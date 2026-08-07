Alleged Shock Jock Victim Does Not Want Money
The Judge lifted a suppression order, allowing journalists to report more of what they know. The case will cost $ Millions and chew up Court resources.
Intrepid ABC News Senior reporter Fiona Willan gets into the scrum.
Her clever camera and sound person captures the action.
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This segment went to air and was seen by millions of viewers on Thursday 6 August 2026 on the nightly 7.30.
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