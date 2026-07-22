Allopregnanolone in Sudden Infant Death Sydrome (SIDS) and Postanatal Depression - blocks Endotoxin Lipid A in MD2

In 2002 Australian SIDS researchers at Monash, my home university, looked at the Brains of newborn Lambs and showed that Endotoxin increases somnolence, a possible explanation for some Sudden Infant Deaths.

Abstract Infection has been identified as a risk factor for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Synthesis of Allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid with potent sedative properties, is increased in response to stress. In this study, we investigated the effect of Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) on Brain and Plasma Allopregnanolone concentrations and behavior in newborn lambs. LPS was given intravenously (0.7 microgram/kg) at 12 and 15 d of age (n = 7), and resulted in a biphasic febrile response (p < 0.001), Hypoglycemia, Lactic acidemia (p < 0.05), a reduction in the incidence of wakefulness, and increased nonrapid eye movement sleep and drowsiness (p < 0.05) compared with saline-treated lambs (n = 5). Plasma Allopregnanolone and cortisol were significantly (p < 0.05) increased after LPS treatment. These responses to LPS lasted 6-8 h, and were similar at 12 and 15 d of age. Each lamb was then given LPS at 20 d of age and killed 3 h post-treatment to obtain samples of the Brain. Allopregnanolone concentrations were increased (p < 0.05) in all Brain areas except the Cerebellum and Diencephalon. We suggest that LPS-induced increase of Allopregnanolone in the Brain may contribute to somnolence in the newborn, and may be responsible for the reduced arousal thought to contribute to the risk of SIDS in human infants.

I have mentioned use of more mature Sheep in Endotoxin experiments before.

The video clip above comes from a 2024 paper where the authors at Chapel Hill, North Carolina used molecular docking software and shows MD trajectory of the hydrophobic Myeloid Differentiation factor 2 (MD-2P in complex with the neuroactive steroid Allopregnanolone (3α,5α)-3-hydroxypregnan-20-one (3α,5α-THP).

The protein is represented as a cartoon and 3α,5α-THP is depicted in van der Waals representation.

Allopregnanolone (3α,5α-THP) competitively binds and blocks the Pfizer preferred Jab supertoxic “adjuvant” Endotoxin Lipid A.

Here is part of their Figure 4 showing cell surface Toll-Like Receptor 4 bound to MD-2 and the molecular structure of Allopregnanolone. Please click to enlarge.

Figure 4. 3 ,5 -THP docks TLR4-bound MD-2 and inhibits Lipid A binding to MD-2 in SPR studies. (A) Molecular docking shows that 3 ,5 -THP favors binding to MD-2, with multiple docking poses of 3 ,5 -THP found within the MD-2 binding pocket. (B) The top pose of 3 ,5 -THP in MD-2 shows multiple -alkyl bonds formed with key MD-2 residues. (C) Two-dimensional representation of 3 ,5 -THP binding MD-2, depicting the amino acid interactions.

PubMed lists 3,174 papers for Allopregnanolone if you want to dive in.

I’ll briefly mention a couple more by the Monash SIDS group.

In 2006 they found that lack of Oxygen compounds with the effects of Endotoxin.

Abstract Background: Allopregnanolone is a neurosteroid produced in the brain that can alter the excitability of the CNS. Neurosteroids have neuroprotective properties, and their elevation in response to stress may protect the newborn brain following infection or Hypoxia. Infection, particularly of the respiratory tract, may lead to episodes of Hypoxia. Infection and hypoxia have been identified as factors contributing to neonatal morbidity and mortality. Objectives: To determine the effect of acute episodes of Hypoxia alone or in combination with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) exposure on Plasma and Brain allopregnanolone concentrations in Lambs 10-21 days old. Also, to examine plasma levels of Cortisol and the Cytokines, Tumour Necrosis Factor-alpha and Interleutkin-6 after these challenges. Results: Allopregnanolone concentrations in the Brain were markedly increased after Hypoxia. Hypoxia following prior LPS treatment resulted in greater increases in brain allopregnanolone concentrations compared to either the LPS or hypoxia treatment alone. Importantly, Brain regions unaffected by LPS or Hypoxia alone (Thalamus/Hypothalamus, Cerebellum) showed significant increases of Allopregnanolone content following the combined LPS and Hypoxia treatments. Plasma Tumour Necrosis Factor-alpha and Interleukin-6 concentrations were increased after LPS treatment with and without Hypoxia, but not by Hypoxia alone. In contrast, Plasma Cortisol concentrations were increased after both stressors. Conclusions: These results show that the Brain of young Lambs readily responds to physiological stress by increased production of Allopregnanolone. This response may protect the developing brain from the cytotoxicity following hypoxic and infectious episodes.

