Hitting the news today.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the pTau217 test which researchers announced at the launch of the Asia-Pacific Centre of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis in Sydney.

Roche Diagnostics Australia will profit from the tests.

But before we get too excited, look at a 2025 paper that showed pTau217 level is higher in Newborn Babies and even exceeded concentrations in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

pTau217 is obviously vital for development of the developing Human Brain.

PubMed finds 1,043 papers published since 2020 on pTau217.

Sepsis and pTau217

In February 2026 UK researchers found significantly higher pTau217 (p-tau-217) levels in suspected Sepsis patients compared to non-infected controls with no significant difference compared to Alzheimer's disease controls.

Given the potential for acute illness to influence p-tau-217 levels, our results raise important considerations regarding the interpretation of p-tau-217 as a diagnostic marker for Alzheimer's disease in patients with active infection.

Interesting that the UK author Virginia Needham holds investigator led grants with ROCHE Pharmaceuticals and Abbott.

Here is their Graphical Abstract.

Mark Butler should fund Blood Endotoxin assays

See my old article with a focus on cause of Alzheimer’s Disease.