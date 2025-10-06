An early catastrophic safety data signal from Covid19 Jabs was Anaphylaxis.

In the Pfizer clinical trial using highly purified Process 1 mRNA there were zero cases of Anaphylaxis due to the Jab, but two cases from insect bites and one case from a drug.

However when Pfizer introduced their “Bait&Switch” Process 2 Poojabs, made in vats of filthy E coli bacteria, Anaphylaxis cases exploded.

During the Unblinded Phase of the trial, one 17-year-old female subject, who had received 2 Placebo jabs and then the Process 2 jab, suffered Anaphylaxis 6 minutes after her jab.

Western Australia Genomic Responses Study

In 2014 a very useful study was published that measured Genes that were mainly upregulated in Analphylaxis in 6 patents brought in to Hospital Emergency Departments.

The Abstract reads:

Background: Systemic spread of immune activation and mediator release is required for the development of anaphylaxis in humans. We hypothesized that peripheral blood leukocyte (PBL) activation plays a key role. Objective: To characterize PBL genomic responses during acute anaphylaxis. Methods: PBL samples were collected at three timepoints from six patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) with acute anaphylaxis and six healthy controls. Gene expression patterns were profiled on microarrays, differentially expressed genes were identified, and network analysis was employed to explore underlying mechanisms. Results: Patients presented with moderately severe anaphylaxis after oral aspirin (2), peanut (2), bee sting (1) and unknown cause (1). Two genes were differentially expressed in patients compared to controls at ED arrival, 67 genes at 1 hour postarrival and 2,801 genes at 3 hours post-arrival. Network analysis demonstrated that three inflammatory modules were upregulated during anaphylaxis. Notably, these modules contained multiple hub genes, which are known to play a central role in the regulation of innate inflammatory responses. Bioinformatics analyses showed that the data were enriched for (Endotoxin) LPS-like and TNF activation signatures. Conclusion: PBL genomic responses during human anaphylaxis are characterized by dynamic expression of innate inflammatory modules. Upregulation of these modules was observed in patients with different reaction triggers. Our findings indicate a role for innate immune pathways in the pathogenesis of human anaphylaxis, and the hub genes identified in this study represent logical candidates for follow-up studies.

I like their approach to representing the 2,801 genes and hubs.

Here is their Module #2 (Figure 6).

Module #2 was enriched for genes involved in the MAPK cascade (MAPK14, MAP2K1, MAP2K4, MAP2K6, MAP3K2, MAP3K3, MAP3K5, MAP4K4, MAPKAPK2, DAVID p = 2.2×10−6), positive regulation of cell death (e.g. apoptotic peptidase activating factor 1 (APAF1), caspase recruitment domain family 6 (CARD6), caspase 1 (CASP1), CASP4, CASP8 and FADD-like apoptosis regulator (CFLAR), death-associated protein kinase 2 (DAPK2), DAVID p = 1.0×10−5), and the inflammatory response (e.g. chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 1 (CXCL1), complement component (3b/4b) receptor 1 (CR1), complement component 3a receptor (C3AR1), IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP), IL18RAP, (thrombospondin) THBS1, (DAVID p = 1.3×10−3). Classical pathways identified in this module were NFκB signaling, TLR signaling (TLR2, TLR4, TLR8, IL-1 receptor-associated kinase (IRAK), MAPK, NFκB), p38 Map Kinase, IL-1 and IL-6 signaling (Table S4). Upstream regulator analysis demonstrated that (Endotoxin) LPS was the most prominent activation signature identified in Module #2 (overlap p<3.9×10−12). Other upstream regulators implicated in this module were transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), TNF, oncostatin M (OSM), tumor protein p53 (TP53), IFNγ, IL-4, IL-1B, and others. A reconstruction of Module #2 showing the top six hub genes is illustrated in Fig. 6. The top six hub genes in this module were nuclear factor of kappa light polypeptide gene enhancer in B-cells inhibitor alpha (NFKBIA; also known as IκBα), MAPK14 (also known as p38), matrix metallopeptidase-9 (MMP9), E1A binding protein p300 (EP300; also known as p300, KAT3B, RSTS2), hepatocyte growth factor (HGF; also known as hepapoietin A, scatter factor) and CREB binding protein (CREBBP; also known as CBP, RSTS, KAT3A).

The supplementary table for Module #2 lists, among other interesting connections:

GNRH Signaling Upstream Regulator (Endotoxin) Lipopolysaccharide

NF-κB Signaling Upstream Regulator TP53

p53 Signaling Upstream Regulator IFNG

Here is their Module #3 (Figure 7).

Figure 7. A reconstruction of module # 3. Mechanistic data from previous studies was utilized to build a molecular interaction network. For clarity, the figure illustrates the top six most interactive hubs and their neighbours. The genes are colour coded according to the hub that they are connected to. Module #3 was enriched for genes involved in the inflammatory response (e.g. arachidonate 5-lipoxygenase (ALOX5), CCAAT/enhancer binding protein beta (CEBPB), IL1B, orosomucoid 1 (ORM1), NLR family, pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), S100A8, S100A9, S100A12, DAVID p = 1.4×10−16), chemotaxis (e.g. CCR1, CXCR1, CXCR2, CXCR4, CXCL16, formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1), platelet factor 4 (PF4), DAVID p = 2.5×10−9), actin cytoskeleton organization (e.g. actinin 1 (ACTN1), ACTN4, actin related protein 2/3 complex subunit 1A (ARPC1A), ARPC5, DAVID p = 6.4×10−6), and programmed cell death (e.g. caspase recruitment domain family 8 (CARD8), caspase 5 (CASP5), cathepsin D (CTSD), death effector domain 2 (DEDD2), superoxide dismutase 2 (SOD2), TNR receptor 1 (TNF-RI), TNF-related apoptosis inducing ligand (TRAIL), DAVID p = 3.8×10−5). Classical pathways identified in this module were TREM1 signaling, leukocyte extravasation signaling, Fcγ receptor-mediated signaling, N-formylmethionyl-leucyl-phenylalanine (fMLP) signaling in neutrophils, acute phase response, IL-6 signaling, and TLR signaling (TLR1, TLR5, TLR6, CD14, MyD88) (Table S5). Upstream regulator analysis demonstrated that the most prominent activation signature in this module was also (Endotoxin) LPS (overlap p = 6.1×10−30). Other upstream regulators implicated in driving the response include TNF, IFNγ, TGFβ, CEBPA, TGM2, STAT3, TP53, IL-6, prostaglandin E2, IL-1β, IFNα and others. A reconstruction of Module #3 showing the top six hub genes is illustrated in Fig. 7. The top six hub genes in this module were IL-1β (IL-1B), MAPK1, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3; also known as acute-phase response factor), MAPK3 (also known as ERK-1), FBJ murine osteosarcoma viral oncogene homolog (FOS; also known as p55, AP1, C-FOS) and prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2; also known as COX2).

Please click the image for a clearer view.

I downloaded their supplementary files which show Canonical pathways and upstream regulators associated with the genes in Module #3.

I noted prominent in entries, as expected,

TREM1 Signaling Upstream Regulator (Endotoxin) Lipopolysaccharide

Thrombopoietin Signaling Upstream Regulator TP53

This is very interesting because you will recall that TP53 is a key regulator that suppresses Cancers.

As recently mentioned Australia beats Germany and USA in per capita Endotoxin research publications.

It nice to know more Endotoxin experts who could be called as expert witnesses in trials or a Royal Commssion into Jab Harms.

I expect some expert readers might like to comment on the TP53 Anaphylaxis/Turbo Cancer relationships, and might point to relevant publications if they have seen this discussed elsewhere.