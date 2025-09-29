Readers might recall I ran a Poll to see if you could guess which country in the small group of 5 has published the most papers on Endotoxin per capita.

After 1 month, only 41 people guessed.

Results of the guesses were:

The correct ranking

is, with papers per million current population:

Switzerland 493

Finland 382

Austria 346

Australia 282

USA 191

Not included in the list was Germany with 240 papers per million current population, which ranks between Australia and USA.

Note that I only included peer-reviewed papers found on PubMed.

I included Lipopolysaccharide and its abbreviation LPS for the tally.

Patent searching might well yield a different result.

Should we talk about other countries?

Perhaps it would be the most boring Substack chat ever for some.

It is still open for you to let me know your all time favourite Endotoxin paper.