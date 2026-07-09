You can find her on X, as seen here promoting her paper in November 2024.

I was prompted to write this piece after reading former Canadian Military Cholesterol expert Maria Gutschi reviewing a Blakney review article in The Lancet promoting the mRNA.

Jessica Rose also wrote about the Blakney paper and decided to write to The Lancet with her concerns.

Maryanne Demasi was credited by Maria and Jessica for her 7 July 2026 review of the Blakney paper.

Anna Blakney has 91 papers easily found on PubMed.

I take a look at how she has been inspired by Military research and Bacteria to make more “reactogenic” LNP Jabs.

You might like to read this article first.

The effect of LNP delivered Nanograms of Endotoxin on your senses is being updated with new references.

Now for some fun facts about Anna Blakney!

Please let me know if you find her discussing Endotoxin in public interviews.