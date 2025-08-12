I was motivated to start this review by a recent Substack by our good friend Mark Crispin Miller and his team covering covering over 70 recent cases of prominent people who have been diagnosed with ALS which is included under MND.

Picture credit Kim et al. 2022 listed in references below.

Synonyms

The US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database provides a landing page for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Please click to enlarge.

PubMed literature

Searching the database for “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis” returns 38,884 papers since 1897.

Searching Lou Gehrig's Disease finds 38,902 papers, reflecting the US popularity for this synonym and the database rules of automatic redirection.

Searching Charcot's Disease brings up 8,308 papers since 1874.

“Charcot's Disease LPS” finds 4 papers for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT).

“Charcot's Disease Endotoxin” also 4 papers.

“Charcot's Disease Lipopolysaccharide” lists 22 papers.

“Charcot's Disease Enterotoxin” brings up 6 references.

I have mentioned ALS and MND in various articles in relation to DMSO and Fluoride and Fluorinated drugs, Weight Loss Self-Jabs, Xarelto and Frameshifting.

ALS and MND have genetic inheritance as a factor with much literature on triggers. Pfizer reported “Familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis” and “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Gene Carrier” in its Covid19 Jab PSURs as they tried to avoid a causal link to their Jab. Gardasil HPV Jabs also cause ALS, MND.

Endotoxin Focus

Here I extend the focus to Endotoxin that appears in all Jabs and the huge number of Genes that have been identified as dysregulated and mechanistically linked to the progressive Brain, Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Damage.

Brief mentions to Endotoxin involvement in previous posts.

Ferroptosis has been identified as one pathway in ALS.

Searching the database for “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Endotoxin” finds 71 papers since 2001.

“Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis LPS” finds 104 papers.

“Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Lipopolysaccharide” yields 143 papers since 1995.

“Motor Neuron Disease Lipopolysaccharide” finds 139 papers.

“Motor Neuron Disease LPS” finds 118 papers sice 1987.

“Motor Neuron Disease Endotoxin” finds 80 papers.

Many papers of the papers found in these searches link also to Parkison’s Disease.

Gut and Oral Dysbiosis

As one would expect, ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease has been linked to bacterial toxins passing through the Gut and Oral barriers. They were studying Fusobacteria.

The researchers used Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP) to measure the degree of Endotoxin poisoning in their patients.

The caption of the Figure I borrowed for the introduction says:

Figure 8. Schematic Diagram of Proposed Mechanisms for Spinal- and Bulbar-Onset ALS Pathogenesis. A Proposed mechanism for the pathogenesis of spinal-onset ALS. A shift to higher gut Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes (F/B) ratio causes gut-dysbiosis. Gut-dysbiosis then weakens gut-barriers via local inflammation, enabling microbes to cross the mucosal barriers, translocate to local blood vessels/nerves supplying limb muscles first, and cause limb paralysis. Once high levels of Fusobacteria cross weakened gut-barriers thanks to gut-dysbiosis, they increase endothelial permeability to microbes, exacerbate local microbial translocation to the blood, and worsen spinal-onset ALS pathologies. B Proposed mechanism for the pathogenesis of bulbar-onset ALS. A shift to lower oral F/B ratio causes oral-dysbiosis. Oral-dysbiosis then weakens oral cavity barriers via local inflammation, enabling microbes to cross the mucosal barriers, translocate to local blood vessels/nerves supplying head and neck muscles first, and trigger their paralysis. Once high levels of Fusobacteria cross weakened oral cavity barriers thanks to oral-dysbiosis, they increase endothelial permeability to microbes, exacerbate local microbial translocation to the blood, and worsen bulbar-onset ALS pathologies

Of course, live bacteria are not required to do the damage, only their supertoxic Endotoxin and its Lipid A.

E coli variants studied in some detail for ALS

Among the many papers available, I found that the Endotoxin from thee following species have been studied in relation to ALS and MND.

E coli O55-B5

The genes linked include:

BCL2L1 | CASP1 | CD40LG | CLU | CREBBP | FOS | DBR1 | GFAP | GSR | GSTP1 | HNRNPA1 | HSF1 | LDLR | MT1 | NEK1 | NFE2L2 | NRF1 | PDGFA | PLA2G4A | PON1 | PPARGC1A | PTGS2 | RXRA | SERPINA3M | SERPINA3N | SMARCA4 | SOD1 | SOD2 | SQSTM1 | TBK1 | TNF | TNFRSF21 | TRPM7 | UNC13A | VIM | XIAP

E coli O11-B4

The genes linked include:

BCL2L1 | CASP1 | FOS | GFAP | GSR | MIR23A | NFE2L2 | PTGS2 | SOD1 | SOD2 | SQSTM1 | TBK1 | TP53 | TNF | VIM

Helicobacter pylori and ALS, MND

Another Gram-negative bacterium as previously mentioned.

The genes linked include TNF.

Staphylococcal bacteria and ALS, MND

Gram-positive bacteria also produced Brain and Nerve Damage via their supertoxins.

The genes linked include:

JAK3 | PTGS2 | TNF

More work for a rainy day

