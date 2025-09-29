America Comes Last
Beaten by Switzerland, Finland, Austria, Germany and Australia in the per capita race to understand the supertoxin in Jabs.
Readers might recall I ran a Poll to see if you could guess which country in the small group of 5 has published the most papers on Endotoxin per capita.
After 1 month, only 41 people guessed.
Results of the guesses were:
The correct ranking
is, with papers per million current population:
Switzerland 493
Finland 382
Austria 346
Australia 282
USA 191
Not included in the list was Germany with 240 papers per million current population, which ranks between Australia and USA.
Note that I only included peer-reviewed papers found on PubMed.
I included Lipopolysaccharide and its abbreviation LPS for the tally.
Patent searching might well yield a different result.
Should we talk about other countries?
Perhaps it would be the most boring Substack chat ever for some.
It is still open for you to let me know your all time favourite Endotoxin paper.
Good to shine a light on this. As a lay member of the public, I was completely ignorant of even the possibility that endotoxins might be used in the “vaccine” development (poisoning refinement) process.
Stomach-churning to see how many researchers are up to their necks in this.
If people only knew.