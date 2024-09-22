Mandatory Jabbing is a Crime Against Humanity.

Wishing Alexis Lorenze a speedy and full recovery. Here is a recent image.

Alexis was forced to have Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Menigitis Jabs in order to receive treatment for her acquired disease Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria.

It has been stated in social media that she never had a Covid19 Jab.

Pfizer reported 9 cases of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria to June 2022 after their Covid19 Jab, with 1 Death.

Here I gather extensive literature showing that Alexis was expected to suffer more than most from the Endotoxin contamination in the Jabs she was given and the added effects of Parvovirus infection reinforcing her Endotoxemia, probably involving induced Leaky Gut.