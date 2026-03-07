Rules of war dictate that the best strategy for nations threatened by Australia’s Northern Hemisphere wars of aggression is to attack and destroy US Spy bases and Submarine facilities, preferably while they are under construction, and have visiting UK and US Nuclear submarines carrying Nuclear weapons in the docks.

Trump and Albo are not interested in “regime change” in North Korea, instead Australia is participating in a “UN sanctioned” blockade of the country that receives little mainstream news coverage.

Bill Gates new Hydrogel Jab increases Endotoxin Lethality

Thanks again to Glynne, who lives in the Nuclear Target state of South Australia, currently building an AUKUS Nuclear Submarine dock and UK and US Nuclear Waste extraction and long-term storage facility.

Glynne let me know that commission sales agent for The Wellness Company Big Pharma Fear Kits and Substacker, Jon Fleetwood, wrote about a paper from Stanford University on a new long-lasting subdermal “Simple and Scalable Injectable Hydrogel Platform” for Jabs using block copolymer Pluronic F-127, also known as Poloxamer 407.

The work was funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NIH and US National Science Foundation.

This is what Pluronic F-127 looks like to a chemist.

This non-ionic polymer, Polyoxypropylenepolyoxyethylene, where “a” and “b” are the average number of monomers in various Pluronic materials, has a high average molecular weight - about 12,000 in the case of Pluronic F-127. This makes it difficult for your body to remove it.

Pluronic F-127 has been used in such products as Colgate Toothpaste and many Jab patents mention it as an “adjuvant” because it forms Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

See for example the Australian LNP Jab targeting bacterial polysaccharides from hypervirulent Klebsiella pneumoniae.

As Jon Fleetwood pointed out this Pluronic F-127 polymer great enhances Lethality, by 10- to 15-fold, and speed of Killing by Endotoxin.

The 1992 paper that he referenced by Pickett et al. from American Cyanamid is interesting.

They killed hundreds of Mice to prove their point.

Pluronic F-127 as Skin Radiation Dosimeter

As pointed out recently, “experts” assess how to triage civilian Nuclear Bomb blast survivors. They like to have a rough idea of the Radiation Dose each victim received so they can make decisions on use of scarce resources.

As readers know, modern Nuclear weapons will kill and maim millions of people, as they are much worse than those dropped in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki experiments.

Australians on board the US Nuclear Virginia Class Submarine (possibly USS Minnesota ?) might have been watching through the periscope as Iranian sailors from IRIS Dena were left to drown in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka.

All submariners are supposed to wear radiation dosimeters, which might separated from their bodies during operations.

I would not be surprised if Warmonger politicians in all parties, except the Greens and a few MPs with ethics, would support a proposal for Mandatory Jabbing of high risk people, like the entire populations of South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory with a subdermal Dosimeter.

The basis for this would be extension of the use of Pluronic F-127 as a Radiation Dosimeter that could not fall off the maimed victims of Nuclear attack.

Polish researchers reported an optimized Pluronic F-127 Radiation Dosimeter in 2022.

Abstract: This paper presents the results of research on the Fricke–XO–Pluronic F–127 dosimeter. It consists of a Fricke dosimetric solution and Xylenol Orange (XO), which are embedded in a matrix of poly(ethylene oxide)-block-poly(propylene oxide)-block-poly(ethylene oxide) (Pluronic F–127). Upon irradiation, Fe+2 ions transform into Fe+3, forming a colored complex with XO ([XO-Fe]+3). The color intensity is related to the dose absorbed. The optimal composition, storage conditions, and radiation-induced performance of the Fricke–XO–Pluronic F–127 dosimeter were investigated. The optimal composition was found to be 1 mM FAS, 50 mM sulfuric acid (H2SO4), 0.165 mM XO in 25% Pluronic F–127. The basic features of this dosimeter are discussed, such as dose sensitivity, linear and dynamic dose range, stability before and after irradiation, storage conditions, dose response for irradiation with 6 and 15 MV photons, and batch-to-batch reproducibility. The obtained results showed a certain potential of the Fricke–XO–Pluronic F–127 for radiotherapy dosimetry.

The Polish scientists remind us that Pluronic F–127 has been approved as “safe” by the US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA.

Read more about Silver Spring.

When the Polish Fricke–XO–Pluronic F–127 dosimeter is exposed to ionizing radiation, it changes from transparent light yellow-brown to dark brown, and at a higher dose to purple.

Here is their Figure 4 showing the effects of different radiation doses and storage temperature.

Figure 4. Photographs of Fricke–XO–Pluronic F–127 samples before (a,b,e,f) and after (c,d,g,h) irradiation for the samples stored in a refrigerator (4 C) and in a cabinet (21 C) in the dark: (a,c,e,g) correspond to the samples with hindered oxygen access, whereas (b,d,f,h) correspond to the samples with no oxygen acces

There won’t be enough refrigerators to store radiation dosimeters or Nuclear bomb dead, so most will be left where they fall for some time at temperatures exceedng 21 degrees in Australia.

I am sure the Australian TGA would be interested to give fast track approval and designate an injectable Pluronic F–127 Radiation Dosimeter as “Safe and Effective” while issuing a contract to their mates at an undisclosed cost per Jab.

Minor worries about injected Sulfuric Acid along with the Endotoxin Lethality enhancing Pluronic F–127 could easily be suppressed by social media control under Yank Julie Inman Grant.