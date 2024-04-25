My father suffered the idiocy of military leaders.

He knew everything published about the enineering of warplanes and volunteered for the Royal Australian Airforce, only to be Conscripted into the Army before his application had been processed!

He would have been happy to have been ground crew, but wanted to fly fighters and hoped Australia would have Spitfires before the end of the war.

The Army refused to listen and so here he is wearing the Army uniform at age 18.

He was sent for final training in NSW and was due to be shipped out to New Guinea when news came through that Japan had surrendered after the Genocide in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He died a long and very nasty death after being admitted to hospital on the same day he had a Pneumococcal Jab as a result of his doctor persuading him. Australian Government guidelines that she had not bothered to read stated he should not be given one at his age and with failing kidneys.

My father Jack was descended from Danish, English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh lines with a plethora of family crests. He is survived by two sons, three grandchildren and twin great grandsons. Covid lockdowns, then ill health, prevented him seeing the twins up close. But he did see them remotely care of the internet before he passed.

