Prompted by my friend and paid subscriber Bob, whose water supply is deliberately contaminated with both elements, I had a quick look at my collection of files combining the supertoxins Fluoride and Aluminium.

I chuckled when rereading a delightful paper from 1997, nominating “Aluminium Fluoride” as Molecule of the Year.

Alfred Wittinghofer of the Max-Planck-Institut für Molekulare Physiologie provided 20 references to support his nomination.

Time for an update!

Searching PubMed for “Fluoroaluminate” finds 255 papers starting in 1985, peaking in the 1990s and a little subdued in recent years, but perhaps an uptick is evident, but not due to the proven Neurotoxicity.

Searching “Fluoroaluminate Enzyme” finds 169 papers worth a look.

Adding “Structure” finds 33 papers of immediate interest, but note since 2017 PubMed captures not much activity.

X-ray Structures

In 2004 University of Rochester Medical Center reviewed work on Escherichia coli F1-ATPase. They added Magnesium ADP-Fluoroaluminate.

FIG. 1. X-ray structures of catalytic sites in mitochondrial F1-ATPase. A, the DP site in the AlF4-inhibited enzyme (19). Residue numbers correspondto E. coli numbering, with mitochondrial numbering in parentheses. Distances are given in Angstroms. B, the DP site in the AlF3-inhibited enzyme (20). C, the ADP Pi (“ -half-closed”) site in the AlF4-inhibited enzyme (19). The sulfate ion is thought to occupy the position of natural Pi. Arg-246 has rotated such that atom NH1 is now closest to the sulfate ion, whereas in A and B, atom NH2 was closest to the Al atom. D, reacted NBD-Otyrosyl- 297 in the E site (47).

Note Aluminium was coordinated to four or three Fluoride ions in planar conformation.

I have mentioned links between Fluoride and E. coli poisoning.

Australian Research in 2017 questions earlier work on ATPase disruption

Scientists interested in Heart Poisoning via Bacteria at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, collaborating with NTU Institute of Structural Biology, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Faculty of Medicine, The University of New South Wales, used 8.7Å resolution cryo-electron microscopy to have a look.

Abstract The bacterial A/V-type ATPase/synthase rotary motor couples ATP hydrolysis/synthesis with proton translocation across biological membranes. The A/V-type ATPase/synthase from Thermus thermophilus has been extensively studied both structurally and functionally for many years. Here we provide an 8.7Å resolution cryo-electron microscopy 3D reconstruction of this complex bound to single-domain antibody fragments, small monomeric antibodies containing just the variable heavy domain. Docking of known structures into the density revealed the molecular orientation of the domain antibodies, suggesting that structure determination of co-domain antibody:protein complexes could be a useful avenue for unstable or smaller proteins. Although previous studies suggested that the presence of fluoroaluminate in this complex could change the rotary state of this enzyme, we observed no gross structural rearrangements under these conditions.

The study had limitations

Furthermore, due to the limited resolution of the complex, we are unable to say unequivocally that Mg2+-ADP-AlF3 is present in the active site

The work was also funded by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, Australian Research Council and Singapore Ministry of Education Academic Research Fund. Both countries support mass poisoning with Fluoride Industrial waste via Public Drnking Water, so perhaps this research was not pushed to better crystallographic resolution.

Count your Fluoride ions

The number of Fluoride ions that could be coordinated to Aluminum varies from 6 to 1, although a study in 2000 by Hungarian and Australian researchers using NMR found no evidence of AlF6(3-) ions in slightly acid water solution.

Recently molecules with only one Fluoride have been used as Radioactive 18F isotope tracers as summarized nicely in 2021 by Archibald and Allott.

I guess the aim of these chelated Aluminium compounds will reduce the toxic effects due to their size relative to your enzyme active sites.

CTD points to some Genes and Diseases

US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database as it appeared 2 December 2025.

Note the identified gene associations that you might like to study in depth.

Each gene has lots of synonyms:

ABCB1 (ATP Binding Cassette subfamily B member 1)

BCAR1 (BCAR1 scaffold protein, Cas family member)

IGF2 (insulin like growth factor 2)

IGFBP5 (Insulin like Growth Factor Binding protein 5)

PTK2 (Protein Tyrosine Kinase 2)

PTK2B (Protein Tyrosine Kinase 2 Beta)

Hitting the Diseases Tab shows 83 Diseases and notice some “Enrichment Analysis” has been done for Fluoroaluminate.

References for each disease are on the right hand column

Abortion, Spontaneous

Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Alzheimer Disease

Anemia

Arthritis, Experimental

Arthritis, Rheumatoid

Atherosclerosis

Atrial Fibrillation

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autistic Disorder

Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome

Bone Diseases

Bone Diseases, Developmental

Breast Neoplasms

Carcinoma

Carcinoma, Ductal

Carcinoma, Hepatocellular

Carcinoma, Non-Small-Cell Lung

Carcinoma, Squamous Cell

Cell Transformation, Neoplastic

Chemical and Drug Induced Liver Injury

Cognition Disorders

Colonic Neoplasms

Colorectal Neoplasms

Desbuquois syndrome

Disease Progression

Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions

Epilepsy

Escherichia coli Infections

Esophageal Neoplasms

Fetal Growth Retardation

Genetic Predisposition to Disease

Glioblastoma

Growth Disorders

Heart Defects, Congenital

Hematologic Neoplasms

Hepatoblastoma

Hernia, Diaphragmatic

Hypoglycemia

Hypotension, Orthostatic

Inflammatory Bowel Disease 13

Kidney Neoplasms

Lewy Body Disease

Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental

Liver Neoplasms

Lymphoma, Large B-Cell, Diffuse

Mammary Neoplasms, Experimental

Marijuana Abuse

Melanoma

Memory Disorders

Mental Disorders

Mouth Neoplasms

Nausea

Neoplasm Invasiveness

Neoplasm Metastasis

Neoplasms

Nerve Degeneration

Nervous System Diseases

Neuroblastoma

Neurotoxicity Syndromes

Neutropenia

Obesity

Pain, Postoperative

Pancreatic Neoplasms

Parkinson Disease

Parkinson Disease, Secondary

Peripheral Nervous System Diseases

Placenta Diseases

Poisoning

Polyhydramnios

Precancerous Conditions

Precursor Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia-Lymphoma

Prostatic Neoplasms

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Silver-Russell Syndrome

Skin Neoplasms

Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck

Status Epilepticus

Translocation, Genetic

Urinary Bladder Neoplasms

Vomiting

Weight Gain

Wilms Tumor

I expect that Parents of Fluoride Poisoned Children will have a useful set of references and I will add more links later.

Please see whether your local water supplier or elected representative at any level of government can help with the Toxicology of Fluoroaluminates and tell us their response.