CRISPR Therapeutics' experimental therapy, CTX310.

CRISPR = Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats

Let’s look at first class Endotoxin research on the role of ANGPTL3 in some inflammatory diseases.

Atherosclerosis

In April 2025 a delightful paper from China provided this graphical abstract.

Subscribers will be familar with LPS representing Endotoxin.

Other acronyms ANGPTL3 = AngioPoietin-Like 3 Gene or in lowers case, its expressed protein; αvβ3 = an Integrin; LDL-C = ; TNFα = ; Akt = a set of three Serine/Threonine-specific protein Kinases; IL-1β = Interleukin 1β, the “Apex” inflammatory killer ; MIP-α = Macrophage Inflammatory Protein-1 alpha; TLR4 = Toll-Like Receptor 4, the primary receptor for Endotoxin and its Lipid A; Nf-kB = Nuclear Factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells; iNOS = inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase ; M1 = pronflammatory Macrophage 1.

They summarized their results:

Angptl3 overexpression increased atherosclerotic progression and CD68+ macrophages in plaque (p < 0.05 for all). By immunostaining, FLAG+ cells were identified in plaque of gene transferred ApoE-/- mice. Fluorescent immunostaining detected co-localisation of Angptl3 and CD68 in plaque macrophages. Phospho-proteomic analysis revealed that Angptl3 induced phosphorylation of proteins that were involved in the IL-17 signalling pathway in THP-1 cells. In vitro, ANGPTL3 treatment increased the production of interleukin (IL)-1β and tumour necrosis factor-α in THP-1 cells (p < 0.05 for both). Exposure of ANGPTL3 to THP-1 cells induced Akt phosphorylation which was weakened in integrin β3 deficient ones. ANGPTL3 elevated TLR4 expression via Akt phosphorylation. In response to Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin), nuclear factor-κB activity was 2.2-fold higher in THP-1 cells pre-treated with ANGPTL3 than in untreated cells (p < 0.05). Conclusions Targeting ANGPTL3 could yield a dual benefit of lowering lipid levels in the blood and suppressing macrophage activation in plaque.

Please my article on CD68+ Diseases.

FLAG tagging explained at Wikipedia.

Recall that Hirano demonstrated Catalytic Positive Feedback Loop to non-immune cells in Autoimmune disease involving NFκB and STAT3 (JAK–Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3) involving Interleukins IL-6 and IL-17.

Acute Kidney Injury and ANGPTL3

In 2022 Chinese experts studied Proteinuria and Hyperlipidemia in Primary Nephrotic Syndrome in Humans, Mice and cultured Hepatocytes.

Abstract Background: It is unclear why Primary Pephrotic Syndrome (PNS) patients often have dyslipidemia. Recent studies have shown that Angiopoietin-Like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) is an important regulator of lipid metabolism. In this study, we explored how ANGPTL3 impacts dyslipidemia during PNS development. Methods: We measured the serum levels of ANGPTL3 in PNS patients (n=196). Furthermore, the degree of Proteinuria and lipid metabolism were examined in angptl3-overexpressing transgenic (angptl3-tg) Mice at different ages. Moreover, in this study, we used the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats-associated protein 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system to create angptl3-knockout (angptl3-/-) Mice to investigate Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin)-induced Nephrosis. Results: Compared with that in the healthy group, the serum level of ANGPTL3 in the PNS group was significantly increased (32 (26.35-39.66) ng/ml vs. 70.44 (63.95-76.51) ng/ml, Z =-4.81, P < 0.001). There were significant correlations between the serum level of ANGPTL3 and the levels of Cholesterol (r=0.34, P < 0.001), Triglycerides (r= 0.25, P = 0.001) and Low-Density Lipoprotein (r= 0.50, P < 0.001) in PNS patients. With increasing age, angptl3-tg Mice exhibited increasingly severe Hypertriglyceridemia and Proteinuria. The pathological features of angptl3-tg mice included rich lipid droplet deposition in hepatocytes and diffuse podocyte effacement. Compared to wild-type mice, angptl3-/- Mice showed significantly lower degrees of lipid dysfunction and proteinuria after stimulation with LPS (Endotoxin). The effects of ANGPTL3 on Nephrotic Dyslipidemia were confirmed in cultured hepatocytes subjected to angptl3 knockdown or overexpression. Finally, significant alterations in Lipoprotein Lipase (LPL) levels were observed in Liver tissues from Angptl3-/- and wild-type Mice stimulated with LPS (Endotoxin). Conclusions: ANGPTL3 could be involved in the development of dyslipidemia, as well as proteinuria, during PNS pathogenesis. Inhibition of LPL expression may the mechanism by which ANGPTL3 induces hyperlipidemia in PNS.

Here is Figure 4 from Zhong et al. showing the effects of Endotoxin (LPS).

Fig 4. The effects of ANGPTL3 on hepatocytes in the nephrotic state were observed in vitro. a: Oil Red O staining areas in the different groups, with a magnification of 400X. b: The OD data from Oil Red O staining. c: ELISA data showing LDL in the different groups. d: Changes in the triglyceride level in the different groups. WT: wild-type hepatocytes, miRNA: angptl3 gene-knockdown hepatocytes, miRNA+LPS: hepatocytes stimulated with LPS after angptl3 knockdown, Teg: hepatocytes transfected with angptl3.

And part of their Figure 5.

The expression of LPL in wild-type or Angptl3-/- mice in the physiological and Nephritis states. WT: wild-type mice, WL: wild-type mice stimulated with LPS (Endotoxin), KO: Angptl3-/- mice, KL: Angptl3-/- mice stimulated with LPS.

