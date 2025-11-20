Recently I wrote about the science behind the China Ban on Tasmanian Rock Lobster because that country has detailed knowledge of the Environmental Catastrophe caused by the bioaccumulative Florfenicol after the Federal Government gave “Emergency Use Authorization” in November - the first time it has been approved for use in aquaculture in Australia. With that came the statement that Salmon Vaccine given to every fish could not be relied upon!

I expect China will not buy any Tasmanian Salmon from the South Coast?

Could be why Albo was talking up domestic Salmon consumption.

It's rushed approval by Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) was done to fight Fish Bacterial disease caused by Piscirickettsia salmonis. Looks to me that the Feds did not do their homework.

Picture credit Luke Bowden ABC. See article by Adam Holmes.

I am writing a review on the impact of Florfenicol on the Marine Environment which receives the poison from its use on land as well as direct dump into Fish Cages at Sea.

In Australia it has been used Beef and Pork industries, so it would be interesting to find all locations where the run-off reaches estuaries and see whether it correlates with Algal Blooms around our coast.

While building my article with a focus on Algae and “non-target” life, paid subscribers can follow my progress in a grim story.

Twenty-nine papers referenced so far.

Please share to anyone interested.