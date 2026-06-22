Australia’s free-to-air taxpayer owned TV channel SBS has been airing lots of documentaries on Sunken Nuclear Submarines.

I briefly mentioned that Australia’s AUKUS second hand Nuclear subs, already nearing the end of their service life, will most likely end up on the ocean floor.

USS Scorpion Skipjack Class submarine was operating with required maintenance unfinished when it was ordered to depart from Spain in 1968, carrying 99 submariners to their death.

Wikipedia tells us:

On 1 February 1967, Scorpion entered Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a refueling overhaul. Instead of a much-needed complete overhaul, though, she received only emergency repairs to get quickly back on duty. and Scorpion's original "full overhaul" was reduced in scope. Long-overdue SUBSAFE work, such as a new central valve control system, was not performed. Crucially, her emergency system was not corrected for the same problems that destroyed Thresher. While Charleston Naval Shipyard claimed the emergency main ballast tank blow (EMBT) system worked as-is, SUBLANT claimed it did not, and their EMBT was "tagged out" (listed as unusable).

I found this 40 minute YouTube that concentrates on the Scorpion and its two Nuclear Torpedoes, but also mentions Thresher and a few other submarine wrecks.

See also the location map of 9 Sunken Nuclear Submarines.

Have you made a submission to the AUKUS Public Inquiry?