A different group of Kidney specialists in China published their work on Podocytes.

Abstract Acute kidney injury (AKI) caused by Sepsis has a high incidence and poor prognosis. Thus, novel strategies that minimize AKI are urgently needed. In our previous research, we found that Angiopoietin-Like protein 3 (Angptl3) knockout exerts protective effects on Kidney Injury in adriamycin Nephropathy. However, the role of Angptl3 in the pathogenesis of AKI is largely unclear. This study aimed to explore the renal protective effects and molecular mechanisms of Angptl3 knockout in Lipopolysaccharide (LPS Endotoxin)-induced AKI in Mice. B6;129S5 Mice were injected intraperitoneally with 10 mg/kg of LPS (Endotoxin) to induce AKI. Then, the changes in renal function, podocyte apoptosis, inflammatory factors (Tumor Necrosis Factor-α, TNF-α; interleukin-6, IL-6; and interleukin-1β, IL-1β), Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), and Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress were measured. The mechanism of Angptl3 in the apoptosis of podocytes was also investigated. Results showed that Angptl3 knockout significantly alleviated the renal dysfunction and apoptosis of podocytes induced by LPS (Endotoxin). Angptl3 knockout was associated with the (1) downregulation of Bax and upregulation of Bcl-2; (2) amelioration of the abnormal expression of nephrin, podocin, and CD2AP; (3) reduced ER stress; (4) reduced secretions of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β; and (5) regulation of Bax expression via the ROS-related ER stress pathway. Our findings revealed that Angptl3 knockout alleviated the apoptosis of podocytes by regulating the ROS/GRP78 signaling pathway.

miR-144-3p in Kidney Fibrosis

In 2024 Chinese researchers examined the link between microRNA miR-144-3p and .

miR-144-3p has been linked to Endotoxin induced inflammation with different effects in different tissues and species as outlined in a 2025 review.

Should we look at ANGPTL4 and other similars?

Found a paper from USA researchers who looked at both ANGPTL3 and ANGPTL4.

They used Endotoxin from Escherichia coli 55:B5 and the effects on ANGPTL3 and ANGPTL4 on Liver, Heart, Muscle, and Fat tissue from Mice.

Fig. 1. Effect of LPS (Endotoxin) on ANGPTL expression. Mice were injected with LPS (100 lg/mouse, ip) and the animals were euthanized at 4 or 16 h after LPS administration. For mRNA quantification, total RNA was isolated from liver, heart, muscle, and fat tissue, cDNA was synthesized with reverse transcriptase, and quantitative real-time PCR performed as described in Materials and methods section. (A) ANGPTL3 mRNA levels in Liver of C57BL/6 mice. (B) ANGPTL4 mRNA levels in Liver, Heart, Muscle, and Fat in C57BL/6 mice. (C) ANGPTL4 mRNA levels in adipose tissue of C57BL/10ScNJ (TLR4 KO mice) and C57BL/10J (control mice) 16 h after LPS treatment. D) ANGPTL4 mRNA levels in muscle tissue of C57BL/10ScNJ (TLR4 KO mice) and C57BL/10J (control mice) 16 h after LPS treatment.

Fat Cells in Liver hit with Endotoxin

In 2016 researchers from Denmark reported their work whch included ANGPTL3.

Abstract Adipose tissue inflammation is believed to play a pivotal role in the development obesity related morbidities such as insulin resistance. However, it is not known how this (low-grade) inflammatory state develops. It has been proposed that the leakage of Lipopolysaccharides (LPS Endotoxin), originating from the gut microbiota, through the gut epithelium could drive initiation of inflammation. To get a better understanding of which proteins and intracellular pathways are affected by LPS in adipocytes, we performed SILAC proteomic analysis and identified proteins that were altered in expression. Furthermore, we tested the anti-inflammatory compound Resveratrol. A total of 927 proteins were quantified by the SILAC method and of these 57- and 64 were significantly up- and downregulated by Endotoxin (LPS), respectively. Bioinformatic analysis (GO analysis) revealed that the upregulated proteins were especially involved in the pathways of respiratory electron transport chain and inflammation. The downregulated proteins were especially involved in protein glycosylation. One of the latter proteins, GALNT2, has previously been described to regulate the expression of liver lipases such as ANGPTL3 and apoC-III affecting lipid metabolism. Furthermore, LPS (Endotoxin) treatment reduced the protein levels of the Insulin sensitizing adipokine, Adiponectin, and proteins participating in the final steps of triglyceride- and Cholesterol synthesis. Generally, Resveratrol opposed the effect induced by LPS and, as such, functioning as an ameliorating factor in disease state. Using an unbiased proteomic approach, we present novel insight of how the proteome is altered in adipocytes in response to LPS as seen in obesity. We suggest that LPS partly exerts its detrimental effects by altering glycosylation processes of the cell, which is starting to emerge as important posttranscriptional regulators of protein expression. Furthermore, resveratrol could be a prime candidate in ameliorating dysfunctioning adipose tissue induced by inflammatory stimulation.

So we see Danish realization of Leaky Gut as the route cause of many ills that people are currently hoping to profit from with GMO Humans delivered with CRISPR mRNA delivered in LNPs.

There are 20,287 papers on PubMed for Resveratrol, 340 of which cover Endotoxin, 491 cover LPS and 521 are found with Lipopolysaccharide.

The patent literature would be worth mining if you have time.

