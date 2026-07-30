Alzheimer's Test based on pTau217 finds higher levels in Newborn Babies !
Australian taxpayers now paying for Blood Test for those displaying symptoms. Roche investigator highlights circulating Endotoxin from Sepsis as a Confounder
Hitting the news today.1
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the pTau217 test which researchers announced at the launch of the Asia-Pacific Centre of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis in Sydney.
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Roche Diagnostics Australia will profit from the tests.
But before we get too excited, look at a 2025 paper2 that showed pTau217 level is higher in Newborn Babies and even exceeded concentrations in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.
pTau217 is obviously vital for development of the developing Human Brain.
PubMed finds 1,043 papers published since 2020 on pTau217.3
Sepsis and pTau217
In February 2026 UK researchers found4 significantly higher pTau217 (p-tau-217) levels in suspected Sepsis patients compared to non-infected controls with no significant difference compared to Alzheimer's disease controls.
Given the potential for acute illness to influence p-tau-217 levels, our results raise important considerations regarding the interpretation of p-tau-217 as a diagnostic marker for Alzheimer's disease in patients with active infection.
Interesting that the UK author Virginia Needham holds investigator led grants with ROCHE Pharmaceuticals and Abbott.
Here is their Graphical Abstract.
Mark Butler should fund Blood Endotoxin assays
See my old article with a focus on cause of Alzheimer’s Disease.5
Danuta Kozati. 30 July 2026. Test that could identify signs of Alzheimer’s disease 20 years earlier greenlit for trials. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-30/health-dementia-alzheimers-blood-test-centre-signs-diagnosis/106975294
Fernando Gonzalez-Ortiz, Jakub Vávra, Emma Payne, Bjørn-Eivind Kirsebom, Ulrika Sjöbom, Cristiano Santos, Jordi Júlvez, Kaitlin Kramer, David Zalcberg, Laia Montoliu-Gaya, Michael Turton, Peter Harrison, Ann Hellström, Henrik Zetterberg, Tormod Fladby, Marc Suárez-Calvet, Robert D. Sanders and Kaj Blennow. The potential dual role of tau phosphorylation: plasma phosphorylated-tau217 in newborns and Alzheimer’s disease. Brain Communications 7(3) 2025: fcaf221 https://doi.org/10.1093/braincomms/fcaf221 https://academic.oup.com/braincomms/article/7/3/fcaf221/8158110
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=pTau217
Daniel P Whitehouse, Jack Cafferkey, Andrew Ferguson, Soraya Ebrahimi , Timothy Rittman, Michael Hornberger, Alasdair Gray, Alasdair R Corfield, Virginia F J Newcombe, Edward J Needham. February 2026. Brain Communications. 8(2):fcag063. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcag063. https://academic.oup.com/braincomms/article/8/2/fcag063/8502206