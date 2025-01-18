Antibiotic research in Belgium and France uses Bacteria from Manassas Virginia
Part of a series looking at living organisms supplied by the ATCC that made the work of the FDA CBER supervisors of the Centreville High School student DNA study possible.
Major cause of Death is infection with antibiotic resistant Bacteria, often acquired in Hospital. Here is a drug, 3′,6-dinonyl neamine that was tested against various strains of Gram-positive Bacteria sent from Manassas, Virginia, USA.
I would not be keen on having the TriFluoroacetate ion injected into me!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.