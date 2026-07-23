AUKUS Nuclear submarines, costly Defence “deals” with small Pacific nations, including former British conquests who are progressively removing the Union Jack from their flags, and Australian manufacture of parts of the US F-35 Lightning II murder jet are issues Albo would prefer the media does not cover.

Luckily we have taxpayer owned, commercial free TV reporting.

This week there was a very effective protest at the US Pine Gap spy station that supplies vital information to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu for their illegal Middle East war.

Gaza Genocide will get a small mention inside the conference.

Let’s hope the conference provokes community thinking about policy issues that the Australian Labor Party MPs don’t want discussed.