Here is a nice video on the rocket

Don’t tell Sasha Latypova that the launch rocket produces H2O by burning super-cooled liquid Hydrogen as fuel and liquid Oxygen as an oxidizer, alongside two solid fuel boosters. It carries over 2.6 million liters (700,000 gallons) of propellant!

See also my recent article on the importance of Hydrogen and Oxygen in long range missiles.

Wishing Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen a safe and thrilling journey.

One of the major hazards during their cramped voyage is Endotoxin.