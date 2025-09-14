Found this picture posted on the official page on X.

Dr Arjun Srinivasan has experience investigating contamination events involving drugs and medical procedures.

Endotoxin contamination exceeded 0.5 EU/ml

In 2005 Arjun Srinivasan and friends looked into a US multistate outbreak of Toxic Anterior Segment Syndrome (TASS) leading to product withdrawal due to Endotoxin.

The serch identified 112 case patients (median age 74 years) from 7 centers from July 19, 2005, through November 28, 2005. Common presenting clinical features included blurred vision (60%), interior segment inflammation (49%), and cell deposition (56%). Of the patients, 100 (89%) had been exposed to a single brand of balanced salt solution manufactured by Cytosol Laboratories and distributed by Advanced Medical Optics as AMO Endosol. Two patients continued to have residual symptoms. There were no reports of significant breaches in sterile technique or instrument reprocessing. Of 14 balanced salt solution lots, 5 (35%) had levels exceeding the Endotoxin limit (0.5 EU/mL). Based on these findings, the balanced salt solution product was withdrawn, resulting in a termination of the outbreak. Conclusions: This is the first known report of an outbreak of TASS caused by intrinsic contamination of a product with endotoxin. Ophthalmologists and epidemiologists should be aware of TASS and its common causes. To facilitate investigations of adverse outcomes such as TASS, those performing cataract surgeries should document the type and lot numbers of products used intraoperatively.

Readers will recall that Endotoxin Expert Kevin McKernan told me he measured 19 EU/ml Endotoxin in one vial of a Pfizer Covid19 Lot.

In 2008 Arjun Srinivasan and a large number of colleagues reported on Adverse Events from a nationwide supply of contaminated Baxter Heparin. They concluded:

Vials of heparin manufactured by Baxter from facilities that reported reactions contained a contaminant identified as oversulfated chondroitin sulfate (OSCS).

Readers will recall an Endotoxin recall of Baxter Heparin in 2024.

He investigated possible Endotoxin contamination of one lot of the general anaesthetic Propofol in 2009, but results were negative on unopened vials.

Live Bacteria contamination

Arjun Srinivasan has many relevant publications in this field, so I won’t list them all.

In 2017 he reported on multidrug-resistant bacterium spread from patients to healthcare workers and vice versa through poor hand hygiene.

Does Arjun Srinivasan consider the limit of 1 Bacterial Colony Forming Unit (CFU) in Covid19 Jab samples acceptable given that they will reproduce unchecked when vials are thawed?