.
said Foster Coulson, Founder, Wellness Pay.
“This is the most overlooked tax opportunity in America and we’re giving people the chance to do it with the click of a button.” One Click. Thousands Back.
Paying for a “Premium” membership includes unlimited LMNs (Letters of Medical Necessity), telehealth visits, personalized wellness lab testing, and smart product recommendations.
Users can get reimbursed for wellness products from top brands like Oura, WHOOP, HigherDOSE, Viome, DreamCloud, The Wellness Company, and more.
Let me know what you think about that Positive Feedback Loop.
Since he joined Wellness, McCullough has lost his credits for me. He might still participate in round table conferences and write books condemning the jabs and the whole scamdemic, but he is over and done with. So are several others, who are now making big money on the back of the jab damaged. Who can we trust anymore? Even with her praising methylene blue into high heaven, I gave up on Dr.Bine. I tried it, and it did not work for me. She said I used the wrong dosage but I tried 3 different ones. I am now carefully trying DMSO, very wary about it too, but an ear infection I had been struggling with for 2 months healed with just rubbing some after 4 days.