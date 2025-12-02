Aluminium Fluoride - Molecule of the Year 1997 ?
Crystal structures of Aluminium coordinated to Fluoride ions disrupting your enzymes are fascinating. Here is a brief introduction with some "pin-up" pictures.
Prompted by my friend and paid subscriber Bob, whose water supply is deliberately contaminated with both elements, I had a quick look at my collection of files combining the supertoxins Fluoride and Aluminium.
I chuckled when rereading a delightful paper from 1997, nominating “Aluminium Fluoride” as Molecule of the Year.1
Alfred Wittinghofer of the Max-Planck-Institut für Molekulare Physiologie provided 20 references to support his nomination.
Time for an update!
Searching PubMed for “Fluoroaluminate” finds 255 papers starting in 1985, peaking in the 1990s and a little subdued in recent years, but perhaps an uptick is evident, but not due to the proven Neurotoxicity.2
Searching “Fluoroaluminate Enzyme” finds 169 papers worth a look.3
Adding “Structure” finds 33 papers of immediate interest, but note since 2017 PubMed captures not much activity.4
X-ray Structures
In 2004 University of Rochester Medical Center reviewed work on Escherichia coli F1-ATPase.5 They added Magnesium ADP-Fluoroaluminate.
FIG. 1. X-ray structures of catalytic sites in mitochondrial F1-ATPase.
A, the DP site in the AlF4-inhibited enzyme (19).
Residue numbers correspondto E. coli numbering, with mitochondrial numbering in parentheses. Distances are given in Angstroms.
B, the DP site in the AlF3-inhibited enzyme (20). C, the ADP Pi (“ -half-closed”) site in the AlF4-inhibited enzyme (19).
The sulfate ion is thought to occupy the position of natural Pi. Arg-246 has rotated such that atom NH1 is now closest to the sulfate ion, whereas in A and B, atom NH2 was closest to the Al atom. D, reacted NBD-Otyrosyl- 297 in the E site (47).
Note Aluminium was coordinated to four6 or three7 Fluoride ions in planar conformation.
I have mentioned links between Fluoride and E. coli poisoning.8
Australian Research in 2017 questions earlier work on ATPase disruption
Scientists interested in Heart Poisoning via Bacteria at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, collaborating with NTU Institute of Structural Biology, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Faculty of Medicine, The University of New South Wales, used 8.7Å resolution cryo-electron microscopy to have a look.9
Abstract
The bacterial A/V-type ATPase/synthase rotary motor couples ATP hydrolysis/synthesis with proton translocation across biological membranes. The A/V-type ATPase/synthase from Thermus thermophilus has been extensively studied both structurally and functionally for many years. Here we provide an 8.7Å resolution cryo-electron microscopy 3D reconstruction of this complex bound to single-domain antibody fragments, small monomeric antibodies containing just the variable heavy domain. Docking of known structures into the density revealed the molecular orientation of the domain antibodies, suggesting that structure determination of co-domain antibody:protein complexes could be a useful avenue for unstable or smaller proteins. Although previous studies suggested that the presence of fluoroaluminate in this complex could change the rotary state of this enzyme, we observed no gross structural rearrangements under these conditions.
The study had limitations
Furthermore, due to the limited resolution of the complex, we are unable to say unequivocally that Mg2+-ADP-AlF3 is present in the active site
The work was also funded by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, Australian Research Council and Singapore Ministry of Education Academic Research Fund. Both countries support mass poisoning with Fluoride Industrial waste via Public Drnking Water, so perhaps this research was not pushed to better crystallographic resolution.
Count your Fluoride ions
The number of Fluoride ions that could be coordinated to Aluminum varies from 6 to 1, although a study in 2000 by Hungarian and Australian researchers using NMR found no evidence of AlF6(3-) ions in slightly acid water solution.10
Recently molecules with only one Fluoride have been used as Radioactive 18F isotope tracers as summarized nicely in 2021 by Archibald and Allott.11
I guess the aim of these chelated Aluminium compounds will reduce the toxic effects due to their size relative to your enzyme active sites.
CTD points to some Genes and Diseases
US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database as it appeared 2 December 2025.12
Note the identified gene associations that you might like to study in depth.
Each gene has lots of synonyms:
ABCB1 (ATP Binding Cassette subfamily B member 1)13
BCAR1 (BCAR1 scaffold protein, Cas family member)14
IGF2 (insulin like growth factor 2)15
IGFBP5 (Insulin like Growth Factor Binding protein 5)16
PTK2 (Protein Tyrosine Kinase 2)17
PTK2B (Protein Tyrosine Kinase 2 Beta)18
Hitting the Diseases Tab shows 83 Diseases and notice some “Enrichment Analysis” has been done for Fluoroaluminate.19
References for each disease are on the right hand column
Abortion, Spontaneous
Adrenocortical Carcinoma
Alzheimer Disease
Anemia
Arthritis, Experimental
Arthritis, Rheumatoid
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autistic Disorder
Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome
Bone Diseases
Bone Diseases, Developmental
Breast Neoplasms
Carcinoma
Carcinoma, Ductal
Carcinoma, Hepatocellular
Carcinoma, Non-Small-Cell Lung
Carcinoma, Squamous Cell
Cell Transformation, Neoplastic
Chemical and Drug Induced Liver Injury
Cognition Disorders
Colonic Neoplasms
Colorectal Neoplasms
Desbuquois syndrome
Disease Progression
Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions
Epilepsy
Escherichia coli Infections
Esophageal Neoplasms
Fetal Growth Retardation
Genetic Predisposition to Disease
Glioblastoma
Growth Disorders
Heart Defects, Congenital
Hematologic Neoplasms
Hepatoblastoma
Hernia, Diaphragmatic
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension, Orthostatic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease 13
Kidney Neoplasms
Lewy Body Disease
Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental
Liver Neoplasms
Lymphoma, Large B-Cell, Diffuse
Mammary Neoplasms, Experimental
Marijuana Abuse
Melanoma
Memory Disorders
Mental Disorders
Mouth Neoplasms
Nausea
Neoplasm Invasiveness
Neoplasm Metastasis
Neoplasms
Nerve Degeneration
Nervous System Diseases
Neuroblastoma
Neurotoxicity Syndromes
Neutropenia
Obesity
Pain, Postoperative
Pancreatic Neoplasms
Parkinson Disease
Parkinson Disease, Secondary
Peripheral Nervous System Diseases
Placenta Diseases
Poisoning
Polyhydramnios
Precancerous Conditions
Precursor Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia-Lymphoma
Prostatic Neoplasms
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Silver-Russell Syndrome
Skin Neoplasms
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
Status Epilepticus
Translocation, Genetic
Urinary Bladder Neoplasms
Vomiting
Weight Gain
Wilms Tumor
I expect that Parents of Fluoride Poisoned Children will have a useful set of references and I will add more links later.
Please see whether your local water supplier or elected representative at any level of government can help with the Toxicology of Fluoroaluminates and tell us their response.
