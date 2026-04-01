Artemis II Steam Rocket Launch
I watched it live. Countdown was continued while a fault in the self-destruct device was fixed.
Here is a nice video on the rocket
Don’t tell Sasha Latypova that the launch rocket produces H2O by burning super-cooled liquid Hydrogen as fuel and liquid Oxygen as an oxidizer, alongside two solid fuel boosters. It carries over 2.6 million liters (700,000 gallons)1 of propellant!
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
See also my recent article on the importance of Hydrogen and Oxygen in long range missiles.2
Wishing Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen a safe and thrilling journey.
One of the major hazards during their cramped voyage is Endotoxin.3
https://abc7chicago.com/post/artemis-ii-launch-nasa-begins-fueling-rocket-astronauts-first-lunar-trip-half-century/18821927/