And in also appearing in 2006 from the Monash SIDS group, an explanation for why the Fetus spends most of its time sleeping, with focus shifting to stress on the Mother.

Abstract Neurosteroids such as Allopregnanolone are potent agonists at the GABA(A) receptor and suppress the fetal CNS activity. These steroids are synthesized in the Fetal Brain either from Cholesterol or from circulating precursors derived from the placenta. The concentrations of Allopregnanolone are remarkably high in the Fetal Brain and rise further in response to acute hypoxic stress, induced by constriction of the umbilical cord. This response may result from the increased 5alpha-reductase and cytochrome P-450(SCC) expression in the Brain. These observations suggest that the rise in neurosteroid concentrations in response to acute Hypoxia may represent an endogenous protective mechanism that reduces excitotoxicity following Hypoxic stress in the developing brain. In contrast to acute stress, chronic Hypoxemia induces neurosteroidogenic enzyme expression without an increase in neurosteroid concentrations and, therefore, may pose a greater risk to the Fetus. At birth, the Allopregnanolone concentrations in the Brain fall markedly, probably due to the loss of placental precursors; however, stressors, including Hypoxia and Endotoxin-induced inflammation, raise Allopregnanolone concentrations in the newborn brain. This may protect the newborn brain from Hypoxia-induced damage. However, the rise in Allopregnanolone concentrations was also associated with increased sleep. This rise in sedative steroid levels may depress arousal and contribute to the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Our recent findings indicate that acute Hypoxic stress in pregnancy initiates a neurosteroid response that may protect the fetal brain from Hypoxia-induced cell death, whereas the decline in Allopregnanolone levels after birth may result in greater vulnerability to Brain injury in neonates.

Postpartum Depression and Allopregnanolone

The US FDA approved Allopregnanolone under the trade name Brexanolone in 2019, and I found it under brand name Zulresso to treat Postpartum Depression. Large doses are given by continuous 60-hour hospital infusion.

A 2026 paper by authors with commercial interest from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, including some from the 2024 paper, reported results of their Endotoxin experiments.

Abstract Postpartum Depression (PPD) is linked to neuroimmune dysregulation. Brexanolone, an intravenous formulation of the neurosteroid allopregnanolone and the first FDA-approved treatment for PPD, produces rapid and sustained antidepressant effects. However, its long-term mechanisms of action remain unclear. This study evaluated Brexanolone’s prolonged impact on two groups of biomarkers in whole blood: inflammatory mediators and growth/differentiation/neurotrophic factors. Whole blood was also maintained in culture (4 h) and subjected to Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) stimulation of the TLR4 inflammatory pathway. Ten individuals with moderate-to-severe PPD received brexanolone and were assessed before, and at 6 h, ~7, and ~30 days post-infusion. BDNF significantly increased and remained elevated through 30 days, representing a sustained neurotrophic response. In contrast, inflammatory mediators CCL11, IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-18 showed rapid reductions by 6 h. TNF-α suppression lasted up to 7 days, while CCL11 and IL-6 remained suppressed through 30 days. These changes were associated with reductions in Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D) scores over time. LPS-stimulated whole blood cultures revealed suppression of TLR4-induced CCL11, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-18, TNF-α, HMGB1, and MIP-1β at 6 h. IL-8, IL-18, and TNF-α remained suppressed through 7 days, while IL-1β and CCL11 remained suppressed through 30 days, aligning with sustained HAM-D score improvements. Biomarker × time interactions suggested dynamic regulation of inflammatory and neurotrophic pathways. Given the small sample size, these findings should be interpreted as a pilot study, but they indicate that Brexanolone promotes both rapid and sustained anti-inflammatory and neurotrophic effects supporting lasting symptom remission in PPD.

US FAERS Data

Today I found 1 Death from Brexanolone and the list of cases by reaction does not inspire confidence in safety or effectiveness.

No Deaths, but many serious cases listed for Zulresso at FAERS.

Wikipedia has a page for Allopregnanolone that might be worth checking now and then.

There I learned that Sage Therapeutics took Zulresso off the market in 31 December 2024, citing need to focus on Zuranolone. On 14 April 2025, the FDA approval was withdrawn.

Unfortunately today I found 8 Deaths from Zuranolone at FAERS.

Note the high numbers for Suicidal Ideation.

Does this mean this synthetic Neurosteroid goes beyond being ineffective?

Please share if you found this useful.